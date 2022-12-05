Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini keep growing, SIU Carbondale, SEMO show up

Illinois and SLU fans can agree on this: Maryland is formidable this season under first-year coach Kevin Willard.

With a rebuilt roster of veteran players, the Terrapins throttled the Billikens 95-67 back on Nov. 19 and defeated the Illini 71-66 on Friday. Maryland raced to an 8-0 start this season to climb in the national rankings.

Playing the Terrapins in a hostile environment was an educational experience for the young Illinois backcourt.

“We’re the second-youngest team in the power five. Second-youngest,” Illinois coach Underwood said after the Maryland game. “So, how do you get experience?”

Well, you have to play tough games against good opponents like Maryland in hostile environments.

“There’s some learning curves,” Underwood said. “Now, is that a damn excuse? No. We got really good players, who are really tough. And they fought from 12 down against a great team. It’ll come.”

Elsewhere in the region this week, SIU Carbondale made SLU work hard for its 85-72 victory Saturday and SEMO traded baskets with Missouri before falling short 96-89 Sunday. Both of those mid-major school represented themselves nicely on the bigger stage.

SIU Edwardsville continued its best start in its Division I era by defeating Troy 78-72 at home Saturday. The Cougars have won seven non-conference games for the first time since their days as a Division II powerhouse.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (6-2): The Illini split their first two Big Ten games of the season, overwhelming Syracuse 77-43 at home Tuesday before falling at Maryland on Friday. Playmaking center Coleman Hawkins (15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) had his best game of the season against the Orange and ever-productive Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds. Hawkins (16 points, seven rebounds) and Shannon (19 points, seven rebounds) had typically strong games in the Maryland loss. The better news for Illinois: sophomore wing player RJ Melendez emerged as a key piece in the rotation with 45 points in his last three games.

SLU (7-2): The Billikens bounced back from their heartbreaking loss at Auburn to dispatch Tennessee State 80-63 on Wednesday with Yuri Collins dishing 20 assists, grabbing nine rebounds and committing just one turnover. Javon Pickett and Javonte Perkins each scored 15 points as SLU delivered a balanced offensive performance. Pickett continued his recent surge with 23 points against SIU Carbondale, giving him 54 points in his last three games. Collins starred again with 13 points and 14 assists and Fred Thatch Jr. scored 13 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Meanwhile Perkins was limited to three points in eight minutes.

Missouri (9-0): Forward Noah Carter (20 points, eight rebounds) took over at Wichita State Tuesday as the Tigers rallied for an 88-84 overtime victory in their first game outside Mizzou Arena. Point guard Sean East II (17 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals) played his best game of the season while playing 34 minutes. Ronnie DeGray III played a season-high 11 minutes off the bench to provide some much-needed support up front. The Isiaih Mosley drama continued as he sat out the Wichita State game, then played just six scoreless first-half minutes against SEMO. Kobe Brown (25 point, eight rebounds) and East (21 points, six assists) had big games as the Tigers struggled to finish off the Redhawks.

SIU Carbondale (5-3): The Salukis rolled to an 80-53 victory at Evansville Wednesday to open their Missouri Valley Conference schedule. Lance Jones delivered one of his best all-around games at the school with 17 points, nine assists, six rebounds and six steals. George Mason transfer Xavier Johnson added 14 points. Johnson followed that with a 23-point performance against SLU on the strength of 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Marcus Domask scored 18 points against the Billikens and Lance Jones scored 12. The Salukis pulled within two points midway through the second half before SLU pulled away down the stretch.

SEMO (5-4): Newman University transfer Israel Barnes had his breakout game for the Redhawks with 22 points in 22 minutes off the bench at Milwaukee Monday. But SEMO fell 84-68 to finish 1-2 at the Cream City Classic. The Redhawks forced 22 turnovers but got outrebounded 44-28 in the loss. SEMO bounced back nicely against Missouri in their seven-point, lighting up the Tigers for 13-of-26 shots from 3-point range. Russell (26 points, seven assists) was arguably the best player on the floor in that game and Barnes continued his uptick with 21 points. The Redhawks were competitive in the Ohio Valley Conference last year under coach Brad Korn and they will be more than competitive this season.

SIU Edwardsville (7-2): The Cougars opened a stretch of three home games by overwhelming NAIA opponent St. Ambrose 89-64 Tuesday. Forward Terrance Thompson scored 15 points in 15 minutes off the bench and guard Ray’Sean Taylor had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. With key forward DeeJuan Pruitt sidelined by illness, the Cougars still defeated Troy with an excellent performance Saturday. The Trojans beat Florida State earlier this season and played No. 11 Arkansas tough on the road earlier in the week, so this was a notable victory for SIU Edwardsville. Taylor scored 21 points and point guard Damarco Minor scored 17.

Missouri State (4-4): The Bears rolled to a 66-51 victory at UIC Wednesday in its MVC opener. Donovan Clay dominated with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Chance Moore scored 17 points in 24 minutes off the bench. But then Missouri State came out flat at home Saturday in an ugly 58-40 loss to Bradley. The Bears missed 13 of 15 shots from behind the arc and shot just 31.4 percent overall with nobody scoring in double figures.

Lindenwood (4-6): The Lions routed USCAA opponent East-West University 103-56 Wednesday with six players scoring in double figures, led by Keenan Cole’s 20 points off the bench. Then Lindenwood traveled to Kansas City and suffered 61-47 loss to the Roos. The Lions shot just 27.6 percent from the floor and got outrebounded 50-26.