Gordo on the NHL: Wild, Canucks try to regroup after terrible starts

As the late, great Ron Caron liked to say during his days running the Blues, “It’s early, but it’s late.”

While the Blues eased into the regular season with two victories, the Minnesota Wild, their close Central Division rivals, veered in the opposite direction. The Wild lost their first three games while getting outscored 20-12.

Over in the Pacific Division, the Vancouver Canucks suffered an ugly 0-3-1 start.

Both the Wild and Canucks expected to be in the thick of the playoff race this season. So when the meet Thursday night in St. Paul, both teams will be feeling urgency to get on track.

Wild goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson have combined to allow 6.06 more goals than expected in their three games.

“Goals against is a concern,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “It’s not on the goalie. It’s on the goalie. It’s on the defense. It’s on the forwards. It’s on the coaches. It’s on all of us. We’re giving up way too many goals. That’s not one that’s on an individual trait. Sure, we got some bad hops and bounces and situations or whatever. Have we let in a bad goal? Sure. Have we made frickin’ mistakes defensively? Absolutely. Have we not done things up the ice offensively? Sure. We’ve all done that. Have we made bad coaching decisions? Clearly we have. Otherwise we wouldn’t be 0-3. We’re all responsible. We’ll all be accountable, and we’ll get out of this together.”

Evason is already scrambling. He has taken looks at Tyson Jost and Freddie Gaudreau for the No. 1 center role in place of the struggling Ryan Hartman. He also scratched top forward prospect Marco Rossi after his two ineffective games on the fourth line.

Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau is also searching for solutions. On Monday night, his team held a players-only meeting after losing to the Washington Capitals.

Then the Canucks fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets the next night.

“I didn’t say anything to the team. I think they were mad enough at everything, the way the sticks were being tossed around,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said after that loss. “Sometimes after a game like this, nothing is going to get through anyway, so it’s better to talk to them tomorrow.”

In all four games the Canucks have blown a multi-goal lead.

“We do a lot of good for a good chunk of the games and we have mental lapses here and there that are costing us,” defenseman Tyler Myers said. “We have to take a look at them and have to get better from them quick here.”

The Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0) and San Jose Sharks (0-5-0) have also suffered distressing starts. And both teams are facing tough road challenges Thursday, with the Ducks playing at Boston and the Sharks visiting Madison Square Garden to battle the loaded New York Rangers.

While neither the Ducks nor Sharks were considered serious playoff threats coming into the season, both hoped to hang in the playoff chase while continuing to develop some younger players. The Sharks dumped Brent Burns and his contract but held on to Timo Meier, Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl and Erik Karlsson.

Couture wants to stick around for the retooling project, but it will be interesting to see what becomes of other veterans should the Sharks keep losing and new GM Mike Grier hits the rebuild button.

SALARY CAP RELIEF ON HORIZON

Players headed to free agency, like Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko of the Blues, were glad to hear that the NHL is on pace for a major salary cap increase for next season.

The league’s recovery from its pandemic revenue losses is ahead of schedule, so commissioner Gary Bettman said a $4 million increase in the salary cap for 2023-24 is possible. That big jump would come a year earlier than expected and put an end to the flat-cap era.

“We believe that there is a good probability that the escrow will be paid off this season,” Bettman said. “It may not be, but it's going to be close we think, which means the flat cap will be replaced by a bigger increase. Revenue is pretty vibrant. We probably did $5.4 billion in [hockey-related revenues] this past season, which is actually about a half a billion more than we projected a year ago when we were starting things up. Things are good.”

If this trend holds, the Blues might have a better chance of retaining O’Reilly.

AROUND THE RINKS

Colorado Avalanche power forward Gabriel Landeskog could miss at least the next three months after undergoing knee surgery. That’s especially concerning since second-line scorers Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky are long gone and the ‘Lanche don’t have nearly as much offensive depth as they did a year ago.

The Red Wings are off to an encouraging start, but they have lost wingers Tyler Bertuzzi (hand injury) and Jakub Vrana (off-ice issues) for extended periods. Those losses and the ongoing absence of Robby Fabbri (still recovering from knee surgery) underscore the importance of former Blues David Perron and Oskar Sundqvist to that team.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jeff Chychrun really, really wants out of the desert. He wants to escape his tanking team, which is playing in a small, temporary home. GM Bill Armstrong may have lowered his asking price, according to some reports, but the smart play would seem to be waiting for Chychrun to get back to full speed after surgical repairs -- thus driving up his value – before making the move.

The Blues could use another proven defenseman after losing Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich to long-term injuries. But the list of teams seeking defensive reinforcements is long, including Columbus, Florida, Vancouver, Ottawa, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal among others.

The Panthers lost cornerstone defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a long-term groin muscle injury and they were already depleted on the blue line after moving MacKenzie Weegar to Calgary as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade.

The Maple Leafs just put Jake Muzzin on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He joined fellow defensemen Jordie Benn, Carl Dahlstrom and Timothy Liljegren on the IR.

The Maple Leafs gambled by acquiring goaltender Matt Murray and they lost. The injury- and slump-plagued Murray is already on the injured list for at least the next month, putting the goaltending load on fellow newcomer Ilya Samsonov.

Thinks are getting tense in Toronto. Beleaguered coach Sheldon Keefe had to smooth over things with his star players after making some pointed remarks following his team’s 4-2 loss to the god-awful Arizona Coyotes Monday. It’s never good when a coach feels compelled to walk back some comments to the media.