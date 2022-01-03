Gordo ranks area hoops: COVID-19 disrupts Big Ten, MVC, OVC

MISSOURI (6-7): The Tigers stumbled into Southeastern Conference action on the heels of their ugly 88-63 loss to Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game. That set the stage for their ugly 83-56 loss at Kentucky with coach Cuonzo Martin back home after a positive COVID-19 test. Boogie Coleman had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in the latter game – but he also turned the ball over five times. Kobe Brown was limited to 24 minutes by foul trouble and he produced just six points and three rebounds. The overmatched Tigers continued their season-long trend by missing 20 of 25 shots from three-point range. They also struggled inside the arc, with Javon Pickett and Amari Davis combining to miss 11 of 14 shots. Freshman Sean Durugordon has scored 21 points in 27 minutes in his last four games coming off the bench. Acting coach Cornell Mann gave him an early look in Lexington, so perhaps he can work his way into the rotation for this offensively-challenged team.