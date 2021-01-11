Gordo on the NHL: Week 1 brings lineup shuffling, waiver news, trade buzz

Former Blues president John Davidson believes in Pierre-Luc Dubois, so that’s something to keep an eye on.
Davidson was running the Columbus Blue Jackets when that franchise selected the sturdy two-way center third overall in 2016.
Now Davidson is running the New York Rangers. Now Dubois is seeking a trade to a large market despite signing a new two-year deal during training camp.
The Rangers play in such a market, of course, and they feature Pierre-Luc’s old Blue Jackets running mate Artemi Panarin. And the Rangers have an ample supply of talented young players to trade.
While they are not eager to trade 2020 first over pick Alexis Lafreniere, the New York Post notes that some combination of center Filip Chytil, wingers Kaapo Kakko and Vitaly Kratsov and defensemen Tony DeAngelo, Matthew Robertson and K’Andre Miller could interest Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.
Since Davidson and Kekalainen worked together harmoniously in both St. Louis and Columbus, it’s not hard to imagine them working out a trade.
In a season that may feature very little trade chatter, the Dubois speculation will get lots of attention during the weeks ahead.
AROUND THE RINKS
Monday’s NHL waiver list produced few surprises. The Lightning exposed forward Tyler Johnson and his $5 million cap hit again. The Blues exposed spare NHL-caliber forwards McKenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose as well as defensive prospect Jake Walman — who put on a show at the Blues intrasquad scrimmage. Would Arizona Coyotes GM (and former Blues draft czar) Bill Armstrong have any interest in adding Walman to his rebuild?
The Anaheim Ducks ran former Blues captain David Backes through waivers to gain salary cap relief. That will allow the team to park him on its taxi squad. He carries a $6 million cap hit in the final year of the contract he signed with the Boston Bruins.
Among the veterans off to slow start in their camps are Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle, who may cede his power-play quarterback role to Aaron Ekblad, and Jeff Skinner, the $9 million winger who is threatening to play his way onto the fourth line this winter for the Buffalo Sabres.
At the moment former Blues prospect Tage Thompson, who shuffled off to Buffalo in the Ryan O’Reilly deal, is holding the coveted first-line role with Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall. Victor Olofsson moved down from the top line to replace Skinner with the Eric Staal/Sam Reinhart tandem.
Former Blues winger Dmitri Jaskin turns 28 in March, so he is still in his athletic prime. Will a NHL team try to bring him back to North America? Jaskin scored 60 goals in his first 101 games since arriving in the KHL. Sure, Russia-based league is a notch below the NHL, but that’s still a lot of goals. Jaskin scored 20 goals in 63 games in parts of three AHL seasons and he scored 13 goals in 54 Blues games back in 2014-15. After that, he failed to earn regular Top 6 forward usage in the NHL and he became oddly disengaged.
Given the disparity in levels between the KHL and NHL, the Blues can’t be heartened by the play of power forward Klim Kostin for Omsk Avangard this season. He scored just one goal in his first 27 games while playing a Bottom 6 role on a team that has featured former Blue (and former first overall NHL draft pick) Nail Yakupov and recently signed Ilya Kovalchuk. Kostin, the 31st overall pick in 2017, could be nearing his professional crossroads.
Big winger Alexei Toropchenko, a fourth-round Blues pick in ’17, has been a bit more productive in the KHL this season with six goals in 27 games for the Kunlun Red Star. His time overseas this season has been especially valuable since the Blues once again lack their own dedicated affiliate in the AHL.
The Minnesota Wild entered training camp understaffed at center after trading Eric Staal to Buffalo. That issue became more severe when top draft pick Marco Rossi went down with an upper-body injury. He will be sidelined indefinitely.
The New York Islanders avoided a showdown with cornerstone center Mathew Barzal by agreeing to a three-year, $21 million contract. That gives Barzal a worthy bump in pay while allowing come back for an eight-digit salary on his next contract when the industry is operating at full capacity again. Despite getting Barzal signed to a reasonable average annual value, the Islanders are still looking to offload some salary.
The retirement of long-time Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford caught NHL insiders by surprise. Crawford persevered through his battle with post-concussion syndrome and got his old form back last season in the Windy City. With the Blackhawks tanking this season, Crawford landed with the New Jersey Devils as a free agent seemed destined for ample playing time before shutting down.