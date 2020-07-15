Gordo on the NHL: Wild commit to their coach, woo top prospect from KHL

“Bryan Little is the guy you’re trying to add at the deadline — a really good two-way pro, the guy you’re not really coaching because he knows what he’s supposed to do, he’s got a great work ethic,” Maurice told WinnipegJets.com. “You miss that out of your room.”

• Slumping Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau opened his team’s Phase 3 camp by skating with the second group, comprised mostly of reserves. What’s with that? Johnny Hockey scored 99 points (36 goals, 63 assists) in 2018-19 before sliding to 58 points in 70 games this season with a minus-10 rating.

• The loaded Toronto Maple Leafs are adding Ilya Mikheyev back into the Top 6 forwards. He scored 23 points in 39 games before suffering a nasty wrist laceration. Mikheyev could land with John Tavares and Mitch Marner on a 5-on-5 line when play resumes.

• Since the Buffalo Sabres are done for the year, unrestricted free agent forward Michael Frolik, 32, is free to explore European offers. Given the NHL’s flat salary cap for next season, there may not be much North American interest for him.

• The New Jersey Devils are expected to keep former Blues prospect and NHL power forward Mike Grier on the staff under new head coach Lindy Ruff. The Boston Globe suggests Ruff might be grooming Grier to someday take charge of that rebuilding team.

