Gordo on the NHL: Yeo gets another head coaching shot, but under tough circumstances

The Canucks fell to 8-15-2 with a lifeless 4-1 loss Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Owner Francesco Aquilini had been pondering changes for some time – and that time came Sunday.

He fired general manager Jim Benning, coach Travis Green and many others Sunday in a sweeping housecleaning of the hockey department. Aquilini personally hired Boudreau before starting the search for new leadership for his hockey department.

Will the Sedin twins, Daniel and Henrik, end up with major roles in the organization? Could former Montreal GM Marc Bergevin head westward?

The overheated Canucks fan base awaits the next big development.

The Flyers fell to 8-10-4 with their 7-1 capitulation to the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday. They were winless in their last eight games, so general manager Chuck Fletcher bid adieu to Vigneault.

Yeo takes over for now, but Rick Tocchet seems like an obvious choice to move the team forward. The former Flyers standout is currently biding his time as an analyst on TV.

Then again, Yeo had some success for Fletcher in Minnesota, so he could get some run.