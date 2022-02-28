Gordo ranks area hoops: Frazier gives Illini the X-factor SLU, Mizzou lack

Major colleges invest millions of dollars in coaching salaries, practice facilities, training operations, recruiting operations and such.

And yet success or failure often comes down to an individual making a play – or not – with the game on the line.

SLU hasn’t had that player in the absence of injured star Javonte Perkins. That was evident in close losses to Belmont and Auburn at home and St. Bonaventure and Richmond on the road.

Missouri didn’t have that player after losing Dru Smith to the NBA’s G League. That was clear as the Tigers suffered painful just-misses against Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida at home before suffering their late-season collapse.

But Illinois has that player in super senior Trent Frazier, who is making the most of his fifth year of eligibility.

Illinois won at Michigan State last Saturday because Frazier knocked down the clinching 3-point with 25 seconds left. The Illini didn’t run the play that coach Brad Underwood intended because Frazier started to attack sooner than he was supposed to . . . but the shot went down and that’s all that matters.

The Illini won 93-85 at Michigan Sunday because Frazier hit the dagger 3-pointer with 45 seconds left. His step-back bomb with the shot clock expiring put them up by seven points gave them firm control of the game.

Frazier tried to push the Illini past Ohio State, too, but he didn’t get the foul call in the waning seconds of the 86-83 loss at home Thursday. He drove to the hoop for the potential tying basket, got hit in midair and threw an errant pass with four seconds left after taking the contact.

That non-call was on a long list of grievances Underwood had with officials DJ Carstensen, Keith Kimble and Brian Dorsey. Mostly Underwood was upset that they let Ohio State work over Kofi Cockburn with impunity at the offensive end and made touch-foul calls against him at the defensive end, which resulted him fouling out.

Cockburn had no such issues at Michigan, where he pounded the Wolverines for 27 points and seven rebounds. Alfonso Plummer poured in 26 points for the second straight game with a 3-point shooting exhibition.

In the end, though, it was Frazier making the key play as Ayo Dosunmu did a year ago for the Illini.

All in all, this was a good week for the Illini. True, they lost of a game – but so most of the top college teams.

Elsewhere in the region, Missouri State, SIU Carbondale, SEMO and SIU Edwardsville all played good basketball this week while preparing for their conference tournaments.

Missouri did not.

Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:

ILLINOIS (20-8): Coleman Hawkins fueled the rally against Ohio State with his effort play after effort play. He scored 10 points, pulled four rebounds and made three steals before fouling out. “Coleman Hawkins was spectacular,” said Underwood after the game. “He’s actually been great the last three, four games.” Hawkins continued that trend with a solid 27-minute effort at Michigan. He has played 97 minutes in the last five games after playing just 39 in the previous five. His emergence allows Underwood to deploy smaller lineups from time to time to create different matchups. His breakout became more critical with the untimely loss of RJ Melendez (appendectomy) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (concussion protocol) as the Big Ten Tournament looms.

SLU (19-10): Yuri Collins (17 points, six assists) and Francis Okoro (15 points, 10 rebounds) excelled as the Billikens dispatched Atlantic 10 also-ran Saint Joseph’s 72-61 at home Tuesday night. But at Richmond SLU again once suffered a late-game breakdowns and the result was a painful 68-66 loss despite Okoro’s career-best performance. He scored 23 points – shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line -- and grabbed 15 rebounds. The Billikens will close out their A-10 regular season schedule this week with a game at Rhode Island Wednesday and at home to VCU on Saturday.

MISSOURI STATE (22-9): The Bears bounced back from an ugly 95-75 loss at Northern Iowa last Sunday by winning twice to close out their Missouri Valley Conference regular season. After scoring just 13 points in his previous two games combined, Isiaih Mosley came back to life against Bradley. He poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Bears rolled 83-67 at home. Then Missouri State scored an 88-79 victory at Evansville. Gaige Prim (28 points, seven rebounds) and Mosley (20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) flexed muscle heading into Arch Madness at Enterprise Center. The Bears earned the No. 2 seed and they will face the Valparaiso-Evansville winner on Friday.

SIU CARBONDALE (16-14): The Salukis ran their winning streak to four games by routing Illinois State 90-69 Wednesday at home. Ben Coupet Jr. (22 points), Marcus Domask (16 points, nine assists) and Lance Jones (16 points) had strong games. Then they staged a fierce comeback in the second half at Drake Saturday before falling short in a 62-60 loss. Domask (21 points, five rebounds), Coupet (14 points, six rebounds) and Jones (13 points, five assists) excelled as the Salukis hit stride heading into MVC tournament. As the No. 6 seed they will face third-seeded Drake Friday.

MISSOURI (10-19): The Tigers absorbed another 19-point loss at Mizzou Arena, this time to No. 17 Tennessee 80-61 on Tuesday. Javon Pickett continued his strong conference play by scoring 16 points and Kobe Brown added 12 points and claimed nine rebounds. The Missouri went to LSU Saturday and ran into a defensive buzz saw while taking a 75-55 thrashing. Mizzou turned the ball over 19 times and missed 12-of-15 shots from 3-point range. Boogie Coleman turned the ball over seven times in 21 minutes and missed 6-of-8 shots. Once again Pickett was one of the few bright spots; he scored 14 points and dished seven assists.

SEMO (13-17): Ed Reed Jr. continued his late-season surge by scoring 21 points as the Redhawks defeated UT Martin 76-69 at home Thursday for their eighth victory in Ohio Valley Conference play. That earned them the No. 4 seed in the OVC Tournament, their highest seeding since 2000. Manny Patterson added 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in that game. Then the Redhawks took a run at No. 19 Murray State on Saturday in Cape Girardeau, building a 64-57 lead with 3:32 left to play before the Racers rallied for a 70-68 victory to protect their at-large credentials for the NCAA Tournament.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE (11-20): The Cougars finished their difficult regular season by winning twice on their closing three-game home stand. First they routed Eastern Illinois 66-52 on Monday with Shamar Wright scoring 13 points and DeeJaun Pruitt grabbing 10 rebounds to go with eight points. Then SIU Edwardsville took Austin Peay to overtime on Thursday before falling 68-64 despite getting 21 points, five assists and seven steals from Courtney Carter. Then the Cougars upset Morehead State 77-70 Sunday. Wright scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed six rebounds and Cam Williams scored a season-high 14 points. Next up for SIU Edwardsville is the OVC Tournament and a game Wednesday against Tennessee State.

