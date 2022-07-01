Gordo on the NHL: Wild move Fiala to Kings, trade market heats up

We’ve seen the first of what should be many salary cap casualties of this offseason.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin knew he had no chance of re-signing winger Kevin Fiala after his 85-point season, so he dealt him to the Los Angeles Kings for a first-round pick plus defensive prospect Brock Faber.

Fiala, a restricted free agent, is due to collect big money on a long-term deal. The Wild will be handcuffed during the next few seasons by the contract buyouts of defenseman Ryan Suter and winger Zach Parise.

The Kings are an ascending team. Given Dustin Brown’s retirement, they have a salary slot open for a top-line winger.

Los Angeles still has Stanley Cup holdovers Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Jonathan Quick, but general manager Rob Blake has been infusing youth into the team nucleus.

Fiala, 25, fits into that group that includes prime-age players Adrian Kempe, Trevor Moore, Alex Iafallo, Matt Roy and Cal Petersen along with youngsters Quinton Byfield, Gabriel Vilardi, Mikey Anderson

So expect the Kings to get better next season while the Wild try to remain in the chase while leaning more on talented young forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi.

AROUND THE RINKS

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reports that the Winnipeg Jets narrowed their coaching choices to Blues assistant coach Jim Montgomery – who landed with the Boston Bruins -- Pascal Vincent, Scott Arniel and former Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill. Barry Trotz had been atop the team’s list, but he decided to take at least one year off from coaching to address personal matters.

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman completed his coaching search this week by hiring Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde, a man he worked closely with during their time together with the Bolts.

Former Blues prospect Mike Grier is getting a long look from the San Jose Sharks for their vacant GM post. After his long playing career, Grier worked as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils and the front office of the New York Rangers.

Winnipeg Jets center Pierre Luc-Dubois has let the bosses know that he intends to explore unrestricted free agency in 2024. It seems he dreams of playing for the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets would love to convince him to stay in Manitoba for the long haul, but the team must protect itself by exploring trades with either the Canadiens or another team interested Dubois as a rental player. It helps that No. 1 Jets center Mark Scheifele is no longer dropping hints about his discontent.

With Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller coming off a career year and eyeing unrestricted free agency in a year, he won’t be an easy go to sign. This is why the Canucks, a team retooling on the fly under new management, are willing to listen to trade offers ahead of the NHL Draft.

Not only have the Boston Bruins convinced elite two-way center Patrice Bergeron to play one more year, they might bring back David Krejci for a reunion tour. He returned home to play for Olomouc HC in the Czech Republic last season. He scored 20 goals in 51 games.

Avalanche winger Andre Burakovsky has been a steady second-line producer for the Avalanche, but GM Joe Sakic will have to clear a LOT of cap space to lock center Nathan MacKinnon into his next contract. So going long-term with a supporting cast scorer like Burakovsky could be problematic, particularly with power forward Valeri Nichushkin also needing a new deal.

Goaltender Jack Campbell is seeking $5 million per year to stick in Toronto and the Maple Leafs seem unlikely to create the cap space needed to make that work. So experts wonder if either the Edmonton Oilers or New Jersey Devils could step into the Campbell bidding.

The Maple Leafs are more cap-strapped than most teams, so they are sending winger Ilya Mikheyev away in unrestricted free agency. Teams that want to get a head start on bargaining with him should feel free to offer Toronto a draft pick for his rights.

The Lightning, due to their cap constraints, are looking to move veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh. He has four seasons left on his contract, full no-trade protection and an annual on a cap hit of $6.75 million. He will want to go to a good team, of course, and how many good teams have that much cap space?

Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse “The Body” Puljujarvi is an unrestricted free agent coming off of a so-so season. He wants out and the Men of Oil are ready to move on from him, but what could he fetch in a trade? And what would his next team be willing to pay him? Puljujarvi, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, scored just 29 goals in 120 games during the past two seasons.

Weirdly, the San Jose Sharks could get Evander Kane back if an arbitrator reinstates his voided contract (three years, $7 million average annual value). In that case, the Sharks would trade him away – presumably after eating some of that money.

