Gordo predicts NHL Eastern Conference records for the 2021-2022 season

(Team listed in predicted order of finish)
ATLANTIC DIVISION
Tampa Bay Lightning
2021 record: 36-17-3 (3rd, Central)
Players to watch: Nikita Kucherov missed the last regular season after hip surgery, but he dominated in the playoffs and could bid for 100 points this season. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, center Brayden Point, forward Steven Stamkos and defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev also headline the NHL’s best core group of talent. The return of defenseman Zach Bogosian and the addition of Corey Perry add more veteran leadership and grit.
Outlook: Despite losing their entire third line — which was a big key to the Stanley Cup run — the two-time defending champions are positioned for a three-peat for Our Town’s Pat Maroon.
Florida Panthers
2021 record: 37-14-5 (2nd, Central)
Players to watch: This already loaded team adds Sam Reinhart to its powerful top six. Sam Bennett revived his career after coming from Calgary and landing on a line with playmaking winger Jonathan Huberdeau. Aleksander Barkov is one of the NHL’s top five centers; and Anthony Duclair, Patric Hornqvist, Carter Verhaeghe and Frank Vatrano offer plenty of offensive depth. Aaron Ekblad is a defensive cornerstone. Elite goaltending prospect Spencer Knight is prepared to push Sergei Bobrovsky for the lead role.
Outlook: Coach Joel Quenneville has a loaded team with serious Cup potential. He’s had time to implement his defensive system and has more than enough firepower to win it all.
Toronto Maple Leafs
2021 record: 35-14-7 (1st, North)
Players to watch: Brendan Shanahan and Co. have a fortune invested in forwards Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. But is there enough talent around them? The Leafs have had to round up a low-cost mix of prospects and retreads to fill out the front lines. Defenseman Morgan Rielly is on the spot in the walk year of his contract. Enigmatic Petr Mrazek will push incumbent goaltender Jack Campbell for the starting job.
Outlook: It’s win-or-else time for this front office. Strong regular seasons have been followed by hugely disappointing postseasons. The Leafs refused to invest more on defense and goaltending and that has cost them in the playoffs.
Boston Bruins
2021 record: 33-16-7 (3rd, East)
Players to watch: The Perfection Line remains intact with Patrice Bergeron centering Dave Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Winger Taylor Hall will drive the second line, but the Bruins are searching for a No. 2 center after David Krejci’s return to Europe. Charlie McAvoy has emerged as one of the sport’s top two-way defensemen. Linus Ullmark could take over as the No. 1 goaltender with Tuukka Rask recovering from surgery and pondering his future.
Outlook: Krejci will be missed, but the Bruins have ample depth up front and a sturdy team structure in place. Their competitive window remains open, but there isn’t much margin for error in this top-heavy division.
Montreal Canadiens
2021 record: 24-21-11 (4th, North)
Players to watch: Former Blues winger Mike Hoffman should bolster the power play once he recovers from an offseason leg injury. Former Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson becomes more important while Shea Weber is shelved by injuries. Former Blues goaltender Jake Allen gained importance with Carey Price recovering from knee surgery. GM Marc Bergevin acquired sturdy two-way center Christian Dvorak after Jesperi Kotkaniemi left for Carolina on a free-agent offer sheet. Nick Suzuki should break out as a strong No. 1 center.
Outlook: The Canadiens defied the odds with their run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. The odds of them getting back to the big stage will be even tougher as the NHL returns to its previous alignment.
Ottawa Senators
2021 record: 23-28-5 (6th, North)
Players to watch: Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk is willing to put down roots in Ottawa as the Senators surround the bulldozing forward with promising young talent. But his time missed while unsigned is a setback. Forwards Josh Norris, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle are becoming worthy building blocks, and Thomas Chabot is one of the NHL’s top offensive defenseman. But can former Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray live up to his big contract and provide stability?
Outlook: Life in the all-Canadian North Division was a tough way to weather the pandemic. Returning to their normal alignment will give the Senators a chance to gain traction with their long-haul rebuild. They are much further along than the Red Wings or Sabres.
Detroit Red Wings
2021 record: 19-27-10 (7th, Central)
Players to watch: Center Dylan Larkin is back from his neck injury, but linemate Tyler Bertuzzi remains unvaccinated and won’t play games in Canada as a result. His other linemate, Jakub Vrana, will miss much of the season after shoulder surgery. Defensive prospect Moritz Seider is the real deal. But the Red Wings also need winger Filip Zadina (sixth overall pick in 2018) to live up to his draft standings. Alex Nedeljkovic could be the long-term answer in goal.
Outlook: GM Steve Yzerman returned home to Motown to clean up the miss predecessor Ken Holland left. He is taking his time with a rebuild that could be completed for the 2024-25 season.
Buffalo Sabres
2021 record: 15-34-7 (8th, East)
Players to watch: With cornerstone center Jack Eichel headed out the door, the focus shifts to young centers Dylan Cozens (seventh overall pick in 2019) and Casey Mittelstadt (eighth overall pick in 2017). Can they join defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the long-term nucleus? Former Blues prospect Tage Thompson is due to finally break out as a power forward. Veteran winger Jeff Skinner if a four-time 30-goal scorer who needs to relocate his game.
