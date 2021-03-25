Gordo: Plager was the heartbeat of a franchise with soul

As the decades passed, Bob had to wonder if the Blues would ever raise the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. The Blues took three runs at the Cup in their early days, but they just didn’t have quite enough.

Mike Shanahan tried everything to win, including hiring oily-haired despot Mike Keenan -- a man with no appreciation of the franchise's heritage.

Bill and Nancy Laurie seemed willing to buy a Cup, but their interest in hockey waned as the losses mounted.

John Davidson got it. He was a True Blue from the old days. He had the vision for winning a Cup, but his ownership group lacked the capital to make it happen.

Finally Tom Stillman arrived and assembled the management team that would make dreams come true.

Class act that he is, Stillman made sure that Bob and other treasured alumni went on that thrilling Cup ride. Bob went on the road with the team, but famously remained too nervous to actually watch the games.

Imagine that. The man committed his entire adult life to the franchise. He wanted the Cup so badly for St. Louis and its amazing fans that he could not bear to witness the drama unfold on the ice before him.