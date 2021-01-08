Gordo on the NHL:Veteran Sharks hope to return to playoff hunt

Sharks coach Bob Boughner acknowledges that the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and the Blues will be the teams to beat this season in this realigned division.

"We have a lot of work before we can say we're a contender in the top three in our division," Bougher said. "There's some great teams, obviously. But we have the makings to be. … We just want to be able to say we're playing the best we can play as our group and if we can do that and stay healthy, I think we'll be fighting for a playoff spot at the end of the day.

"Where that puts us in our division, I don't know. If you're calling those three teams are going to be there, someone has to be the fourth team. Hopefully, we slot into one of those top four spots."

AROUND THE RINKS

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice is setting up former Blues center Paul Stastny to succeed. Maurice appears ready to flank him with goal scorers Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine this season while moving winger Nikolai Ehlers up to play with center Mark Scheifele and winger Blake Wheeler.