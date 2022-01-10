Gordo ranks area hoops: Cockburn flexes Illini muscle, SLU, Mizzou score big wins

Yes, the Illini are really, really, really happy that super-sized center Kofi Cockburn passed on pro basketball and returned for another season.
He flexed his considerable muscle last week while scoring 52 points and grabbing 28 rebounds as Illinois rolled 76-53 at Minnesota and held off Maryland 76-64 at home.
“Kofi is one of the most dominant bigs in the country,” Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said after his team's. “When he’s able to carve out space like he did today, he’s a tough cover.”
Illinois defeated the Terrapins by scoring 26 points on their 19 offensive rebounds. The 285-pound Cockburn had seven offensive rebounds and Coleman Hawkins grabbed six.
Elsewhere in the area, Missouri moved up the rankings with its stunning 92-86 upset of No. 15 Alabama at home Saturday. Kobe Brown went crazy with 30 points and 13 rebounds and little brother Kaleb played important minutes with the Tigers shorthanded due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
SLU picked up a quality 68-67 victory Saturday over Iona, a potential NCAA Tournament team, in a replacement home game scheduled with 40 hours’ notice. After finding ways to lose games late earlier this season, the Billikens are finding ways to close out victories.
Here’s how the area’s Division I teams stack up:
ILLINOIS (11-3, 4-0): Fifth-year senior Da’Monte Williams was one of the MVPs against Maryland with his usual strong all-around effort (nine points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals). Williams played 37 minutes, took some ballhandling pressure off Trent Frazier with point guard Andre Curbelo still injured and shut down Maryland forward Donta Scott in the second half. “Da’Monte is just an X-factor for us,” Cockburn said. “It’s really hard to replace a guy like that. You probably see one or two guys like him in the country … He does all the dirty work. He comes out and plays hard defense. He sacrifices a lot. He’s about the team and about winning. He’s willing to give it all for the team and the guys next to him.”
SLU (10-4): Rather than sit idle for a week with scheduled Atlantic 10 foes in pandemic pause, the Billikens picked up a non-conference home game against Iona. The move paid off for coach Travis Ford. Rick Pitino’s seasoned Gaels played tough defense and made life especially hard on Billikens point guard Yuri Collins, who missed 6-of-7 shots and had as many turnovers (three) as assists. But SLU battled on and prevailed on the strength of 21 offensive rebounds – including Fred Thatch’s decisive put-back with 9 seconds left. This hard-fought win should prepare the Billikens for the rest of their A-10 slate.
MISSOURI STATE (11-6): The Bears scored a dramatic 71-69 victory at Bradley Wednesday on Isiaih Mosley’s three-point jumper at the buzzer. Lu’Cye Patterson scored a career-high 20 points in the game and Ja’Monta Black added 17. But their luck did not hold at home against Northern Iowa, which escaped Springfield with an 85-84 victory Saturday. Mosley went off for a career-high 43 points (!) in the loss, but the Panthers made their free throws down the stretch and held off the Bears. Northern Iowa held Missouri State postman Gaige Prim to 11 points and five rebounds.
MISSOURI (7-7): The Tigers returned from their pandemic pause to stun Alabama, which was a 13 ½-point favorite. Aside from Kobe Brown’s dominance, perhaps the most notable development was Trevon Brazile flashing massive upside with nine points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots, three steals and one ridiculously athletic dunk attempt on the offensive board. Now THIS is the type of athlete Missouri must consistently land to stay competitive in the Southeastern Conference. Boogie Coleman missed a bunch of shots, but at least he tried to take charge with his 18-point, eight-rebound, six-assist game.
SIU CARBONDALE (9-5): After their game against Drake was postponed, the Salukis got back to work with a 63-60 victory at Valparaiso for their second Missouri Valley Conference roach victory this season. Marcus Domask did the heavy lifting with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes. Dalton Banks added 14 points in 25 minutes coming off of the bench. Next up is a tough road assignment at Missouri State.
SIU EDWARDSVILLE (6-8): After their first two Ohio Valley Conference games were postponed, the Cougars fell at home to Murray State 74-69 Saturday in their first game since Dec. 21. They erased a 15-point halftime deficit but couldn’t hold off the Racers in the end. The Cougars got 24 points, six rebounds and five assists from redshirt freshman guard Ray’Sean Taylor, who has scored 20 or more points six times this season.
SEMO (6-11): Defensive woes arose for the Redhawks on their OVC road swing through Tennessee. First they lost at Belmont 102-62, allowing triple-digit scoring for the second time in three games. Eric Reed Jr. scored 22 points for the Redhawks and Nana Akenten scored a season-high 19 off the bench. Then SEMO fell at Tennessee State 95-84 despite solid offensive games from Phillip Russell (22 points), Akenten (16) and DQ Nicholas (15).