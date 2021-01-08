Gordo on the NHL:Veteran Sharks hope to return to playoff hunt

In the top-heavy West Division, experts are wondering how to assess the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes in the midst of their rebuild.
The Coyotes, in particular, are eager to trade additional veterans to cut costs and reload with prospects and draft picks.
So that would seem to leave the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild the mid-pack teams likely to land on the bubble fighting for playoff spots.
The Wild are in the midst of an overhaul and there’s an “Under Construction” sign posted at their center position. They opened with Nick Bjugstad playing between top winger Zach Parise and top prospect Karill Kaprisov.
Nick Bonino opened as the No. 2 center, likely to play with Kevin Fiala and Marcus Johansson. Bonino is more suited to be a No. 3 pivot. So is Bjugstad, at best, as he tries to stay healthy for a change.
Meanwhile Sharks are trying to squeeze additional postseason appearances with the familiar likes of Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier.
The Sharks staggered to a 4-10-1 start last season and sank into the Pacific Division with a 29-36-5 mark while suffering a slew of injuries. They never recovered from the collapse against the Blues in the 2019 Western Conference Finals.
Sharks coach Bob Boughner acknowledges that the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and the Blues will be the teams to beat this season in this realigned division.
"We have a lot of work before we can say we're a contender in the top three in our division," Bougher said. "There's some great teams, obviously. But we have the makings to be. … We just want to be able to say we're playing the best we can play as our group and if we can do that and stay healthy, I think we'll be fighting for a playoff spot at the end of the day.
"Where that puts us in our division, I don't know. If you're calling those three teams are going to be there, someone has to be the fourth team. Hopefully, we slot into one of those top four spots."
AROUND THE RINKS
Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice is setting up former Blues center Paul Stastny to succeed. Maurice appears ready to flank him with goal scorers Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine this season while moving winger Nikolai Ehlers up to play with center Mark Scheifele and winger Blake Wheeler.
Laine faces an uncertain future in Winnipeg, since team management lacks the appetite for giving massive long-term dollars. We don’t expect much trading during this season due to COVID-19 protocols, but the Jets may be highly motivated to move his rights this summer when he becomes a restricted free agent.
Logan Brown, son of Blues defenseman Jeff Brown, is making a push to finally earn a significant role with the Ottawa Senators. The 6-foot-6 center, who was picked 11th overall in the 2016 draft, has been scoring line duty while the Senators wait for newcomer Derek Stepan to clear his quarantine. Brown scored 70 points in 80 AHL games over two seasons.
Our Town’s Luke Kunin got a two-year, $4.6 million contract with the Nashville Predators. He arrived in a trade with Minnesota Wild and his strong two-way play could earn him a major role as the Preds retool.
The New York Islanders weren’t able to get cornerstone center Mathew Barzal under contract before the start of training camp. As the stalemate dragged on, his availability for the season moved into question.
While center Pierre-Luc Dubois seems unwilling to commit to the Columbus Blue Jackets for the long haul, winger Oliver Bjorkstrand did. He signed a five-year, $27 million deal ahead of what could be his breakout season offensively.
Where could Dubois end up? He wants to go to a bigger market, so both the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings could be interesting possibilities. Both teams are in the midst of a rebuild and either could see added Dubois as an opportunity to expedite that process. If the Blue Jackets are willing to deal with a team in the East, then the New York Rangers would be an obvious fit.
Brian Boyle is among the legion unsigned veteran free agents. The New York Post suggests he would be an excellent fit for the New York Rangers, who could use his faceoff skills, physical presence and veteran leadership ability.
The New Jersey Devils are looking for a rebound season and long-time Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was supposed to part of that surge. But he was unable to take the ice for the Devils for the start of training so his availability for the fast-approaching season is questionable.
On the other hand, the Devils brought defenseman Sami Vatanen back on a one-year, $2 million contract to strengthen an already deep blue line. Due to COVID-19 protocols, he may not play for a while after arriving from Europe.
Along those lines, winger Kasperi Kapanan was ticketed for a top six role with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But he failed to get to the Iron City in a timely fashion, so he will miss games due to visa issues and quarantine requirements.