Gordo: O'Reilly is more than ready to assume Blues' captaincy

Of course the Blues named Ryan O’Reilly as the next team captain.
“I’m excited for it," he said at his unveiling newa conference Wednesday. "It’s definitely an honor to be seen in this light by the organization.
O'Reilly became a transformative figure soon after arriving from the woeful Buffalo Sabres. He led by example during games with his excellent all-around play and unfailing attention to detail.
He led by example during practice, putting in extra time on his skills day after day after day.
His commitment became contagious with this teammates – and that newfound team commitment lifted the Blues out of their baffling funk and onto the Stanley Cup fast track.
“It’s amazing how things change, from one thing to winning and now this, to be captain,” O’Reilly said. “It’s something I never thought would happen.”
O’Reilly does so many small things well, like winning key faceoffs, hunting pucks on the forecheck and converting deflections like the one that sent the Blues rolling toward their historic Game 7 victory over the Boston Bruins.
O’Reilly is comfortable as a team spokesman, too, more so than previous captain Alex Pietrangelo. That’s not the top requirement for wearing the “C”, but it’s a nice positive for a franchise that will need the marketing side after the pandemic shutdown of its business.
So the Blues move on.
They will miss all that the classy Pietrangelo did on the ice and behind the scene. "I was kind of blown away with seeing what it takes to lead, seeing Petro and the way he handled himself," O'Reilly said.
They will miss all that heady veterans Alexander Steen and Jay Bouwmeester brought to the table.
But they have O’Reilly showing the way, as he has done since arriving. He figured he would have to shoulder more responsibility this season with other leaders departing.
"I kind of knew it was my turn to evolve as a leader," he said.
Assistant captain Brayden Schenn is another leader by example with his tempo-setting physical play. Coach Craig Berube is asking assistant captain Colton Parayko to take charge of the defensive corps in the absence of Pietrangelo and Bouwmeester.
That’s a big ask, so Parayko's growth will be one of the more interesting storylines this season. “He just has a presence," O'Reilly said. "With Petro being going his role enhances for sure."
Then there is the case of assistant Vladimir Tarasenko, who will attempt another comeback from another shoulder surgery. The Blues have no idea how much they will get from No. 91 this season, but he must give whatever he has left with a positive attitude.
That will be another storyline of the season. Frustration has gotten the better of Tarasenko from time to time in his career, but the Blues need him to return this season with his head up and the interests of his teammates at heart.
Jaden Schwartz, David Perron and newcomers Torey Krug and Kyle Clifford should be part of the leadership corps as well. These guys have done lots of winning in their career and they will be essential to the maintenance of the team’s culture.
"One of the best things about this team is we have so many different good leaders," O'Reilly said.
The Blues are transitioning into a new phase that should look much like their previous Cup-winning phase.
"There’s a culture that’s been built here," O'Reilly said. "We’re hard to play against. That’s not changing.
"Overall that is our mindset going in. You’re going to work first and you’re going to trust the system."