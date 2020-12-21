Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini, Billikens miss their chance to climb

Illinois had a chance to advance in the national polls by beating a challenging Big Ten opponent on the road Sunday.
So did SLU, which landed just outside the Associated Press Top 25 last week.
But the Fighting Illini and Billikens came up short in tough battles at Rutgers and Minnesota respectively, so the opportunity passed.
Both teams remain stuck in place in our regional rankings, too, since unbeaten Missouri kept the top spot while remaining idle last week.
Elsewhere on the regional scene, SIU Carbondale remained undefeated ahead of Missouri Valley Conference play and SIU Edwardsville and Missouri State both won games as well.
Here is how the region’s team stack up after another busy week of hoops:
Missouri (5-0): The Tigers hoped to get different players some court time during a mismatch against Prairie View A&M at home Friday. But the Panthers were a no-show in Boone County due to COVID-19 complications. So Mizzou got the week off after finally cracking the Top 25 for the first time since 2014. Next up for the Tigers is MVC power Bradley. Like the Liberty Flames, the Braves are quite capable of upsetting Power 5 conference opponents. That game should provide a good challenge ahead of Missouri’s difficult Southeastern Conference opener Dec. 30 against No. 10 Tennessee.
SLU (6-1): The Billikens started their busy week by dispatching Indiana State 78-59. The Sycamores trailed by only seven points at the half and gave SLU the test it needed to pass. That forced Jordan Goodwin (22 points, 11 rebounds) to ultimately impose his will and put Indiana State away. Then the Billikens stepped up in class against North Carolina State, rallying with a big second-half push for a huge 80-69 victory against a NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Goodwin (16 points, 14 rebounds, five assists) and Javonte Perkins (20 points, five rebounds) took over late. Yuri Collins (17 points) kept the Billikens alive in the first half by fearlessly attacking the rim. Alas, the foul-plagued Billkens ran out of gas during their 90-82 loss at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers blocked nine shots and hounded SLU into 2-for-15 shooting from three-point range. Goodwin did his usual thing (21 points, 11 rebounds), but Perkins, Collins and Hasahn French all fouled out. That’s not how Travis Ford wanted to get his bench players some more run in high-leverage situations.
Illinois (5-3): Coach Brad Underwood was none too pleased with the Illini after they fell at Missouri 81-78. He felt NBA-bound guard Ayo Dosunmu was forced to go it alone at the offensive end against the Tigers. So the Illini fed Kofi Cockburn early and often during their 92-65 demolition of Minnesota in Champaign. Cockburn (33 points, 13 rebounds) demolished the Golden Gophers in the paint. Adam Miller scored 14 points after contributing just two points against Mizzou. Dosunmu had a tough shooting night (5-for-14) but it hardly mattered. Then the Illini started fast at No. 19 Rutgers, but they just couldn’t get defensive stops during the second half. They allowed 54 points after the break while suffering their 91-88 loss. Dosunmu put on a show for scouts with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Cockburn scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but blue-chip freshmen Miller and Andre Curbelo were non-factors with a combined 1-for-7 shooting from the floor.
SIU Carbondale (5-0): The Salukis have endured a slew of COVID-19 cancellations in non-conference play. But they were able to lure North Dakota of the Summit League down to Southern Illinois for replacement games -- and the Salukis won both. Lance Jones and Ben Harvey scored 18 points each in their 85-64 victory Thursday afternoon and forward Sekou Dembele played his first game since recovering from a twice-fractured leg. In their 62-50 victory over the Fighting Hawks Friday afternoon, Marcus Domask scored 17 points, dished five assists and made three steals.
SIU Edwardsville (3-4): The Cougars lost their money-making game at Northwestern due to a positive COVID-19 test. That player subsequently tested negative, so the Cougars started their Ohio Valley Conference slate on schedule by winning 69-65 at Morehead State. Sidney Wilson scored 18 points, pulled nine rebounds and handed out five assists. Carlos Curtis (13 points, five rebounds) had a strong game off the bench.
Missouri State (2-0): The Bears cancelled their first five games due to COVID-19 complications. They were able to add Division II William Jewell for a home game last Wednesday and they banked a 73-64 victory. As you would expect, postman Gaige Prim dominated William Jewell (20 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and three other starters scored in double figures. Then Prim (26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, four blocked shots) dominated Northwestern State, too, as Missouri State romped 94-67. He could become the MVC Player of the Year this season if he can stay healthy.
SEMO (2-4): Evansville was unable to play at SLU Saturday, but the Aces were back to active duty Tuesday at home while defeating SEMO 66-63 in overtime. That was the third OT loss of the season for the luckless Redhawks. Eric Reed Jr. scored 16 points for SEMO and Nolan Taylor (13 points, nine rebounds) had one of his strongest games since coming to the Redhawks. But their top offensive threat this season, Chris Harris, scored just four points on 1-for-9 shooting. Harris bounced back for 23 points against Tennessee Martin Friday night, but the Cougars suffered more heartache Friday with a last-second 69-67 loss at home.
