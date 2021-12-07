Gordo on the NHL: Yeo gets another head coaching shot, but under tough circumstances

In his first game as a head coach since the Blues fired him in 2018, Mike Yeo got the Philadelphia offense going Monday night.
That long-struggling Flyers scored five times against the Colorado Avalanche for their best output since Oct. 27. Unfortunately they allowed seven goals and extended their winless streak to nine game (0-7-2)
“The big thing for me is, obviously, I really wanted to win the game,” said Yeo, who is serving as interim coach after Alain Vigneault's firing. “But I also didn't think that we were just going to come here, snap our fingers, and everything was going to be right and great for us.”
The results were better for Bruce Boudreau in his first game coaching the Vancouver Canucks. They blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0.
Like the Flyers, the Canucks came out with renewed energy for their new coach.
"It usually happens when a new coach comes in,” Boudreau said. “I hope it doesn't stop. I just keep telling them that they're good players. I've always thought they were good players. They've got to start believing that they're good players. And when they do that, they'll be fine."
With the NHL season well into its second quarter, these struggling franchises faced painful change. Enough was enough.
The Canucks fell to 8-15-2 with a lifeless 4-1 loss Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Owner Francesco Aquilini had been pondering changes for some time – and that time came Sunday.
He fired general manager Jim Benning, coach Travis Green and many others Sunday in a sweeping housecleaning of the hockey department. Aquilini personally hired Boudreau before starting the search for new leadership for his hockey department.
Will the Sedin twins, Daniel and Henrik, end up with major roles in the organization? Could former Montreal GM Marc Bergevin head westward?
The overheated Canucks fan base awaits the next big development.
The Flyers fell to 8-10-4 with their 7-1 capitulation to the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday. They were winless in their last eight games, so general manager Chuck Fletcher bid adieu to Vigneault.
Yeo takes over for now, but Rick Tocchet seems like an obvious choice to move the team forward. The former Flyers standout is currently biding his time as an analyst on TV.
Then again, Yeo had some success for Fletcher in Minnesota, so he could get some run.
“I’m not starting any process right now other than trying to get this team back on track,” Fletcher said. “I’ve spoken with Mike, he knows there are no promises going forward, but he has his hands on the wheel now. It’s his opportunity to help this team get going in the right direction.
“The focus right now is not on interviewing people and rushing to hire a head coach. Right now it’s to support Mike and get this team playing the right way. Then we can make the decisions we have to make at the right time.”
Both the Canucks and Flyers are a puzzlement. Both teams seemed positioned to take a step forward and both regressed instead.
Benning seemed to set up Vancouver for a nice rebound by acquiring winger Conor Garland and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes while dumping Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel – and their bad contracts – in the desert.
Benning spent a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2021 seventh-round pick for that waste removal. With his team in “win now” mode that seemed like a smart move.
Garland has performed as hoped, producing 18 points in the first 25 games. While Ekman-Larsson hasn’t added much offense from the blue line, with just two goals and three assists, he is logging 22:26 of ice time and holding up fine.
The problem has been the fall-off of forwards Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser.
Back in 2019-20, Pettersson looked like a rising star. He scored 27 goals and added 39 assists in 68 games. He piled up 24 power-play points and earned a plus-16 rating.
A wrist injury limited him to 21 points in 26 games last season, but he seemed poised to rebound with skilled forward J.T Miller back from repairs and Garland in the offensive mix.
But Pettersson produced just four goals, eight assists and a minus-6 rating in his first 25 games.
Boeser has been equally bad with just four goals, six assists and a minus-7 rating in his first 22 games. Last year Boeser produced 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 56 games.
So Boudreau’s most immediate task is to get these two forwards going. Miller (25 points in 26 games this season) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (20 points in 25 games) can’t go it alone.
The Flyers have been similarly perplexing. Injuries forced defenseman Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes to sit out most of the first quarter, but Philly should have had enough firepower to win games.
Trouble is, key players have floundered.
Back in 2019-20, playmaking winger Travis Konecny scored 24 goals and added 37 assists. He as a key catalyst on the power play while banking 23 points with the man advantage.
But he slipped to 34 points in 50 games last season and 10 points in his first 22 games this season despite an uptick in playing time.
Veteran James van Riemsdyk has been an even greater concern. He has no points in a nine-game span and one point in 13 games. He is coming off a solid season of 17 goals and 26 assists in 56 games.
Defenseman Keith Yandle has shown why Florida coach Joel Quenneville phased him out with the Panthers last season. Yandle, fading power-play specialist, has earned a minus-13 rating to go with his six points in his first 22 games.
Also, the analytics community derided Fletcher for his pricey acquisition of defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. And now we know why. Ristolainen is a physical player, but he is bad at defending his own goal.
So Yeo has his hands full.
AROUND THE RINKS
There is goaltending drama in Boston. With Linus Ullmark on the shelf, Tuukka Rask has rejoined the team in practice. He is on the comeback from hip surgery repairs and he seems determined to play for the Bruins this season. He is a free agent, so how much will the Bruins be able to pay him?
In the meantime, Jeremy Swayman is the lead goaltender. At some point the Bruins will have to deal with their logjam in goal. One move the Bruins could make to clear cap space is trading winger Jake DeBrusk, who asked out after falling into a fourth-line role.