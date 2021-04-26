Gordo on the NHL: West Division's fight for fourth isn't fierce

As playoff chases go, the battle for the last West Division slot will not go down in the annals of NHL history.
When the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 Saturday, they earned just their sixth victory in 21 games. And yet they sit just a point out of the postseason bracket behind the Arizona Coyotes, who have played three more games than them.
The Coyotes have won just two of their last nine games. They won their final showdown against the Blues 4-3 and they blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 Saturday.
Otherwise they have been stacking up the Ls. And Blues-killer Conor Garland is sidelined week to week with a knee injury.
The reeling San Jose Sharks have lost eight consecutive games, with seven of the losses coming in regulation time.
The Los Angeles Kings have lost 11 of their last 15 games. The Not So Mighty Ducks of Anaheim have lost nine of their last 12 games, with eight defeats coming in regulation.
All of that sounds promising for the Blues as they try to return to the playoffs, but . . .
The Coyotes play their next two games against the tanking Sharks, who took a 6-3 powder Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.
That loss was especially egregious because the team honored eternal Sharks forward Patrick Marleau for becoming the NHL’s all-time leader in games played.
“I thought there would be a little more emotion tonight,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said afterward. “You’d like to see someone go out there and make a difference, whether it’s a hit or something to sort of ignite the energy. I know there’s no crowd and there’s not a lot of atmosphere in the building, but you’ve to create your own atmosphere.”
Ah, but the Sharks haven’t shown much interest in playing hockey this season, so it’s hard to imagine Boughner surviving this fiasco.
The same goes for general manager Doug Wilson, who committed 14.1 percent of his salary cap to the Ghost of Erik Karlsson.
It’s bad enough that Wilson traded for that faded star when he already had Brent Burns on the blue line, but then he compounded that error -- by a high multiple -- by gifting Karlsson an insane contract. Erik will carry an $11.5 million cap hit until 2027, long past his expiration date.
Anyway, the Coyotes could take advantage of the Sharks down the stretch. Not only do they get them twice this week, they close out their regular season with two more games against them.
The Coyotes have two tough games left against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they also have two more with the lagging Kings.
Goaltender Darcy Kuemper shut them out Saturday. If he’s healthy – which is always his big if – he can go on a tear and steal a bunch of games.
Meanwhile the injury-depleted Blues will get three games this week against the streaking Minnesota Wild. Losing cornerstone defenseman Colton Parayko to injury yet again will make their task that much harder.
AROUND THE RINKS
Former Blues captain David Backes realizes the end of his career is at hand. He has passed through waivers twice this season and he's playing out his string with the Ducks’ taxi squad. Will he retire when his contract expires this spring? “Possibility, I’d say it’s more of a probability. But it’s not a certainty. That’s just kind of where I’m at,” Backes said. “I’ve said it all year that every game you play in this league is a gift, every shift you play is a gift. It’s a great blessing to be able to play in this league.” The best Backes could likely hope for next season would be a training camp tryout.
Oft-injured Avalanche Erik Johnson has no-movement protection, so GM Joe Sakic may ask him to waive that protection so the team can expose him in the expansion draft and protect younger veterans. Johnson, a former first overall pick of the Blues, carries a $6 million cap hit for the remaining two years of his contract. Sakic may be motivated to make a side deal with the Seattle Kraken to dictate which play he loses in the draft.
The Winnipeg Jets lost standout winger Nikolai Ehlers for the rest of the regular season when he took a big hit from Jake Muzzin. That’s a reminder of why coaches sit out their stars if they have meaningless games ahead of the playoffs.