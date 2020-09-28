Gordo on the NHL: Teams clear salary cap space ahead of free agency

With the NHL Draft and free agency looming on the near horizon, the clearing of salary cap space continues apace.
The Blues got an early start on that by moving goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens. You can expect a flurry of activity in the coming days, including additions moves by Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.
The New York Rangers just spent a 2021 second-round pick to offload defenseman Marc Staal and his $5.7 million cap hit on the Detroit Red Wings.
Staal spent 13 years with the Rangers. He remains a decent player and he can help the Red Wings become somewhat less terrible next season. In terms of real dollars he will only cost the Red Wings $3.2 million in salary.
The trade allowed Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman to pocket another decent draft pick as he continues to long-range clean up of the massive mess left by predecessor Ken Holland.
The trade also helps ensure that the Red Wings spend to the NHL’s salary floor during their rebuild. The still has $27.4 million in available cap space and you can expect to see more additions and subtractions to their roster as the offseason activity heats up.
“The trade accomplishes a couple things,” Yzerman said in a Saturday night Zoom call. "One, as part of our rebuilding process we're trying to add draft picks, prospects, young players and future assets to help us down the line. That's kind of where we are . . .
“But also we have to ice a team. We're trying to be competitive, we trying to improve at the same time. In this deal not only do we get a defenseman who'll go right into our lineup, that plugs a huge hole for us, but we add future assets as well."
AROUND THE RINKS
Winger Patrik Laine has explosive talent, which the Blues know all too well. But he has been a bit of an enigma in Winnipeg and the Jets might be willing to move him to fill other needs (No. 2 center, Top 4 defenseman) before he gets into his higher earning years.
Carolina has the trade pieces to make the deal, but the Hurricanes haven’t felt the urgency to go hard for him in trade talks. The Columbus Blue Jackets could certainly his skill up front but they don’t appear to have the trade pieces, since they seem unlikely to move Zach Werenski or Seth Jones off of their blue line.
Teams checking in with former Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien get the impression he is leaning toward retirement. Byfuglien, 35, walked away from the Jets last season while battling an ankle injury and he later terminated his contract.
Elsewhere on the defensive front, teams are calling the Philadelphia Flyers offensive defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who fell out favor this season. The Ghost produced just 12 points in 42 games this season after earlier scoring at 68-, 42- and 59-point paces.
A knee injury derailed his career, but with a modest salary cap hit of $4.5 million for the next three years he could be a good buy-low investment for team willing to give him a fresh start.
Winger Bobby Ryan will be an interesting free-agent target for teams seeking depth scoring. The Senators bought out the last two years and $14.5 million left in his contract while clearing roster space for another young player.
Ryan, 33, won the Masterton Trophy this year for persevering through his battle with alcoholism. “They’ve got a group of young players and they’re going to do well,” Ryan told the Ottawa Sun. “I was hoping to be part of it for a couple of seasons anyway. Those kids have a lot of talent and they want to have success.”
He had five goals and three assists in 24 games for the Senators last season. He scored 21 or more goals four times for the Anaheim Ducks earlier in his career and he produced 41 points in 78 games for the Senators in 2018-19.
Count the Senators among the teams shopping for goaltenders these days. They let veteran Craig Anderson walk as an unrestricted free agent and they will seek a right-priced stopgap while they continue their tank-and-rebuild program.
Elsewhere on the goaltender front, the San Jose Sharks opted not to buy the struggling Martin Jones – who carries a $5.75 million cap hit for the next four years. Jones will get one more chance to prove he can become an upper-tier starting netminder.
Vegans Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury says he wants to stay put, but he carries a $7 million cap hit for the next two seasons and the franchise seems ready to finalize a new deal with Robin Lehner to replace him as the starter. The team would have to clear significant cap space to keep both.
Henrik Lundqvist doesn’t want to leave New York, but the Rangers may buy him out to create more cap space. He is an iconic figure for that franchise, but has also slipped to the No. 3 netminder slot and the Rangers need more cap space to lock in their various restricted free agents.
He carries an $8.5 million (!) cap hit into the final year of his contract.
