Gordo on the NHL: Wild upset underscores playoff unpredictability

As always, you should expect the unexpected during the NHL playoffs.
The Minnesota Wild allowed three or more goals in their last 10 regular season games. They closed their campaign by losing twice to the Blues by the combined score of 11-3.
So naturally the Wild opened their postseason by shutting out the favored Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime Sunday with goaltender Cam Talbot making 42 saves.
Vegas lost despite generating 81 shot attempts. Even with top winger Max Pacioretty out with an injury, the Golden Knights sustained steady offensive pressure.
“I think we had quite a few looks,” Golden Knights winger Mark Stone said. “Our power play had some chances to score. We just got to bear down. I think we were kinda getting jammed up a bit. They get plenty of guys in front of their net to try to block shots. We’ve got to find a way to break them down a bit.”
And . . .
“We outplayed them for a majority of the game. We did a good job having a lot of sustained O-zone time. They got their chances towards the second half of the game. We’ve got to find ways to score. It’s not just finding those dirty areas. You’ve got to find loose pucks. We’ve got to make plays. You can’t just rely on taking 40, 45 shots. When you get the grade-As, you’ve got to bear down and score. And we had lots of those.”
Then there was the New York Islanders thriller with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Winger Kyle Palmeiri scored just two goals in 17 regular season games with the Islanders after arriving from the New Jersey Devils in a trade.
Naturally he scored twice as the underdog Islanders defeated the Penguins 4-3 in overtime Sunday.
So it goes in postseason play, especially during the first round. Random events can decide games and random games can flip a series.
This is the hope Blues fans cling too with their team playing the heavy underdog role against the Colorado Avalanche.
There is no good reason to pick the Blues in this series – especially after David Perron landed in COVID-19 protocol – but the puck can take crazy bounces in the playoffs. So you never know.
Consider Joel Eriksson Ek’s game-winning goal against the Golden Knights. After our old friend Alex Pietrengelo turned the puck over in his own zone, Ek scored on a deflection off the skate of Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez.
Consider Palmeiri’s game-winning goal against the Penguins. He came out of the right circle with a bouncing puck and somehow lifted it under the crossbar and through the tiny space between the left ear of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and the goal post.
That took skill, of course, but some luck as well with the bouncing puck.
Then there is the injury X-factor. The Islanders won with back-up goaltender Ilya Sorokin starting Sunday with Semyon Varlamov sidelined. They were playing the Penguins minus injured center Evgeni Malkin.
The Capitals closed out their 3-2 overtime victory Saturday with No. 3 goaltender Craig Anderson taking over – and he may have to start Game 2 with netminders Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov both injured.
Penguins backup goaltender Casey DeSmith wasn’t healthy for Game 1, so Jarry stayed in the game despite getting beat three times from distance on his glove hand.
Conversely the Tampa Bay Lightning took winger Nikita Kucherov out of moth balls (ask your grandparents) and got a three-point game from him in their 5-4 victory over Joel Quenneville’s surging Florida Panthers.
Kucherov didn’t play a single game this season due to hip surgery, plus the fact the Lightning had no space for him under their salary cap. (The cap goes away in the playoffs as roster expand.)
The explosive Kucherov scraped off his rust by playing 19:21 in his return to duty.
“It's very impressive to see him deliver like that in the first game back,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “The scary part is he's only going to get better."
Tampa Bay also got Steven Stamkos back from the injury list, so Bolts have a shot at bringing Our Town’s Patrick Maroon still another Stanley Cup ring and more endorsement opportunities.
AROUND THE RINKS
The Dallas Stars missed the playoffs but general manager Jim Nill is staying the course with coach Rick Bowness, the rest of the staff and the veteran core group of players.
Injuries crushed the Stars this season, most notably wiping out No. 1 center Tyler Seguin (hip, knee surgeries) and goaltender Ben Bishop (knee surgery). Alexander Radulov needed core muscle surgery and Roope Hintz played with a hip injury that will require surgery.
The Stars battled to the end despite all of their adversity.
Meanwhile the San Jose Sharks haven’t fired GM Doug Wilson, which is surprising given their stunning collapse and their staggering contractual obligations to faded veterans.
For the record, Wilson still believes the Sharks can get back on track by upgrading their goaltending and adding a strong No. 3 center. Hapless netminder Martin Jones seems headed toward a buyout or a salary dump trade – with the Sharks giving up an asset to get another team to take on his salary cap hit.