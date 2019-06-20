Blues general manager Doug Armstrong won't be as busy as he was last summer, when he swung the blockbuster Ryan O'Reilly trade with Buffalo and added free agents David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon.
He has a Stanley Cup champion now and his task will be keeping as much of the team together as possible under the salary cap. Odds are the Blues won't make much news at this weekend's NHL Draft or when free agency begins for real July 1.
But their Western Conference peers will continue adding and subtracting in a very active marketplace.
Here are some stories worth tracking:
- The Winnipeg Jets are taking some big personnel hits. After wedging a peak amount of talent under the NHL salary cap last season -- only to lose to the Blues in the first playoff round -- the Jets are suffering a reality check. First the team sent the rights to rental forward Kevin Hayes to Philadelphia for a draft pick. Them the Jets sent restricted free agent defenseman Jacob Trouba to the New York Rangers for defenseman Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in this draft. While Pionk has some offensive ability, Trouba is emerging as a high-end defender. But he refused to consider a long-term deal in Winnipeg as essentially forced the Jets to move him in a highly unfavorable deal. Given Winnipeg's cap issues, winger Nikolai Ehlers could be the next to go. Carolina is looking for a Top 6 winger and the Hurricanes have a surplus on defense, so that might be a fit.
- The Sharks took a big gamble by giving injury-battered defenseman Erik Karlsson that $92 million contract. Clearly this team is focused on trying to win its first Cup during the next few seasons. That third-round loss to the Blues left a mark. General manager Doug Wilson is not concerned about the potential nightmare that looms down the road as his highly-paid veterans get deep into their 30s. Faced with immediate cap concerns the Sharks essentially gave away defenseman Justin Braun -- sending him to Philadelphia for a second-round pick in this draft and a third-rounder next season. Patrick Marleau is angling to return to San Jose and 900-year-old Joe Thornton says he wants to play on. Oh, and Joe Pavelski is a unrestricted free agent too.
- The Anaheim Ducks continued their rebuild by buying out faded power forward Corey Perry. This development followed Ryan Kesler undergoing hip surgery that could knock him next season and perhaps for good. Veteran center Adam Henrique could be the next to go as the Ducks look to get much, much younger for new coach Dallas Eakins.
- New Edmonton GM Ken Holland faces a massive rebuilding challenge with the Oilers. He will need to play to smarter than he did in Detroit, where he burdened the Red Wings with several terrible contracts for middling players before belatedly embracing a youth movement. High on his "to do" list is somehow trading failed prospect Jesse "The Body" Puljujarvi for something useful. Puljujarvi, the fourth overall pick in 2016, is threatening to play in Europe this after repeatedly failing to progress for the Oilers.
- Colorado is among the early favorites to make a big move next season on this season of the league. Top defensive prospect Cale Makar is the real deal. So would the Avalanche really move offensive defenseman Tyson Barrie and the final year of his contract? Re-signing him to a new deal could be tough, due to cap concerns, but doesn't Colorado want more talent on the blue line and not less?
- The Minnesota Wild tried to acquire enigmatic winger Phil Kessel from Pittsburgh for some reason, but Kessel nixed that deal. That deal had disaster written all over it for the Wild, so GM Paul Fenton got lucky there. The Wild need to get younger, but those (virtual) lifetime contracts given to defenseman Ryan Suter and winger Zach Parise will make rebuilding tricky.
- The Chicago Blackhawks upgraded on defense by adding Olli Maatta from the Penguins for young winger Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick. That was part of Pittsburgh's fallout from not being able to get Kessel out the door. Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford would rather have traded fading defenseman Jack Johnson, but finding a taker proved problematic. Keep an eye on the Blackhawks this summer; the franchise has some cap space and GM Stan Bowman is threatening to be aggressive.
- Teams looking to swap a Top 6 forward to the Bruins for offensive defenseman Torey Krug should give Boston GM Don Sweeney a call. Krug, like Barrie, can become an unrestricted free agent after next season and his dollars could get large.