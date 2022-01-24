Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini confront sudden midseason crisis

Just when Illinois coach Brad Underwood thought he had positioned his team for a big push toward a high NCAA Tournament seed, disaster struck.

Super-sized center Kofi Cockburn landed in concussion protocol. Also, point guard Andre Curbelo – himself just back from a concussion – fell under the weather.

With Cockburn missing and Curbelo laboring, the Illini collapsed 81-65 at Maryland Friday night. Donta Scott exploited them for 25 points.

“It’s a hard deal when you’re arguably without the best player in college basketball, and you’ve had a defensive coverage of playing things one way,” Underwood said. “Donta Scott did a great job of taking advantage of (the face) he wasn’t there. If anybody watched the first game, you know Kofi pretty much dominated the last eight minutes of that game.”

With Cockburn’s status uncertain, the Illini must regroup quickly with Michigan State coming to Champaign on Tuesday. Sparty will roll into town on the heels of a huge road victory over Wisconsin.

“We didn’t get the ball in the paint enough, and that’s one of the things that we’re going to have to figure out without Kofi,” Underwood said. “There are a lot of ways to get the ball in the paint.

“But we’re going to have shoot the ball and make some threes. But we didn’t drive it there to get enough layups and penetration.”

The Illini need to fix that ASAP because there is no mercy in the Big Ten.

Elsewhere on the hoops scene, Missouri State and SEMO had a good weeks and SIU Edwardsville did not.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

ILLINOIS (13-5): Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk filled in admirably when Cockburn got in foul trouble against Purdue. But when he started in Cockburn’s spot at Maryland, he produced just six points and one rebound in 24 minutes. Curbelo missed 5-of-6 shots and turned the ball over three times in his 14 minutes. Da’Monte Williams helped out inside with eight rebounds and with the ballhandling with six assists – but he shot 0-for-5 from the floor and scored just one point.

MISSOURI STATE (15-6): The Bears got national television exposure while playing at No. 22 Loyola Saturday. (Well, sort of. Most of the first half was preempted when the Army-Navy game on CBS Sports Network dragged into overtime). Missouri State put on quite the show in its time allotted. Isiaih Mosley scored just about every way imaginable as the Bears stunned the Ramblers 79-69 in Chicago to snap their 30-game home winning streak. Mosley scored 40 points after scoring 24, 32, 33 and 43 points in his previous games. Prior to upsetting Loyola, the Bears stepped on Illinois State 88-63 at home with Gaige Prim (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Donovan Clay (10 points, six rebounds, three assists) offering Mosley plenty of support. Missouri State is 6-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference and destined for a high seed at Arch Madness at Enterprise Center.

SLU (12-6): Travis Ford was furious after SLU’s 91-85 loss at UMass. The Billikens suffered a series of defensive breakdowns in the second half while wasting an opportunity to score a valuable Atlantic 10 road victory. On the plus side, Gibson Jimerson continued his offensive surge with 23 points and Fred Thatch Jr. delivered another strong overall effort off the bench (20 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals). The Billikens bounced back emphatically at home to hammer UMass 90-59 with a strong defensive effort. Jimerson (31 points) shot the lights out and Jordan Nesbitt soared for 17 points and 12 rebounds.

MISSOURI (8-10): With Old Miss depleted by injuries, the Tigers took full advantage while scoring a surprising 78-53 road victory. Amari Davis had his breakout game for Mizzou, scoring 23 points on 10-for-10 shooting. Somehow the Rebels overlooked the fact he always goes left. Kobe Brown (15 points, seven rebounds) was solid as usual while Boogie Coleman grabbed 13 rebounds and Ronnie DeGray III (11 points, six rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot, one steal) had a sturdy game off the bench. Then they took another run at Alabama Saturday, leading by as many as 14 points in the second half at Tuscaloosa before fading late in 86-76 loss. They got 17 points from Coleman and made 11-of-24 shots from beyond the arc at Alabama after going 4-for-7 at Ole Miss. So they no longer ranked 349th in the nation in 3-point shooting.

SIU CARBONDALE (10-9): This Salukis are this close to turning the corner under coach Bryan Mullins. Just two days after suffering an agonizing 69-68 loss to Northern Illinois at home, SIU Carbondale fell to Drake 60-59 at home despite getting 30 points in bench production. Dalton Banks launched the potential game-winning 3-point shot . . . but it came just after time expired. The Salukis bounced back to handle Indiana State 63-55 with Lance Jones (14 points, six rebounds, three steals) leading the way. But then the Salukis capped their busy week in the MVC by falling 70-62 at Bradley Saturday before getting 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals from Jones.

SEMO (8-11): Nana Akenten came off the bench to score 17 points in 18 minutes to lead the Redhawks past Tennessee State 85-63. That gave the former Nebraska Cornhusker 52 points in a three-game offensive surge. Former SLU walk-on Phil Russell (15 points, seven assists) was solid in that victory as was Eric Reed Jr. (14 points, five rebounds). Then SEMO rolled at Eastern Illinois 87-58 Saturday with four scorers in double figures, led by Dylan Branson’s 15 points in 17 minutes.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE (7-11): The Cougars had their hands full with Belmont Monday, as expected, during their 80-64 loss. The Bruins held SIU Edwardsville star Ray’Sean Taylor to seven points on 1-for-11 shooting. Taylor bounced back with 17 points at Tennessee Tech, but the Cougars fell 94-76. Deejuan Pruitt (17 points, 16 rebounds) and Shaun Doss Jr. (18 points) also played well in the loss. Then the Cougars finished their rough week in Ohio Valley Conference play by losing 77-74 at Morehead State Saturday despite getting 27 points from Taylor and 16 from Pruitt.

