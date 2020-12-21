Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini, Billikens miss their chance to climb

SLU (6-1): The Billikens started their busy week by dispatching Indiana State 78-59. The Sycamores trailed by only seven points at the half and gave SLU the test it needed to pass. That forced Jordan Goodwin (22 points, 11 rebounds) to ultimately impose his will and put Indiana State away. Then the Billikens stepped up in class against North Carolina State, rallying with a big second-half push for a huge 80-69 victory against a NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Goodwin (16 points, 14 rebounds, five assists) and Javonte Perkins (20 points, five rebounds) took over late. Yuri Collins (17 points) kept the Billikens alive in the first half by fearlessly attacking the rim. Alas, the foul-plagued Billkens ran out of gas during their 90-82 loss at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers blocked nine shots and hounded SLU into 2-for-15 shooting from three-point range. Goodwin did his usual thing (21 points, 11 rebounds), but Perkins, Collins and Hasahn French all fouled out. That’s not how Travis Ford wanted to get his bench players some more run in high-leverage situations.

Illinois (5-3): Coach Brad Underwood was none too pleased with the Illini after they fell at Missouri 81-78. He felt NBA-bound guard Ayo Dosunmu was forced to go it alone at the offensive end against the Tigers. So the Illini fed Kofi Cockburn early and often during their 92-65 demolition of Minnesota in Champaign. Cockburn (33 points, 13 rebounds) demolished the Golden Gophers in the paint. Adam Miller scored 14 points after contributing just two points against Mizzou. Dosunmu had a tough shooting night (5-for-14) but it hardly mattered. Then the Illini started fast at No. 19 Rutgers, but they just couldn’t get defensive stops during the second half. They allowed 54 points after the break while suffering their 91-88 loss. Dosunmu put on a show for scouts with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Cockburn scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but blue-chip freshmen Miller and Andre Curbelo were non-factors with a combined 1-for-7 shooting from the floor.