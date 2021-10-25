Gordo on the NHL: Winless Blackhawks head list of early disappointments

As the late philosopher/GM Ron Caron liked to during the first stretch of schedule, “it’s early, but it’s late."
So while the Blues are feeling good vibrations from their 4-0 start, rival NHL franchises are feeling mounting pressure.
The retooled Chicago Blackhawks (0-5-1) were a popular preseason pick, but they suffered their worst start since the 1997-98 season. Opponents outscored them 27-12 during their first six games.
Losing superstar Patrick Kane to COVID protocol just added to their misery. The Blackhawks have never led in any game this season.
“It's a horrible feeling,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said. “When things have gone well for us, we're playing the right way, we're doing the things we're supposed to be doing. We haven't found a way to generate any offense to get on the scoresheet and when things go bad for us, it just seems to kind of snowball. We only have ourselves to blame for that. It's up to us to find solutions and find a way out of it, just one shift at a time."
The bolstered Los Angeles Kings (1-3-1) hope to compete for a playoff spot in the shallow Pacific Division this season. The additions of forwards Victor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault added much needed offensive depth.
But after blasting the Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 in their season opener, the Kings have gone winless in their last four games. The loss of cornerstone defenseman Drew Doughty on a scary leg-to-leg hit Friday night added to their early woes.
Their Kings looked awful while taking a 7-3 thrashing from the Blues Saturday night. They allowed four power-play goals plus one shorthanded.
What went wrong?
“It was kind of everything, it’s definitely not a game that we want to play,” Kings forward Alex Iafallo told reporters afterward. “We’re embarrassed right now. Obviously each period, we’ve got to come together, whether it’s the power play, penalty kill, everything hurts tonight. We’ve got to bounce back and come together.”
Another hockey adage holds that a team can’t win a Stanley Cup in October, but it can lose it.
The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-3-1) aren’t in that position yet, but their 7-1 loss to the injury- and COVID-depleted Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night set off alarms across the Great White North.
That stunning loss came on their heels of an unsettling 5-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks at home.
The Leafs are top-heavy with elite offensive talent, but they lack defensive structure and the shift-to-shift intensity required for consistent success.
“The biggest thing to manage right now is just the mood and the belief in the group. It's easy to start doubting and questioning things when things aren't going your way,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters afterward. “The difficult thing is to dig in and recognize that the league is very good. And you cut corners even one little bit, teams make you pay for it.”
Here are some other teams that are struggling:
- The Seattle Kraken (1-4-1) dropped their much-anticipated home opener 4-2 to the rival Vancouver Canucks. Their obvious shortcoming – the lack of firepower up front – has been compounded by some surprising defensive struggles. Former Blues defenseman Vince Dunn scored a goal Saturday to give him three points his four games played. But Jaden Schwartz has produced just one assist in six games after leaving the Blues for big free-agent dollars in Seattle.
- The Golden Knights (1-4-0) are sputtering with top wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone on injured reserve. Those two were propping up Chandler Stephenson as an unlikely scoring line center. The Golden Knights have been outscored 19-10 this season.
- The Montreal Canadiens (1-5-0) can finally breathe a little after clubbing the rebuilding Detroit Red Wings 6-1 Saturday night. The Habs played for the Stanley Cup last season, but with goaltender Carey Price (personal issues) and Shea Weber (career-threatening injuries) on the shelf and Danault off to LA, they don’t look postseason worthy.
- The Nashville Predators (2-4-0) are who we thought they are: not very good. Caught in that netherworld of a “competitive rebuild,” they have some Matt Carpenter-level dead money on their payroll. In a salary cap world, that is fatal. The contracts given to forward Ryan Johansen ($8 million cap hit through 2024) and Matt Duchene ($8 million cap hit through 2025) are handcuffing the Preds.
And here are some teams that, like the Blues, have started well:
- The Florida Panthers (5-0) were a popular preseason pick this fall. And they have demonstrated why while outscoring their opponents 22-9. The addition of Sam Bennett late last season and Sam Reinhart during the offseason gave the Panthers uncommon scoring depth.
- Another popular preseason pick, the Edmonton Oilers (5-0), have rolled early with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl doing their thing. In goal 900-year-old Mike Smith predictably suffered a leg injury, but Mikko Koskinen stepped in nicely for him.
- It’s been a tight squeeze, but Minnesota Wild (4-1-0) banked four one-goal victories and scored and prevailed in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets and Anaheim Ducks. Cam Talbot started those first four games and kept making the timely saves.
- Raise your hand if you believed the Sharks (4-1-0) would be any good this season. Anybody? We didn’t think so. Anyway, defenseman Erik Karlsson has turned back his clock with an offensive resurgence and somebody woke up winger Timo Meier.
AROUND THE RINKS
Look for the Avalanche to get back on track now that Nathan MacKinnon regained his timing after his COVID-19 hiatus. He, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog combined to produce the three regulation goals in Colorado’s 4-3 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night. Expect them to be attacking in full force at Enterprise Center Thursday.
With top Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele and playmaking winger Blake Wheeler on the COVID shelf, our old friend Paul Stastny stepped up with two goals while playing 22 minutes in a 6-4 victory over the Predators.
Detroit Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated player left in the NHL. As a result, he can’t cross the border to play games in Canada. That creates an opportunity for former Blue Robby Fabbri to fill-in as a top-line winger with Dylan Larkin for those games.
With the Sabres content to pay Jack Eichel $10 million to not play this season, Eichel’s camp may file a grievance through the NHL Players Association to end the standoff. Since Eichel clearly has no future in Buffalo, the Sabres’ refusal to let him choose his own path on neck surgery gets more absurd by the week.
One by one, potential bidders for Eichel have allocated salary cap space to other need – since the Sabres remain adamant about not retaining any of his contract dollars.