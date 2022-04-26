Gordo on the NHL: Underachieving Golden Knights reach brink of elimination

So this is it for the Vegas Golden Knights.

After losing a point to the also-ran San Jose Sharks in their last game – by allowing the game-tying goal in the final second, then losing in the shootout – the Golden Knights have their backs to the wall.

They are three points back of the Dallas Stars and four points behind the Nashville Predators for the two Western Conference wild card slots.

All three teams have three games to play. Tonight the Golden Knights visit Dallas, so they could fall five points back of the Stars if they lose in regulation time.

Vegas can't let that happen.

“It's not going to be easy here these last three games,” Golden Knights winger Max Pacioretty said. “We've got to play to the very end and give ourselves a chance.”

This is not what the Golden Knights envisioned while circumventing the salary cap to build a $100 million roster.

Goaltending is just one of the team’s many issues. The Golden Knights had to turn to journeyman Logan Thompson with Robin Lehner battling shoulder and knee injuries. Vegas finally shut down Lehner for the season so he could undergo shoulder surgery.

Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer is doing his best to talk up Thompson.

“He's not a young goalie,” DeBoer said. “He's not a 20-year-old. He's 25. He's won the best goaltender in the American League. So he's been in situations like this where you lose and you've got to bounce back the next night. I'm not worried about him.”

Mind you, this is the team that just gave away destined Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury, who has helped the Minnesota Wild sustain their remarkable winning clip heading into the playoffs.

Vegas is back to almost full strength up front with Pacioretty and Mark Stone back from the injured list. But $10 million center Jack Eichel has produced well below expectations.

The Golden Knights tried to offload winger Evgenii Dadonov at the NHL Trade deadline to create salary cap space, but the team discovered he had no-trade protection.

So winger Reilly Smith must be kept in long-term injured reserve storage.

Former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo has enjoyed a solid season, but he hasn’t exactly galvanized the Vegas defense. In other words, he has been no Justin Faulk since leaving the Blues.

It goes without saying that DeBoer will get fired if he can’t rally his team into the bracket and make noise in the postseason. Personnel changes are inevitable too, given the team’s salary cap predicament.

Smith and Mattias Janmark figure to leave as unrestricted free agents and the Golden Knights will likely try to move Dadonov again.

CANUCKS STAYED ALIVE

The Vancouver Canucks still had mathematical life in the wild card race entering Game 80. That’s astounding, given how dead that team was (6-14-2!) before hiring Bruce Boudreau as coach.

“Bruce gave us a new life when he got here, a new jump and fresh start,” Canucks forward J.T. Miller said. “And ever since then, I think we took our opportunity and decided to run with it. I'm really proud of our guys in here. It takes a lot of care and a lot of want. And it's really easy to roll over when you're 8-15, or whatever we were back then, and just write this season off as a regroup-type of year. We've really done almost everything we can to this point to show that we could compete against the best teams in the league. It's really exciting moving forward no matter what happens.”

That success inspired the new management team to hold off making seismic changes. Offseason moves are coming to create more salary cap flexibility, but Jim Rutherford and Co. must feel good about this team’s potential to reach the playoffs last season.

The Canucks have been playing at a 105-point clip under Boudreau.

AROUND THE RINKS

The Minnesota Wild have apparently picked Fleury to lead them into the playoffs. He will get his third consecutive start Tuesday night. Given Cam Talbot’s play against the Blues this year and Fleury’s Cup pedigree, this is not a shock.

This is NOT the time to suffer goaltending injuries, but the Carolina Hurricanes lost both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta as the season wound down. But it appears both players could be ready for the playoffs.

If ever team needed to embark on a dramatic rebuild, it’s the Sharks. But that team’s ownership doesn’t want to tank multiple seasons to make that happen, which is why Tomas Hertl got an eight-year, $65 million contract.

So the team’s next general manager will face a daunting challenge. The defensive trio of Marc-Eduoard Vlasic, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson will count $26.5 million against the cap through 2025. Vlasic becomes a free agent that earn, Burns is done in 2026 and Karlsson’s deal runs through 2027.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin dodged a serious injury with an awkward fall. Will he be back for the playoffs? “I want to say I hope so but again, I don't know,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “It depends on how things progress with him. So it's day-to-day right now.”

This is why teams rest their star players once their playoff fate is determined.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.