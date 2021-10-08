Gordo predicts NHL Western Conference records for the 2021-2022 season

Sports columnist Jeff Gordon makes his predictions for the upcoming NHL season for teams in the Western Conference.
(Team listed in predicted order of finish)
CENTRAL DIVISION
Colorado Avalanche
2021 record: 39-13-4 (1st, West)
Players to watch: Nathan MacKinnon centers Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog on the NHL’s top forward line. Cale Makar is the league’s most explosive offensive defenseman. Rugged No. 2 center Nazem Kadri will try to atone for his costly playoff suspension. Defenseman Erik Johnson, a former first overall pick of the Blues, is back after losing last season to a concussion. Arizona escapee Darcy Kuemper takes over as the lead goaltender, and Pavel Francouz returns from injury to back him up.
Outlook: Once again the Avalanche rank among the favorites for the Stanley Cup. They lost some offensive depth and changed goaltenders, but their offensive firepower is elite.
Winnipeg Jets
2021 record: 30-23-3 (3rd, North)
Players to watch: Mark Scheifele centers an elite top line with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler. No. 2 center Pierre-Luc Dubois looks to regain his forceful form in his full season with the Jets. Play-driving winger Nikolaj Ehlers should help with that process. Andrew Copp and former Blues center Paul Stastny add offensive depth. Workhorse Connor Hellebuyck remains one of the league’s top-five goaltenders. Newcomers Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon join Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey on defense.
Outlook: With an improved defensive corps, the Jets have all the elements needed to contend for the Cup this season.
Minnesota Wild
2021 record: 35-16-5 (3rd, West)
Players to watch: Forward Karill Karprizov is a team changer. After finally arriving from Russia, he energized the franchise as it started its retooling. Winger Kevin Fiala appears ready to break out in a big way. Joel Eriksson Ek is an elite two-way center. Rookie Marco Rossi has the skill set to become a No. 1 center, but he is early in his development. Matt Dumba, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin lead an excellent defensive corps, and veteran Cam Talbot offers steadiness in goal.
Outlook: Despite allocating salary-cap space to their buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, the Wild maintained a playoff-caliber roster while continuing their makeover.
ST. LOUIS BLUES
2021 record: 27-20-9 (4th, West)
Players to watch: If Vladimir Tarasenko sticks around and regains his scoring touch, the Blues will have uncommon offensive depth. Newcomers Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad join incumbent forwards Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak to form a formidable top nine. On defense, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, Jake Walman and rookie Scott Perunovich can trigger breaks and join the attack.
Outlook: The Blues feature lots of firepower, but they must reestablish their smothering team defense to take another run at the Cup. A lack of size and toughness on the back end is a concern.
Chicago Blackhawks
2021 record: 24-25-7 (6th, Central)
Players to watch: Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, is back after missing last season with illness. Center prospect Kirby Dach is back after missing most of last season with a wrist injury. Defenseman Seth Jones, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and center Tyler Johnson arrived in trades to join talented wingers Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik in a much-improved team nucleus.
Outlook: After remaining competitive last season in the face of some crushing injury hits, the Blackhawks should emerge as the NHL’s most improved team. Jones is a bulwark defenseman who can excel on all game facets, and Fleury brings Vezina-caliber goaltending.
Dallas Stars
2021 record: 23-19-14 (5th, Central)
Players to watch: Top center Tyler Seguin is back from hip surgery to give the Stars two strong offensive lines. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson broke out last season, and veteran Joe Pavelski enjoyed an epic rebound. Captain Jamie Benn and Dennis Gurianov add scoring depth. Defensemen John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen can drive offense, and venerable Ryan Suter arrives from Minnesota to add stability. With Ben Bishop still recovering from knee surgery, Anton Khudobin or newcomer Braden Holtby will have to take charge in goal.
Outlook: The Stars held up in the face of tremendous adversity last season. They should be healthier, deeper and more dangerous.
Nashville Predators
2021 record: 31-23-2 (4th Central)
Players to watch: Goaltender Juuse Saros appears ready to handle the lead role after his strong finish last season. Filip Forsberg is major scoring threat off the wing, and defenseman Roman Josi is one of the league’s top-five defensemen. But underachieving centers Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene each carry an $8 million cap hit. The Preds need young forwards Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen to blossom into top-six forwards and move this team into the future.
Outlook: By trading away defenseman Ryan Ellis and winger Viktor Arvidsson, president of hockey operations David Poile started a half-hearted retooling. But the onerous Johansen and Duchene contracts make a full reset impossible.
Arizona Coyotes
2021 record: 24-26-6 (5th, West)
Players to watch: With this team is full tank-and-rebuild mode, defenseman Jakob Chychrun is the one legitimate building block. Perhaps former Blues winger Dmitrij Jaskin is one, too, after finally building confidence back in the KHL. Playmaking wingers Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz might or might not be building blocks. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere gets a chance to reboot his career. Veteran winger Phil Kessel figures to move along in a trade at some point.
Outlook: The Coyotes are trying to accumulate as many draft picks and prospects as possible. So they will be awful this season. Given the depth in this division, they have a chance to be historically bad.
