Gordo on the NHL: While Blues soar, Kraken, Blackhawks disappoint

The Blackhawks sank in the Central Division with an awful start, punctuated by a frustrating 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders in their home opener Tuesday.

Chicago has been outscored 17-8 and Vezina-trophy winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (0-3-0, 5.63 GAA) has not provided the expected lift in goal.

Newcomer Seth Jones saw progress in the Islanders loss, since the Blackhawks controlled play for long stretches.

“It’s good that we’re going through a little adversity as a team,” Jones said. “Every team throughout the year does it. I don’t care how perfect you are throughout the season, at some point you're going to face challenges. We have to look at the positives here. Four games in, we have one point, which is not very positive. But tonight we built on it. We played 50-something minutes of good hockey tonight.”

Unlike the Kraken, the Blackhawks have lots of offensive firepower. In fact, the return of Jonathan Toews (illness) and Kirby Dach (wrist injury) this season has bumped center Dylan Strome onto the trade block.

Unlike the Kraken, though, the Blackhawks lack depth on defense. Jones is meeting expectations as the blue line bulwark but he will need much more help.

THE HAB NOTS