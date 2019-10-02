This has not been a fabulous offseason and preseason for the Winnipeg Jets.
That franchise finally got restricted free agents Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor signed in time for the real games, but the team suffered multiple hits that could knock it off the Central Division pace.
But while the Blues got even stronger on defense with the preseason acquisition of Justin Faulk, the Jets took many hits on the blue line:
- Jacob Trouba was not going to re-up in Winnipeg, so the Jets had to trade him from a position of weakness. He ended up with the New York Rangers with the Jets getting a lesser defenseman, Neal Pionk, and a first-round pick in return.
- Free agents Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot left for the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens respectively.
- Bulwark Dustin Byfuglien went on the suspended list while pondering whether to play on or retire.
- Nathan Beaulieu could miss a month with an upper body injury. So the Jets had to claim spare defenseman Carl Dahlstrom off waivers from Chicago.
- Top defensive prospect Sami Niku has been slowed by a nagging groin muscle strain, so he was demoted to the AHL (at least on paper) so the Jets could have a full set of healthy defensemen in practice.
So, no, coach Paul Maurice did not settle on his defensive pairings during the preseason.
“When we run seven in practice … we won’t set pairings,” Maurice said. “None of them have played together before, it’s all new. It’s just the way of style of practice that you have.”
In addition to that, the Jets also lost center Bryan Little to a concussion during a nasty preseason collision with Minnesota Wild forward Luke Kunin. Maurice will try Andrew Copp as the No. 2 center between Laine and Connor in the interim.
AROUND THE RINKS: Remember when Lee Stempniak scored 27 goals for the Blues? That was a long time ago. Stempniak kept playing and playing and playing, lasting 13 seasons and 911 games before announcing his retirement this week . . . Former Blues forward Patrik Berglund scored two goals in his first six games for Djurgardens IF back home in Sweden . . . Another piece of the epic Ryan O'Reilly trade with Buffalo, Tage Thompson, will open the season in the AHL . . . Former Blues winger Dmitrij Jaskin had two goals and three assists in his first 12 games for Moscow Dynamo in the KHL . . . Stars coach Jim Montgomery will break up his top line to start the season, installing newcomer Joe Pavelski with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn and moving Alexander Radulov down with youngsters Roope Hintz and Jason Dickinson on the second line. Of course, Montgomery loves to shuffle lines in games, so don't get too depressed if you own Radulov on your fantasy team . . . Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock scratched veteran Jason Spezza for the opener, but plans to start him in Game 2 after he gets more work in on Toronto's penalty-killing unit . . . Once upon a time winger Sven Baertschi was one of the few fresh faces on the aging Canucks. But he got pushed out by the franchise's overdue youth movement and ended up on the waiver wire with a ticket to the AHL awaiting him. He has the Ty Rattie Disease: some offensive ability, but not enough to stay in a Top 6 role, and not enough grit and checking skills to help in a Bottom 6 role . . . Rattie, the yesteryear Blues prospect, finally gave up on the NHL and signed in the KHL. He has two goals and four assists in his first 10 games with Yaroslavl Locomotiv . . . The Coyotes don't mind throwing around money. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper got a two-year, $9 million to keep him off the unrestricted market next summer. That's good coin for a guy who kicked around for a long time waiting to get his chance. And does that mean the team might be ready to move Antti Raanta? Folks are wondering after Arizona claimed goaltender Eric Comrie from the Jets on waivers . . . The Sabres lost defenseman Brandon Montour to a hand injury, so that might chill all the Rasmus Ristolainen trade chatter, at least for now . . . Stars defenseman Julius Honka remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, with the team seeking a decent draft pick for him. Once more defensemen get hurt that market should move some.