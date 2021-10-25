Gordo on the NHL: Winless Blackhawks head list of early disappointments

As the late philosopher/GM Ron Caron liked to during the first stretch of schedule, “it’s early, but it’s late."

So while the Blues are feeling good vibrations from their 4-0 start, rival NHL franchises are feeling mounting pressure.

The retooled Chicago Blackhawks (0-5-1) were a popular preseason pick, but they suffered their worst start since the 1997-98 season. Opponents outscored them 27-12 during their first six games.

Losing superstar Patrick Kane to COVID protocol just added to their misery. The Blackhawks have never led in any game this season.

“It's a horrible feeling,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said. “When things have gone well for us, we're playing the right way, we're doing the things we're supposed to be doing. We haven't found a way to generate any offense to get on the scoresheet and when things go bad for us, it just seems to kind of snowball. We only have ourselves to blame for that. It's up to us to find solutions and find a way out of it, just one shift at a time."

The bolstered Los Angeles Kings (1-3-1) hope to compete for a playoff spot in the shallow Pacific Division this season. The additions of forwards Victor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault added much needed offensive depth.