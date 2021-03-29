Gordo on the NHL: Trade chatter gets loud as deadline nears

When Blues coach Craig Berube made winger Mike Hoffman a healthy scratch Sunday, he sent up a flare to every NHL general manager looking to add offensive help.
Clearly Hoffman has struggled to fit in here. He is headed toward unrestricted free agency and there appears to be little chance of him wearing the Note past this season.
He is a power-play specialist who is not getting much time with the man advantage. He is scoring line winger who mostly plays on the third line. So it's not hard to imagine other general managers checking in with Doug Armstrong ahead of the April 12 NHL trade deadline.
But the Blues need more scoring, not less.
Hoffman could appeal to contenders looking for another scorer – the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs come to mind – but those teams are more likely to pay the normal rental price (draft pick, prospect) then offer Armstrong immediate help.
Then there is the Buffalo Factor. With the Sabres scraping bottom, GM Kevyn Adams could continue making trades after moving Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens.
Like Hoffman, winger Taylor Hall signed a one-year deal hoping to drive up his UFA value.
Like Hoffman, he has failed to score at his usual level. But like Hoffman, he could still have value as a rental acquisition. The Sabres can keep some of his $8 million cap hit to facilitate a trade.
Armstrong might have to move multiple chess pieces to make such a big deadline play, but the man is not afraid.
When Blues defenseman Vince Dunn was a late scratch Sunday, amateur GMs on Twitter began constructing all sorts of trades. But Dunn bowed because of lingering foot pain from the shot he blocked Friday, not because Armstrong had an imminent swap involving him.
With Jake Walman playing well, Niko Mikkola continuing his development and Colton Parayko working his way back from injury, the Blues will soon have an admirable surplus on the blue line.
Dunn has been the subject of trade rumors all season and understandably so, given his long-term earning power clashing with the Blues’ long-term salary cap concerns.
But . . .
Dealing Dunn ahead of the expansion draft will make it more likely that the Blues may lose a valued forward to the Seattle Kraken. Armstrong noted this factor when he broadly discussed with reporters the potential to make trades ahead of the deadline.
Then again, the Blues are struggling, the tougher games loom and Armstrong is not one to sit on his hands.
Several teams could use an offensive defenseman, including the Montreal Canadiens. The Florida Panthers joined that list Sunday when Aaron Ekblad suffered a season-ending leg injury.
Elsewhere in the rumor mill:
- The pesky Arizona Coyotes are threatening to knock the Blues out of the playoff bracket. But general manager Bill Armstrong, the former Blues draft czar, is looking to overhaul the roster. So he could undercut coach Rick Tocchet by dealing away assets like defenseman Alex Goligoski and goaltender Darcy Kuemper (if he gets healthy) for draft picks and prospects.
- Power forward Kyle Palmeiri could become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The New Jersey Devils must decide whether to lock him into a long-term deal or trade him to a contender as a rental player. The Bruins, who aren’t getting much offense beyond the Perfection Line, are a logical bidder.
- The Columbus Blue Jackets have become a tire fire under coach John Tortorella. GM Jarmo Kekalainen paid a big price to get Patrik Laine from the Winnipeg Jets and Laine has one goal and three assists in his last 16 games. Kekalainen paid a big price to get Max Domi from the Montreal Canadiens and Domi has not produced. Captain Nick Foligno might have second thoughts about re-signing with the Jackets and he could fetch a significant rental return. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo could have value in the marketplace. Kekalainen has a big dilemma: Does he fire the coach or fire the team?
- The Colorado Avalanche added goaltender Jonas Johansson in a minor trade, but GM Joe Sakic will likely add more significant insurance behind Philipp Grubauer before the trade deadline. James Reimer, a pending UFA who has done a nice job this season in Carolina, seems like an obvious target. Alex Nedeljkovic looks like the goaltender of the future for the Hurricanes.
- Buffalo defenseman Brandon Montour is another asset other GMs are targeting. The Sabres could keep some of his salary cap hit, too, to make a trade work.