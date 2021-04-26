Gordo on the NHL: West Division's fight for fourth isn't fierce

Meanwhile the injury-depleted Blues will get three games this week against the streaking Minnesota Wild. Losing cornerstone defenseman Colton Parayko to injury yet again will make their task that much harder.

AROUND THE RINKS

Former Blues captain David Backes realizes the end of his career is at hand. He has passed through waivers twice this season and he's playing out his string with the Ducks’ taxi squad. Will he retire when his contract expires this spring? “Possibility, I’d say it’s more of a probability. But it’s not a certainty. That’s just kind of where I’m at,” Backes said. “I’ve said it all year that every game you play in this league is a gift, every shift you play is a gift. It’s a great blessing to be able to play in this league.” The best Backes could likely hope for next season would be a training camp tryout.

Oft-injured Avalanche Erik Johnson has no-movement protection, so GM Joe Sakic may ask him to waive that protection so the team can expose him in the expansion draft and protect younger veterans. Johnson, a former first overall pick of the Blues, carries a $6 million cap hit for the remaining two years of his contract. Sakic may be motivated to make a side deal with the Seattle Kraken to dictate which play he loses in the draft.

The Winnipeg Jets lost standout winger Nikolai Ehlers for the rest of the regular season when he took a big hit from Jake Muzzin. That’s a reminder of why coaches sit out their stars if they have meaningless games ahead of the playoffs.

