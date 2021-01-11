Gordo on the NHL: Week 1 brings lineup shuffling, waiver news, trade buzz

Former Blues winger Dmitri Jaskin turns 28 in March, so he is still in his athletic prime. Will a NHL team try to bring him back to North America? Jaskin scored 60 goals in his first 101 games since arriving in the KHL. Sure, Russia-based league is a notch below the NHL, but that’s still a lot of goals. Jaskin scored 20 goals in 63 games in parts of three AHL seasons and he scored 13 goals in 54 Blues games back in 2014-15. After that, he failed to earn regular Top 6 forward usage in the NHL and he became oddly disengaged.

Given the disparity in levels between the KHL and NHL, the Blues can’t be heartened by the play of power forward Klim Kostin for Omsk Avangard this season. He scored just one goal in his first 27 games while playing a Bottom 6 role on a team that has featured former Blue (and former first overall NHL draft pick) Nail Yakupov and recently signed Ilya Kovalchuk. Kostin, the 31st overall pick in 2017, could be nearing his professional crossroads.

Big winger Alexei Toropchenko, a fourth-round Blues pick in ’17, has been a bit more productive in the KHL this season with six goals in 27 games for the Kunlun Red Star. His time overseas this season has been especially valuable since the Blues once again lack their own dedicated affiliate in the AHL.