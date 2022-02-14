Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini keep business-like approach in Big Ten title quest

Despite its struggles against Purdue this season, Illinois is making a strong bid to win the Big Ten regular season title.

The Illini are 0-2 against the Boilermakers and 11-1 against the rest of this competitively deep league. After taking a hard 84-68 fall at Purdue Tuesday, Illinois got back on the practice floor and prepared to dispatch pesky Northwestern 73-66 at home Sunday.

Now they are heading to the road for tough assignments at Rutgers and Michigan State. Illinois defeated each of those teams at home earlier this season.

“One game at a time,” Underwood said Sunday. “I’ve been here before. Purdue won by one today? Every single game in this league is hard. Northwestern was one of the hottest teams in the league. That team is going to beat some teams down the stretch. They’re playing really hard.

“We have three weeks left. The next one is at Rutgers. We’ll tally them up and see where they are at the end.”

As the Illini continue their quest for one of the top seeds in the Big Ten Tournament -- and a good seed in the NCAA Tournament – Underwood is trying to keep his team focused on the tasks at hand.

"We know we’re in first place, but we don’t talk about it,” Underwood said. “I can’t keep our guys from hearing that, so we address it, but we don’t talk about it. That’d be a death sentence."

Elsewhere in the region, SLU suffered a tough Atlantic 10 loss at home, Missouri State kept rolling in the Missouri Valley Conference and Mizzou managed to scrape out another Southeastern Conference victory.

Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:

ILLINOIS (18-6): The Northwestern game turned into a second-half slog with the Wildcats collapsing on super-sized center Kofi Cockburn. He produced as usual (19 points, 15 rebounds), but he also turned the ball over six times while getting double- and triple-teamed. The big story in that game was the continued rise of freshman Illini wing player RJ Melendez, who scored a season-high 14 points with six rebounds and two steals. He stepped up with Jacob Grandison (0-for-7 from the floor) and Da’Monte Williams (2-for-9) struggling offensively. Illinois is developing more depth as tournament time nears.

SLU (17-7): The Billikens went to Philadelphia and outmuscled hapless La Salle 75-57 Tuesday night with Francis Okoro (19 points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots) and Fred Thatch Jr. (14 points, 10 rebounds) doing damage inside. That set the stage for the showdown at home against St. Bonaventure – and SLU fell short 68-61. Point guard Yuri Collins had 18 points and seven assists, but also eight turnovers. Thatch Jr. fouled out after 29 minutes and Gibson Jimerson missed 7-of-9 shots from 3-point range. Can the Billikens bounce back on the road in the rematch against the Bonnies?

MISSOURI STATE (19-8): The Bears had a big week in league play, winning 66-62 at Drake Wednesday before coming home to rout Valparaiso 84-66 on Saturday. During the huge road victory against the Bulldogs Gaige Prim (21 points, eight rebounds, two steals) and Isiaih Mosley (14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) led the charge, as you would expect. Against Valpo Missouri State rolled with a balanced attack. Mosley scored 22 points and Prim, Ja’Monta Black and Jaylen Minnett each scored 15.

MISSOURI (10-14): The Tigers never got locked in during their 70-62 loss at Vanderbilt Tuesday. They missed 20 of 25 shots from 3-point range and got just nine points from Kobe Brown before he fouled out. Javon Pickett also fouled out, but not before he scored 15 points. Missouri rebounded for a 74-68 victory over Ole Miss at home Saturday. The Tigers were cruising toward another rout of the Rebels before fading late. Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each scored 14 points and Brown, Amari Davis and DaJuan Gordon each scored 13 with the Tigers down to eight healthy players for the game.

SIU CARBONDALE: (13-13): The Salukis earned another split in MVC play last week, losing at Northern Iowa 53-44 before returning home to handle Evansville 69-62. Against the surging Panthers Wednesday, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones combined to shoot just 8-for-29 from the floor. Meanwhile AJ Green lit up the Salukis for 24 points. Domask struggled again three days later, missing 6-of-7 shots from the floor against the aces, but center Kyler Filewich came off the bench to deliver 12 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes.

SEMO (11-15): After winning five of their previous seven games in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Redhawks took a run at two of the traditional powers last week. They fell at Austin Peay 74-66 Thursday despite getting 18 points from Phil Russell and 11 points and 13 rebounds from Nygal Russell. Then SEMO hung tough with Belmont at home Saturday before losing 81-72. Manny Patterson led the way with 20 points for SEMO and the two Russells combined for 30 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE (9-17): The Cougars snapped their nine-game OVC losing streak by beating UT Martin 71-63 on Thursday and Tennessee Tech 61-60 on Saturday. In the latter victory, DeeJuan Pruitt scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots. He cut to the basket for the game-clinching dunk with 15 seconds left. In the victory over UT Martin, Shaun Doss Jr. scored 16 points and Courtney Carter delivered a strong 40-minute performance (14 points, six rebounds, six assists) with star guard Ray’Sean Taylor out with a season-ending knee injury.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.