PACIFIC DIVISION
Vegas Golden Knights
2021 record: 40-14-2 (2nd, West)
Players to watch: Wingers Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault are elite. So are defensemen Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo, the former Blues captain. Goaltender Robin Lehner seems prepared to handle the full load after Marc-Andre Fleury’s departure. But centers William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson aren’t an impressive one-two punch down the middle. The development of Peyton Krebs and Flyers washout Nolan Patrick will be critical.
Outlook: They seemed destined to play for the Cup last season after knocking off the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, but their loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the conference finals left a mark. They should run roughshod over this division and return to the Final Four.
Edmonton Oilers
2021 record: 35-19-2 (2nd, North)
Players to watch: Center Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl form the deadliest offensive tandem in the league. Gritty winger Zach Hyman should flourish on McDavid’s wing, and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins seems primed for a bounce-back year. Perhaps winger Jesse Puljujarvi is finally ready to break out. Tyson Barrie is an excellent power-play quarterback, but the defensive newcomer Duncan Keith is well past his prime, and goaltender Mike Smith turns 40 this season.
Outlook: The Oilers should have no trouble reaching the playoffs in this division, but it remains to be seen if they can build better defensive structure and display more grit. Those are essential elements for a deep postseason run.
Calgary Flames
2021 record: 26-27-3 (5th, North)
Players to watch: Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk faded last year, raising questions about his standing with the franchise. Fellow forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm have more to give, too, as does center Sean Monahan coming back from hip surgery. Hard-nosed winger Blake Coleman signed on to add goal-scoring and toughness. With cornerstone defenseman Mark Giordano off to Seattle, Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifan must take charge on the blue line. The Flames also need workhorse goaltender Jacob Markstrom to rebound from a so-so campaign.
Outlook: Coach Darryl Sutter failed to rally the troops after stepping in last season, but he should like this team more. The addition of rugged role players and returning to the soft Pacific Division should return the Flames to relevance.
Vancouver Canucks
2021 record: 23-29-4 (7th, North)
Players to watch: Forward Elias Pettersson is back from his wrist injury and ready to fulfill his superstar potential. Wingers Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller will benefit from his return, as will puck-rushing defenseman Quinn Hughes. Center Bo Horvat does the heavy lifting, allowing Pettersson to focus on playmaking. Winger Conor Garland and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson arrived from Arizona to add offensive might. Goaltender Thatcher Demko should enjoy his breakout with support from newcomer Jaroslav Halak.
Outlook: The Canucks took a beating in the North Division last year, but they return to the weak Pacific with a reinforced roster. GM Jim Benning dumped bad contracts and upgraded his roster to put a playoff-caliber team on the ice.
Los Angeles Kings
2021 record: 21-28-7 (6th, West)
Players to Watch: Strong two-way center Phillip Danault signed as a free agent, freeing cornerstone center Anze Kopitar to focus more on the offensive side. Defenseman Drew Doughty, winger Dustin Brown and goaltender Jonathan Quick add leadership as holdovers from the Stanley Cup years. Newly acquired winger Viktor Arvidsson will add scoring punch, and Cal Petersen graduated to the lead role in goal.
Outlook: The rebuild of this former Western Conference power has taken longer than expected. Can young centers Gabriel Vilardi (11th overall pick in 2017) and Quinton Byfield (2nd overall pick in 2020) expedite that process? If not, the Kings will miss the playoffs again.
Seattle Kraken
2021 record: None
Players to watch: Former Blues Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn will play huge roles. Schwartz is one of the NHL’s better two-way wingers, and Dunn could have his offensive breakout from the blue line. Center Jared McCann could emerge as a true No. 1 center, and sturdy defensemen Mark Giordano, Adam Larsson and Jamie Oleksiak will make the Kraken tough in their own end. The team made its biggest investment in goal with Philipp Grubauer.
Outlook: GM Ron Francis is building this expansion club from the back end with strong goaltending and defense. That’s great, but the Kraken lack the sort of firepower that helped the Vegas Golden Knights to enter the NHL with a big splash.
San Jose Sharks
2021 record: 21-28-7 (7th, West)
Players to watch: Issues abound. Declining defensemen Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic combine to eat up $26.5 million in cap space. Top winger Evander Kane creates a distraction with off-ice issues. No. 2 winger Timo Meier is coming off a lackluster campaign, as is top center Logan Couture. Forward Tomas Hertl is a year away from unrestricted free agency — and thus the subject of trade rumors. Unproven Adin Hill and the well-traveled James Reimer share goaltending duties.
Outlook: GM Doug Wilson remains convinced that his aging team has one more playoff run left. That view is not widely held in the industry. The Sharks need to hit the reset button.
Anaheim Ducks
2021 record: 17-30-9 (8th, West)
Players to watch: Center Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale are a cut above the other Ducks prospects. Gritty winger Max Comtois also figures into the long-term plans. Center Ryan Getzlaf is still hanging in as captain to provide leadership, and John Gibson is a stabilizing force in goal. Various veterans could become trade chips, including forwards Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique, and defensemen Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm.
Outlook: The Ducks admit the obvious: They are in a full-blown rebuild. They have some marketable veterans on expiring contracts, so they could look to add more prospects and draft picks before the trade deadline.
