Gordo on the NHL: Wild upset underscores playoff unpredictability

As always, you should expect the unexpected during the NHL playoffs.

The Minnesota Wild allowed three or more goals in their last 10 regular season games. They closed their campaign by losing twice to the Blues by the combined score of 11-3.

So naturally the Wild opened their postseason by shutting out the favored Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime Sunday with goaltender Cam Talbot making 42 saves.

Vegas lost despite generating 81 shot attempts. Even with top winger Max Pacioretty out with an injury, the Golden Knights sustained steady offensive pressure.

“I think we had quite a few looks,” Golden Knights winger Mark Stone said. “Our power play had some chances to score. We just got to bear down. I think we were kinda getting jammed up a bit. They get plenty of guys in front of their net to try to block shots. We’ve got to find a way to break them down a bit.”