Outlook: The Eichel standoff brought the previous rebuild to a halt. The Sabres traded away key forward Sam Reinhart and shopped Eichel around the league. The next rebuild will unfold as the Sabres once again earn good draft lottery odds.
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
New York Islanders
2021 record: 32-17-7 (4th, East)
Players to watch: A full season with power forwards Anders Lee (back from knee surgery) and Kyle Palmieri (re-signed as a free agent) should give the front lines more heft. The return of living legend Zdeno Chara (third-round pick in 1996) adds more muscle to the blue line. Center Mathew Barzal is one of league’s elite playmakers; and forwards Brock Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey provide ample offensive depth. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin provide excellent goaltending.
Outlook: If the Islanders survive their season-opening 13-game road trip, they should enjoy a great inaugural season in their new arena. Coach Barry Trotz has this team playing smothering defense, so another trip to the Final Four is doable.
Washington Capitals
2021 record: 36-15-5 (2nd, East)
Players to watch: The one-two punch at center has become a bit iffy with Nicklas Backstrom sidelined after hip surgery and Evgeni Kuznetsov coming off a poor campaign. Forwards Alexander Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie and defenseman John Carlson aren’t getting any younger — and the prospects cupboard is bare. This team needs late-season acquisition Anthony Mantha to produce consistently after his uneven debut. The Capitals also need the goaltending tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek to become playoff worthy.
Outlook: This team is running out of time to make another run at the Cup and will be in for a painful rebuild someday, but for now it can still contend.
Pittsburgh Penguins
2021 record: 37-16-3, (1st East)
Players to watch: With center Evgeni Malkin sidelined for two months while recovering from knee surgery, Jeff Carter assumes a bigger role. Superstar center Sidney Crosby might miss a few games after recovering from minor wrist surgery, but he should post big numbers again. Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust lead a strong winger corps, and Kris Letang still is an elite power-play quarterback. Goaltender Tristan Jarry kept his job despite some postseason struggles, but this will be a critical year for him.
Outlook: The Penguins hope to get at least one more Cup run from the aging Big Three of Crosby, Malkin and Letang. A painful rebuild looms on the horizon, but they should remain viable this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
2021 record: (36-12-8, 1st Central)
Players to watch: Despite their regular-season success, the Canes elected to start over in goal with Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. Also, the offer-sheet maneuver to land forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi might pay long-term dividends — but that money could have been better spent in the near term. Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas, Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter lead a strong forward corps. The Canes took a flyer on Anthony DeAngelo to quarterback the power play after Dougie Hamilton’s departure in free agency.
Outlook: Coach Rod Brind’Amour has instilled an excellent team defensive scheme, so the Canes could make a deep postseason run if their goaltending holds up.
New York Rangers
2021 record: 27-23-6 (5th, East)
Players to watch: There is an excellent mix of proven scorers (Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider) and elite prospects (Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kratsov) up front. The addition of former Blues hit men Ryan Reaves and Sammy Blais makes the team tougher, as does rugged grinder Barclay Goodrow. Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba lead a strong defensive corps, and Igor Shesterkin is an emerging star in goal.
Outlook: Ownership decided the time for building was done. Major front-office upheaval shifted the Rangers into win-now mode. Expect new coach Gerald Gallant to whip this highly promising team into a much tougher squad to play against.
Philadelphia Flyers
2021 record: 25-23-8 (6th, East)
Players to watch: It all starts with goaltender Carter Hart, who was brutal last season. He must bounce back or this team will sink. Newcomers Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen should strengthen the defense led by Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim. Keith Yandle arrives as the power-play quarterback. Trade acquisition Cam Atkinson should add finish for an attack already featuring forwards Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier, James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee.
Outlook: This team got a significant lineup makeover after flopping last season. But will it have enough Hart to win?
New Jersey Devils
2021 record: 19-30-7 (7th, East)
Players to watch: Former top draft picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes are due to break out. If they do, the Devils will have a powerful one-two punch at center for years to come. Dougie Hamilton signed as a free agent to upgrade the defense and power play, and winger Tomas Tatar signed to add much-needed scoring punch. Mackenzie Blackwood flashed promise in goal, but he has yet to establish consistency.
Outlook: The path upward in this division is very, very difficult. Investing in Hamilton was a big step in the right direction, but the Devils are a few big moves away from true contention.
Columbus Blue Jackets
2021 record: 18-26-12 (8th, Central)
Players to watch: Playmaking winger Jakub Voracek is back in Columbus with the mandate to help goal-scoring winger Patrik Laine get his career back on track. Hometown prospect Cole Sillinger has top center potential, but he is still a teenager. Zach Werenski is embracing his role as the lead defenseman, and Oliver Bjorkstrand should continue his ascent to star status. Elvis Merzlikins seems ready to take the lead in goal, but enigmatic forward Max Domi is a big question mark as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Outlook: John Davidson returned to his old role as team president and started to clean up the mess. New coach Brad Larsen will have to rebuild the Jackets’ team psyche after the ugly end of the John Tortorella Era. This will take time.
