Gordo on the NHL: Wild commit to their coach, woo top prospect from KHL

As 24 NHL teams prepared for the expanded pandemic postseason, every team in the league is simultaneously working on the 2020-21 season.
Here are some highlights:
• Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin removed the interim tag from coach Dean Evason and entrusted him with the franchise’s reboot. Evason replaced Bruce Boudreau and went 8-4-0 before the shutdown. He got a two-year contract.
The Wild finally corralled top forward prospect Kirill Kaprizov, prying him out of Russia with a two-year deal. Kaprizov, 23, scored 62 points (33 goals, 29 asssits) in 57 games this season in the KHL. He can’t play in this postseason, but he does burn a year of service time to move closer to arbitration rights. His spirited, well-rounded game should make him an impact NHL player.
• Another rebuilding team, the Montreal Canadiens, added defenseman Alexander Romanov from the KHL under the same circumstances. He can’t play in this postseason, but he burned a year of service time by signing now. He is working the Habs in their Phase 3 camp to begin his adjustment to the NHL.
• The New York Islanders landed Russian goaltending prospect Ilya Sorokin to pair with NHL veteran Semyon Varlamov starting next season. Sorokin posted a sub-2.00 goals-against average in his last five KHL seasons.
That means Thomas Greiss will exit Long Island as a free agent and create an attractive option for teams looking to get stronger in net. The reliable Greiss has posted a .924 save percentage in 5-on-5 play since 2017.
He would be well-suited for a time-share assignment, since he hasn’t needed a big workload to thrive. Greiss could join a crowded goaltender market (Cam Talbot? Robin Lehner? Even Braden Holtby?) that could reduce the Blues’ trade options should the put Jake Allen up for bidding.
AROUND THE RINKS
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was unable to practice at the start of Stage 3 practices. That created a bit of uncertainty about his availability for the postseason. Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban were the top Blackhawks goaltenders in his absence.
The Blackhawks won’t have forward Andrew Shaw for the postseason. He opted out of the return to play while continuing his recovery from post-concussion syndrome.
• Similarly, the Winnipeg Jets won’t get former No. 2 center Bryan Little back from the playoffs. He suffered a perforated eardrum while being hit in the head with a puck back on Nov. 5 and he hasn’t fully recovered. Jets coach Paul Maurice misses having him in the mix.
“Bryan Little is the guy you’re trying to add at the deadline — a really good two-way pro, the guy you’re not really coaching because he knows what he’s supposed to do, he’s got a great work ethic,” Maurice told WinnipegJets.com. “You miss that out of your room.”
• Slumping Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau opened his team’s Phase 3 camp by skating with the second group, comprised mostly of reserves. What’s with that? Johnny Hockey scored 99 points (36 goals, 63 assists) in 2018-19 before sliding to 58 points in 70 games this season with a minus-10 rating.
• The loaded Toronto Maple Leafs are adding Ilya Mikheyev back into the Top 6 forwards. He scored 23 points in 39 games before suffering a nasty wrist laceration. Mikheyev could land with John Tavares and Mitch Marner on a 5-on-5 line when play resumes.
• Since the Buffalo Sabres are done for the year, unrestricted free agent forward Michael Frolik, 32, is free to explore European offers. Given the NHL’s flat salary cap for next season, there may not be much North American interest for him.
• The New Jersey Devils are expected to keep former Blues prospect and NHL power forward Mike Grier on the staff under new head coach Lindy Ruff. The Boston Globe suggests Ruff might be grooming Grier to someday take charge of that rebuilding team.
