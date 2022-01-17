Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini headline entertaining day in the region

MISSOURI STATE (13-6): The Bears had a big week in Missouri Valley Conference play with Isiaih Mosley pouring in 65 points in victories over SIU Carbondale at home (81-76) and Valparaiso (74-57) on the road. Gaige Prim (12 points, six rebounds, three assists) and Donovan Clay (13 points, five rebounds) were also solid against the Salukis. At Valparaiso, Mosley added five rebounds, four assists and two steals to his 33-point performance. The Bears appear headed for one of the top four seeds at Arch Madness along with Loyola, Drake and Northern Iowa.

MISSOURI (7-9): After suffering their 87-43 embarrassment at Arkansas, the Tigers had a chance to beat Texas A&M at home Saturday . . . and let it get away. After scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Missouri’s 92-86 upset of then-No. 15 Alabama, Tigers forward Kobe Brown produced just 13 points and 15 rebounds in his last two games combined while battling foul trouble. On the other hand, guard Boogie Coleman has picked up his production with 69 points in his last five games after scoring just 34 in his previous five. Next up is a game at injury-depleted Ole Miss as the pressure mounts on coach Cuonzo Martin.