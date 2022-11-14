Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini, Billikens, Tigers prepare for bigger tests

College basketball’s first week featured mostly mismatches and a few startling upsets as teams tried to get their bearings.

Major conference teams continued their earlier preparations while mid- and low-major teams took to the road to make money for their athletic departments.

Illinois, SLU and Missouri handled their business as expected during their busy first week. Between them, the Illini, Billikens and Tigers rolled to a 7-0 start with home victories.

The Illini used their victories to start seasoning freshman guards Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps ahead of their tough games against UCLA and either Baylor or Virginia later this week in Las Vegas.

First-year Tigers coach Dennis Gates used his first three games to implement his offensive and defensive principles and challenge his players – especially Isiaih Mosley – to earn their place in the rotation.

The region’s first-week highlight was SIU Carbondale scoring a major non-conference upset by winning 61-60 at Oklahoma State. Marcus Domask hit the winning 3-point jumper with 21.6 seconds to play off Lance Jones’ drive and dish to the corner.

Needless to say, the Salukis celebrated. They had not earned a regular season road victory over a Power 5 conference school in this century.

“I'm just happy for them,” SIU Carbondale coach Bryan Mullins said. “They put all this work in over the last five or six months and this is why guys love college basketball and why guys come here to have moments like this. They've worked extremely hard so it's great to just see them in the locker room like that.”

That victory as also good for the reconfigured Missouri Valley Conference, which has managed to remain one of the top mid-major basketball conferences despite the industry’s realignment chaos.

SEMO also picked up a non-conference upset by winning 64-61 at South Florida – which gave Auburn fits in its next game before losing. That was a nice win for the Ohio Valley Conference, which lost Belmont and Murray State to the MVC this year while adding Lindenwood, Southern Indiana and Little Rock.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (2-0): The Illini opened their season by drubbing Eastern Illinois 87-57 and Kansas City 86-48. In the latter game, massive Baylor transfer Dain Dainja came off the bench and did a credible Kofi Cockburn impersonation by producing 20 points and 15 rebounds. Go-to scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. poured in 38 points in the two victories and breakout candidate Coleman Hawkins had 29 points and 15 rebounds. But the Illini will need more from graduate transfer Matthew Mayer, a 6-foot-9 forward coming off a strong all-around season at Baylor.

SLU (2-0): The Billikens face several big challenges in non-conference play, starting with Tuesday’s game against Memphis and the weekend tournament in Connecticut against Maryland and either Miami or Providence. So they must get organized quickly. Javonte Perkins continued his comeback from knee surgery with 21 points in the 91-68 victory over Murray State. Gibson Jimerson scored 20 points against the Racers and Missouri transfer Javon Pickett had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Then SLU pulled away from Evansville 83-65 Saturday with all five starters scoring in double figures. The surprising Purple Aces played a strong 30 minutes against the Billikens, preparing them for tougher games ahead. Francis Okoro muscled up inside with 16 points and 12 assists as coach Travis Ford mandated more passes into the paint.

Missouri (3-0): The Tigers started the Gates Era with a soft launch. They rolled to the expected victories over Southern Indiana (97-91), Pennsylvania (92-85) and Division I newcomer Lindenwood (82-53) before some enthusiastic student sections at Mizzou Arena. What was not expected in Week 1 was Mosley – the two-time MVC scoring champion at Missouri State -- sitting out the second game. Mosley escaped Gates’ doghouse, played 14 minutes against Lindenwood, and dished a few highlight reel assists. He passed up shot after shot and scored his only two baskets on put-backs. Five players not named Mosley averaged double-figure scoring in the first three games, led by forwards Noah Carter (16.7) and Kobe Brown (13.7).

SIU Carbondale (2-1): Besides upsetting Oklahoma State, the Salukis also beat Little Rock 94-53 at home and lost at Southern Indiana 71-53 during their first week. The Screaming Eagles enjoyed a second-half heater from 3-point range against SIU Carbondale, just as they did against Mizzou. OVC rivals must take note of that. Meanwhile the Salukis missed 24-of-29 shots from beyond the arc in that game. Domask scored 16 points against Southern Indiana, but he missed all seven of his 3-point attempts.

SEMO (2-0): Coach Brad Korn had to remake his roster after taking some big hits in the transfer portal, but returning guards Chris Harris and Phillip Russell gave him a foundation. Harris (16 points) and Russell (11 points, three assists, two steals) led the upset at South Florida and Georgetown transfer Kobe Clark had eight points and eight rebounds. The Redhawks followed that win by overwhelming NAIA opponent Lyon College 83-46 at home Saturday despite missing 25 of 33 shots from 3-point range. Russell (23 points, four assists, five steals) and has his former Vashon teammate Clark (eight points, 16 rebounds) paced the effort.

Missouri State (1-0): The Bears mauled Division II Missouri S&T 82-47 at home with coach Dana Ford giving double-digit minutes to 11 different players on his overhauled roster. Arkansas transfer Chance Moore came off the bench to score 18 points and grab six rebounds. JUCO transfer Jonathan Mogbo had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. This game and an exhibition against Newman were Missouri State’s only tuneups ahead of Wednesday’s tough assignment at BYU.

SIU Edwardsville (1-1): The Cougars opened their season by handling NAIA opponent Harris Stowe 85-57 at home behind forward DeeJuan Pruitt’s 20 points and 10 rebounds. Then they succumbed to the 3-ball during an 81-76 loss at Purdue Fort Wayne despite getting 21 points in 22 minutes from Damarco Minor The Cougars missed 11 of 15 shots from behind the arc while allowing 13-of-29 3-pointers at the other end.

Lindenwood (1-2): The Lions did not wade into the Division I pool. They dove right into the deep end. In their debut they absorbed a 73-46 loss at Dayton against the then-No. 24 Flyers. That’s a rough way to start the transition. Then they lost 82-53 at Missouri on Sunday despite playing 30 strong minutes and getting 19 points from Chris Childs. In between, Lindenwood routed NAIA foe Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58 at home behind Kevin Caldwell Jr’s 20 points.