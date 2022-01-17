Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini headline entertaining day in the region

Monday brings a big opportunity for fans of area college basketball teams.
Illinois hosts Final Four hopeful Purdue at 11 a.m., SIU Edwardsville hosts Ohio Valley Conference power Belmont at 6 p.m., and SIU Carbondale hosts Missouri Valley Conference power Drake at 7 p.m.
That’s a lot of great live basketball in the region.
The Illini are the obvious headliner. They cracked the Associated Press Top 25 last week. They sit atop the Big Ten standings with a 6-0 record in league play.
Beating Purdue would move them even closer to an excellent NCAA Tournament seed.
“Purdue’s one of the best teams in the country,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They’ve been — I don’t know — have been top three all year? They’re extremely well-coached. They’re an extremely talented team. Everybody talks about the size and rightfully so. They’ve obviously got one of the outstanding guards in America. It seems like every night we’re facing a pro.
"It’s just one of those nights where you’ve got to lace them up again. We’re going to go against really talented team.”
Illinois wasn’t pretty in its victory over Michigan and Purdue had some surprising trouble with Penn State earlier this month, Bhat’s just the way it goes in the Big Ten.
“You watched any games on TV? I just happened last night, because there wasn’t anything else on, to watch a little bit of Iowa-Indiana and every game’s a rock fight,” Underwood said. "This league is good. It’s got great coaches. They’re going to take actions away. They’re going to scheme you.”
Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:
ILLINOIS (13-3): The Illini earned still another conference road victory by handling also-ran Nebraska 81-70 Tuesday behind strong performances by usual suspects Trent Frazier (29 points) and Kofi Cockburn (16 points, 13 rebounds). They also added to Michigan’s ongoing misery with 68-53 victory Friday at home. Cockburn did his thing with 21 points and 10 rebounds against the depleted Wolverines while shooters Frazier and Alfonso Plummer combined for 33 points despite making just 3-of-13 shots from 3-point range.
SLU (11-5): The Billikens bounced back from their frustrating 68-63 loss at Dayton by defeating Fordham 63-56 Saturday with a less-than-peak performance. Gibson Jimerson continued his progression by scoring 42 points in those games. Deandre Jones, all 5-foot-11 of him, came off the bench against Fordham to play 27 minutes, score nine points, grab 10 rebounds, and dish three assists. Point guard Yuri Collins committed five turnovers and heard about it from coach Travis Ford, so it will interesting to see how he responds to his rare off night.
MISSOURI STATE (13-6): The Bears had a big week in Missouri Valley Conference play with Isiaih Mosley pouring in 65 points in victories over SIU Carbondale at home (81-76) and Valparaiso (74-57) on the road. Gaige Prim (12 points, six rebounds, three assists) and Donovan Clay (13 points, five rebounds) were also solid against the Salukis. At Valparaiso, Mosley added five rebounds, four assists and two steals to his 33-point performance. The Bears appear headed for one of the top four seeds at Arch Madness along with Loyola, Drake and Northern Iowa.
MISSOURI (7-9): After suffering their 87-43 embarrassment at Arkansas, the Tigers had a chance to beat Texas A&M at home Saturday . . . and let it get away. After scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Missouri’s 92-86 upset of then-No. 15 Alabama, Tigers forward Kobe Brown produced just 13 points and 15 rebounds in his last two games combined while battling foul trouble. On the other hand, guard Boogie Coleman has picked up his production with 69 points in his last five games after scoring just 34 in his previous five. Next up is a game at injury-depleted Ole Miss as the pressure mounts on coach Cuonzo Martin.
SIU CARBONDALE (9-7): The Salukis had a rough week in the Valley. They followed that loss at Missouri State with a painful 69-68 loss at home to surging Northern Iowa. Missed free throws down the stretch cost the Salukis, who fell despite strong all-around performances by Marcus Domask (23 points, five rebounds) and Lance Jones (20 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals) had strong performances. Domask has scored 90 points in the last four games for SIU Carbondale. He must do more of that Monday with Drake (12-5) coming to Carbondale to make up an earlier postponement.
SIU EDWARDSVILLE (7-8): The Cougars earned their first OVC victory of the season 66-53 at Eastern Illinois. With Ray’Sean Taylor limited to 25 minutes and eight points by foul trouble, Shaun Doss Jr. picked up the slack with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. SIU Edwardsville’s game against SEMO was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, but Monday they get to make up their previous postponement against OVC juggernaut Belmont (13-4), which won at SLU earlier this season.
SEMO (7-8): Due to that postponement against the Cougars, the Redhawks have not played since Jan. 8. They have lost seven of their last eight games and they allowed more than 100 points twice during that span. Can they locate some team defense during their down time?