Gordo ranks area hoops: Idle SLU rises while Illini, Tigers stumble

Missouri (7-2): For one half at Mississippi State, the Tigers appeared to be back on track offensively. They moved the ball from side to side. They moved well with and without the basketball. They found center Jeremiah Tilmon at the rim for some power slams. They did some damage in transition and they turned the ball over just once during the 20 minutes. They had to settle for 39-27 halftime lead after squandering some possessions, but overall they appeared to be in great shape. And then suddenly they weren’t. They collapsed in the second half when the suddenly rejuvenated Bulldogs came after them. It would have been interesting to see how the Tigers responded at home against talented LSU Tuesday, but the coronavirus pandemic had other ideas. That game was postponed, as was Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. Mizzou’s next currently scheduled game is Jan. 16 at Texas A&M. Can the Tigers pull themselves together after their pause?