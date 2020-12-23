Gordo: O'Reilly is more than ready to assume Blues' captaincy

So the Blues move on.

They will miss all that the classy Pietrangelo did on the ice and behind the scene. "I was kind of blown away with seeing what it takes to lead, seeing Petro and the way he handled himself," O'Reilly said.

They will miss all that heady veterans Alexander Steen and Jay Bouwmeester brought to the table.

But they have O’Reilly showing the way, as he has done since arriving. He figured he would have to shoulder more responsibility this season with other leaders departing.

"I kind of knew it was my turn to evolve as a leader," he said.

Assistant captain Brayden Schenn is another leader by example with his tempo-setting physical play. Coach Craig Berube is asking assistant captain Colton Parayko to take charge of the defensive corps in the absence of Pietrangelo and Bouwmeester.

That’s a big ask, so Parayko's growth will be one of the more interesting storylines this season. “He just has a presence," O'Reilly said. "With Petro being going his role enhances for sure."