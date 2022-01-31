Gordo ranks area hoops: Cockburn returns, puts Illini back on track

Kofi Cockburn is back, so Illini fans should rest easy. Illinois can press forward in its quest for a great NCAA Tournament seed.

The super-sized center returned after missing time with a concussion. He got right back to work by overpowering Northwestern Saturday with 22 points and nine rebounds in the 59-56 road victory.

The Wildcats held the Illini to 5-for-18 shooting from 3-point range, but they could not contain Cockburn in the paint. He scored seven of the final 17 Illinois points in the game.

“It was nice to have the horse back," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Now the Illini, who are 8-2 in Big Ten play, must get used to running their offense through Cockburn again as they prepare for Wisconsin. Their attack sputtered for long stretches at Northwestern after just getting one day of practice with their big man.

“To be very honest, we ran some actions we haven’t in a while because we haven’t had him,” Underwood said. “That was part of the stagnant piece on the offensive end. We weren’t very fluid. We did a lot of standing tonight. We had him yesterday, and we got to get back to understanding we’ll have him.”

Underwood wants his team to regain its offensive tempo.

"We've got to play a little bit quicker," Underwood said. "We've got to take our opportunities when they're there in transition. Second half was a pretty pointed effort to try and get the ball inside to Kofi as often as we could."

SLU also had a good week while waxing two lesser Atlantic 10 teams while Missouri fell twice to teams in the Associated Press Top 25.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (15-5): In one of Underwood’s better coaching victories, the Illini squeezed out a 56-55 victory over then-No. 10 Michigan State at home Tuesday while playing without Cockburn and guard Andre Curbelo. The Illini bench came through with reserve center Omar Payne producing seven points, three rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist in 13 eventful minutes. Luke Goode played 28 minutes and went 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk started in place of Cockburn and survived against the physical Spartans while contributing eight points and three rebounds in 22 minutes. With Curbelo still missing at Northwestern, RJ Melendez played 16 minutes – his most since the Illini opened the season by routing Jackson State. Melendez had six points, three rebounds and an assist. And Da’Monte Williams delivered his usual blue-collar game. In 32 minutes, he grabbed nine rebounds, dished three assists, made his only shot attempt from the floor, and converted 3-of-4 free throws.

SLU (14-6): The bottom half of the A-10 is not great, so the Billikens should rack up victories in league play. And that’s what they did last week while stepping on George Washington 80-67 at home and Duquesne 77-53 on the road. Postman Francis Okoro continued his breakout with 36 points and 19 rebounds in 42 minutes in those games. That’s efficiency. In the latter game, SLU’s huge second-half advantage allowed Travis Ford to make liberal use of his bench with 10 players logging double-digit minutes. Next up is a trip to George Mason to see coach Kim English, the man some Mizzou fans regard as Cuonzo Martin’s inevitable successor.

MISSOURI STATE (16-7): Isiaih Mosley continued rolling in Missouri Valley Conference play by scoring 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds at Indiana State – but the Bears fell 76-72 to snap their four-game winning streak. Missouri State bounced back to dispatch Evansville 72-58 at home with a balanced attack. Gaige Prim (23 points, three blocked shots), Mosley (14 points, eight rebounds) and Donovan Clay (11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists) all delivered strong performances. Now the Bears are confronted with a big challenge in their next three games while playing at SIU Carbondale, at home for a rematch with Loyola and at Drake.

MISSOURI (8-12): The Tigers had a chance to upset No. 1 Auburn with their excellent defensive effort, but they let the victory slip away. Javon Pickett rose to the occasion with 17 points and six rebounds. He cut the Auburn lead to 55-54 with a clutch 3-point shot with 36 seconds left, but Missouri never got the ball back after Martin elected not to foul deliberately. Then Missouri faded in the second half of its 67-50 loss at No. 23 Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after leading by as many of five points in the first half. DaJuan Gordon had his best game as a Tiger – scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds – but Kobe Brown’s struggles continued. His missed 7-of-8 shots from the field and fetched just four rebounds in 35 ineffective minutes. With Pickett limited to six minutes in the game due to a facial injury, guard Anton Brookshire got back into the playing rotation with nine turnover-free minutes of action. Oh, and Boogie Coleman twice failed to advance the ball to the front court in the allotted 10 seconds. Such violations are rare beyond the YMCA/CYC level of play.

SIU Carbondale (11-11): The Salukis had the unpleasant task of facing Loyola Chicago in back-to-back games . . . and it did not go well. They lost 59-47 in the Windy City, then returned home to fall 44-39 in a defensive struggle with the Ramblers. Marcus Domask grabbed 22 rebounds in those losses for SIU Carbondale, but he scored just 16 points. In the latter game the Salukis missed 13-of-14 shots from 3-point range. The Salukis finished the week by blasting Valparaiso 77-55 at home with Lance Jones scoring 22 points. He knocked down 5-of-6 shots from 3-point range as SIU Carbondale started hot and stayed hot. J.D. Mulia and Kyler Filewich combined for 23 points and 15 rebounds inside.

SEMO (9-12): The Redhawks handled SIU Edwardsville 85-77 at home Saturday for their third victory in their last four Ohio Valley Conference games. Coach Brad Korn has settled into a workable playing rotation with multiple producers. This time around DQ Nicholas (18 points, six rebounds), Ed Reed Jr. (18 points) and Chris Harris (17 points, eight assists) had big games. SEMO had a nice response to its frustrating 74-73 overtime loss at home to Morehead State two nights earlier. Harris scored 22 points in that loss while hitting 4-of-6 shots from 3-point range, but the rest of the team shot just 3-for-20 from behind the arc.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE (7-14): Collinsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor keeps pouring in points for the Cougars but they keep sinking in the OVC. The Cougars, who are 1-7 in league play, lost at UT Martin 76-70, at home to Tennessee State 75-70 and then at SEMO last week despite getting 63 points from Taylor in those games. Taylor, a redshirt freshman guard, leads the conference in scoring with a 17.8 average.

