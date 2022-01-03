Gordo ranks area hoops: COVID-19 disrupts Big Ten, MVC, OVC

Instead of enjoying holiday cheer, several of the region’s basketball teams suffered COVID-19 interruptions.
Once again, schools are having their schedules scrambled. Once again teams are faced with the prospect of playing shorthanded as conferences strive to complete as much of their schedule as possible.
The disruptions shouldn’t be as severe this season, thanks to widespread vaccinations and booster shots. But cancelations and postponements are still stacking up.
Illinois had to bag its non-conference mismatch against Florida A&M. The Big Ten also pushed back the Illini’s game at Minnesota to Tuesday while hoping to get that game in.
“We did two tests, and we got dinged pretty good,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said on his weekly radio show Monday night, according to the Champaign News-Gazette. “We all know this variant is extremely active and very contagious. Our guys went home over the break, and coming back in, we had some problems.”
Many other programs had the issue. SLU postponed its game against UMass due to an outbreak that shut down about half of the team. The Billikens bounced back to defeat Richmond 76-69 despite limited preparations.
SIU Carbondale postponed its home games against Missouri Valley Conference powers Loyola and Drake. The league will attempt to reschedule them for a later date.
SIU Edwardsville had to delay the start of its Ohio Valley Conference grind for the same reason. The Cougars’ home game against Belmont was pushed back to Jan. 17 and their game at UT Martin will be played on Jan. 24.
Here is how we’re ranking the region’s Division I teams as the New Year arrives:
ILLINOIS (9-3): After drubbing Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game, the Illini hoped to give their reserves a lengthy run before the start of conference play. But the cancellation of the Florida A&M game changed Underwood’s plans and also compromised his practices ahead of the Minnesota game. Underwood hoped to use that time to prepare his players for the physicality awaiting them in league action.
SLU (9-4): The Billikens had to host Richmond with big man Marten Linssen sidelined by an ankle injury and much of the team operating with sub-optimal fitness after the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. That made Sunday’s victory over the Spiders all the more impressive. Yuri Collins took over and delivered arguably his finest all-around game at SLU (24 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals). Gibson Jimerson scored 17 and Jordan Nesbitt continued his growth with 12 points off the bench. In Linssen’s absence freshman Lassina Traore stepped up with six points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.
MISSOURI STATE (10-5): The Bears stepped up in class and suffered a 75-58 loss at St. Mary’s despite Isiaih Mosley’s 21 points. Then Missouri State used its mismatch with NAIA neighbor Evangel to spread playing time in their 103-56 rout. Coach Dana Ford deployed nine players for 18 or more minutes. Guard Jaylen Minnett scored a season-high 22 points and forward Donovan Clay had 10 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Clay and Gaige Prim combined for 28 points and 17 rebounds as the Bears knocked off Drake 61-56 for a big MVC victory at home.
SIU CARBONDALE (8-5): The Salukis returned home from the West Coast, where they lost 64-52 at San Francisco, and handled Grambling 75-64 before taking their pandemic pause. Marcus Domask delivered another fine all-around performance with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Ben Coupet Jr. (17 points, five rebounds) and Lance Jones (12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists) also had strong efforts.
SIU EDWARDSVILLE (6-7): Like Missouri, the Cougars rank among the nation’s worst three-point shooting teams this season. They hit just 70-of-260 shots (26.9 percent) from behind the arc before shutting down. Ray’Sean Taylor, who leads SIU Edwardsville with 17.5 points per game, is hitting 36 percent of his shots from deep. The rest of the team is shooting 22.4 percent from there.
MISSOURI (6-7): The Tigers stumbled into Southeastern Conference action on the heels of their ugly 88-63 loss to Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game. That set the stage for their ugly 83-56 loss at Kentucky with coach Cuonzo Martin back home after a positive COVID-19 test. Boogie Coleman had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in the latter game – but he also turned the ball over five times. Kobe Brown was limited to 24 minutes by foul trouble and he produced just six points and three rebounds. The overmatched Tigers continued their season-long trend by missing 20 of 25 shots from three-point range. They also struggled inside the arc, with Javon Pickett and Amari Davis combining to miss 11 of 14 shots. Freshman Sean Durugordon has scored 21 points in 27 minutes in his last four games coming off the bench. Acting coach Cornell Mann gave him an early look in Lexington, so perhaps he can work his way into the rotation for this offensively-challenged team.
SEMO (6-9): After losing games at Pepperdine (83-77) and California Baptist (84-68) on their West Coast swing, the Redhawks opened OVC play with a thud! They fell 106-81 at Murray State. Ed Reed Jr. scored 20 points in the loss and Phillip Russell (15 points, six assists) and Chris Harris (15 points and three assists) also had productive games. The Redhawks bounced back to snap their five-game losing streak with a 98-79 victory over league rival Austin Peay. Reed went off for 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Russell added 20 points.