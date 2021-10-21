Gordo on the NHL: While Blues soar, Kraken, Blackhawks disappoint

Coming off a so-so campaign and a quick postseason exit, the Blues did not earn much preseason respect.
Many experts predicted they would miss the Western Conference playoff bracket this season while the expansion Seattle Kraken and retooled Chicago Blackhawks reached postseason play.
But the Blues seem to have other ideas. With emerging forwards Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas providing fresh legs, they outscored their opponents 15-8 while sweeping their three-game road trip to open their season.
Meanwhile the Kraken (1-3-1) and Blackhawks (0-3-1) suffered rough starts and fell back in the conference pack.
The Kraken do not look like the second coming of the Vegas Golden Knights. Seattle has been outscored 19-11 and high-priced goaltender Philipp Grubauer (4.01 goals-against average) has struggled.
Getting Yanni Gourde off injured reserve and playing big minutes with Jordan Eberle and former Blues forward Jaden Schwartz should help the Kraken stabilize. Getting forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Marcus Johansson back in the days ahead would also bolster a team lacking offensive firepower.
But while the Blues have three effective scoring lines, Seattle has just one. That made all of the preseason buzz surrounding the Kraken so odd.
“You saw the energy Gourde brings,” Seattle defenseman Mark Giordano said after his team’s 4-2 loss Tuesday at New Jersey. “Hopefully, we’ll get (Calle) Jarnkrok back when we get home and those are two top guys in our lineup. We’ll get a little boost that way.”
The Blackhawks sank in the Central Division with an awful start, punctuated by a frustrating 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders in their home opener Tuesday.
Chicago has been outscored 17-8 and Vezina-trophy winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (0-3-0, 5.63 GAA) has not provided the expected lift in goal.
Newcomer Seth Jones saw progress in the Islanders loss, since the Blackhawks controlled play for long stretches.
“It’s good that we’re going through a little adversity as a team,” Jones said. “Every team throughout the year does it. I don’t care how perfect you are throughout the season, at some point you're going to face challenges. We have to look at the positives here. Four games in, we have one point, which is not very positive. But tonight we built on it. We played 50-something minutes of good hockey tonight.”
Unlike the Kraken, the Blackhawks have lots of offensive firepower. In fact, the return of Jonathan Toews (illness) and Kirby Dach (wrist injury) this season has bumped center Dylan Strome onto the trade block.
Unlike the Kraken, though, the Blackhawks lack depth on defense. Jones is meeting expectations as the blue line bulwark but he will need much more help.
THE HAB NOTS
After winning the (Great White) North Division last season and playing for the Stanley Cup, the Montreal Canadiens lost their first four games by the combined score of 15-3. Goaltender Carey Price is sidelined indefinitely while addressing off-ice issues, leaving former Blues netminder Jake Allen to hold the fort.
Former Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson suffered a preseason injury, then he left the team to be with his seriously ill father. And defenseman Shea Weber (season-ending injury), No. 2 center Phillip Danault (signed with Los Angeles) and forward prospect Jesperi Kotlkaniemi (signed with Carolina) are gone from last year’s team.
On the plus side, the return of former Blues winger Mike Hoffman from his offseason lower-body injury should add some juice to the flagging Canadiens offense. Also, look for emerging center Nick Suzuki to start earning his eight-year, $63 million extension.
But the passionate Canadiens fans are up in arms and the aggressive Montreal media is demanding that general manager Marc Bergevin make changes.
"I do like our team, there are some pretty good hockey players,” Bergevin told reporters Thursday. “They are not playing up to their potential. And until they do there's nothing that I'm gonna do to make a change just to make a change. Change a fourth-line player just to say I'm making a change? I don't believe in that."
AROUND THE RINKS
Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk struck a decent compromise with the Ottawa Senators by signing his seven-year, $57.5 million contract. Tkachuk didn’t settle for a bridge deal, nor did he commit to the maximum eight years.
His annual average value is shade over $8.2 million and he will get to unrestricted free agency a year earlier than the Senators hoped. So both sides found value in that agreement.
The San Jose Sharks have looked much livelier this season while winger Evander Kane has been MIA. The league has settled on a 21-game suspension for Kane for violating COVID-19 protocol, which is just one of the accusations brought to light by his estranged wife. Now he faces an uncertain future with the Sharks, who don’t seem eager to get him back.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are just 2-2 with a minus-5 scoring differential. And they lost winger Nikita Kucherov to another lower-body injury, one that could keep him out for two months.
Forward Vitali Kratsov (ninth overall pick 2018) and defenseman Eric Brannstrom (15th overall pick, 2017) are two faded prospects available via trade. Kratsov failed to make the New York Rangers again, then asked for a trade and returned to Russia to await further developments. Brannstrom failed to stick with the Ottawa Senators again, so like Logan Brown (11th overall pick, 2016) before him he could land on the block.
Proving that practice matters, Nathan MacKinnon came back from his COVID-19 hiatus and recorded a minus-5 rating in Colorado’s 6-3 loss at Washington. Injuries, MacKinnon’s positive COVID tests and Gabriel Landeskog’s suspension left the Avalanche shorthanded to start the season.
With the Arizona Coyotes in full tank-and-rebuild mode – which Blues fans saw for themselves as the Desert Dogs fell to the Note – winger Phil Kessel is up for sale. The Coyotes might take back a bad contract to make the cap numbers work for a team willing to offer prospects and/or draft picks.
The Buffalo Sabres seem content to pay Jack Eichel $10 million to not play this season. The team refuses to let him get his preferred neck surgery, so he will remain on injured reserve until another team strikes a deal to acquire him as is.
With the Sabres unwilling to eat any of Eichel's remaining contract money, there are just a few franchises with enough salary cap maneuverability to make the numbers work. So the standoff continues.