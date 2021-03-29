Gordo on the NHL: Trade chatter gets loud as deadline nears

When Blues coach Craig Berube made winger Mike Hoffman a healthy scratch Sunday, he sent up a flare to every NHL general manager looking to add offensive help.

Clearly Hoffman has struggled to fit in here. He is headed toward unrestricted free agency and there appears to be little chance of him wearing the Note past this season.

He is a power-play specialist who is not getting much time with the man advantage. He is scoring line winger who mostly plays on the third line. So it's not hard to imagine other general managers checking in with Doug Armstrong ahead of the April 12 NHL trade deadline.

But the Blues need more scoring, not less.

Hoffman could appeal to contenders looking for another scorer – the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs come to mind – but those teams are more likely to pay the normal rental price (draft pick, prospect) then offer Armstrong immediate help.

Then there is the Buffalo Factor. With the Sabres scraping bottom, GM Kevyn Adams could continue making trades after moving Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens.

Like Hoffman, winger Taylor Hall signed a one-year deal hoping to drive up his UFA value.