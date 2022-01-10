Gordo ranks area hoops: Cockburn flexes Illini muscle, SLU, Mizzou score big wins

ILLINOIS (11-3, 4-0): Fifth-year senior Da’Monte Williams was one of the MVPs against Maryland with his usual strong all-around effort (nine points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals). Williams played 37 minutes, took some ballhandling pressure off Trent Frazier with point guard Andre Curbelo still injured and shut down Maryland forward Donta Scott in the second half. “Da’Monte is just an X-factor for us,” Cockburn said. “It’s really hard to replace a guy like that. You probably see one or two guys like him in the country … He does all the dirty work. He comes out and plays hard defense. He sacrifices a lot. He’s about the team and about winning. He’s willing to give it all for the team and the guys next to him.”