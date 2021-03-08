Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini keep soaring while Tigers, Billikens stall

Sure, there’s still the Big Ten Tournament to play. But Illinois should be firmly planted on the No. 1 line in the NCAA Tournament bracket after its spectacular regular season finish.
To play that well and enjoy such consistent success in such a deep conference . . . that’s amazing. You don’t want to run into the Fighting Illini in postseason play.
Coach Brad Underwood as full buy-in from this team and then some.
Missouri took a big step forward by scoring another high-quality road victory, 72-70 on Wednesday, thanks Dru Smith’s last-second heroics. But once again they failed to build momentum – this team losing 86-80 at home to LSU.
Next for Mizzou is Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs’ last two victories came against Missouri and LSU, so they will like their chances of scoring an upset.
The Tigers are in danger of sticking to the No. 8/No. 9 area of the bracket, which would essentially eliminate their hopes of reaching the Sweet 16.
St. Louis University took at hard fall in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament – losing by 18 points to St. Bonaventure -- so the Billikens can only sit back and see if several teams fail this week to open their path to the Big Dance.
Otherwise they will head to the NIT as a high seed.
Missouri State took a good run in Arch Madness, but the Bears fell 71-69 to Drake in the semifinals. They would have been an excellent bet for a NIT berth with the usual 32-team field, but this year the event welcomes only 16 teams.
Injury-depleted SIU Carbondale won its play-in game in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, so that added a positive note at the end of a difficult season.
Southeast Missouri State and SIU Edwardsville reached the eight-team bracket of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, then lost in the first round. But both long-suffering programs made real progress.
Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:
Illinois (20-6): Since losing back-to-back games against Maryland and Ohio State back in mid-January, the Fighting Illini went 11-1 and capped their season with road victories at Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State. They got star guard Ayo Dosunmu back from a facial injury against the Buckeyes, so they head into the Big Ten Tournament at full speed. Even if they suffer a misstep there, they should still own a No. seed.
Missouri (15-8): Tigers weathered a first-half storm against LSU thanks to surprising offensive support from its fourth and fifth guards, Drew Buggs and Torrence Watson. They combined for 17 points overall while matching the season-high point totals. But the combination of LSU star Cameron Thomas hitting tough shot after tough shot at one end and Missouri’s offensive inefficiency at the other led to another home court failure. Jeremiah Tilmon got frustrated early on and stepped back from the battle. He finished with three turnovers, four fouls and just six points and four rebounds. Tilmon is running out time to impress scouts from the NBA and overseas leagues.
SLU (14-6): The bottom half of the A-10 is awful. The conference decided not to make up a massive number of pandemic postponements. So the Billikens didn’t have an opportunity to build a compelling case to the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Because they didn’t win the automatic berth, they can only wait and wonder if enough other schools fail in their league tournament and sink below them in the pecking order. Hasahn French (four points, four fouls) would love to earn some redemption after his tough game against St. Bonaventure.
Missouri State (17-7): The Bears have one of the nation’s better mid-major programs. Unfortunate they fell in line behind Loyola and Drake in the MVC this season. The Bulldogs out the clamps on Isiaih Mosley, holding him to five points in the semifinal. Now Mosley, a product of Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge, will be a player to watch in the offseason. He averaged 19.8 points per game as a sophomore and some major college programs will come calling as the NCAA throws to doors open for a transfer free-for-all.
SIU Carbondale (12-14): The depleted Salukis beat Bradley 73-63 in their play-in, but lost Lance Jones to injury. That set them up to absorb a 73-49 beating from Loyola in the quarterfinals of Arch Madness. Expect Bryan Mullins to get the Salukis back on track if forward Marcus Domask (broken foot) and J.J. Muila (knee injury) make it back to full strength.
SEMO (11-16): Morehead State beat the Redhawks 61-54 en route to winning the OVC Tournament in an upset over Belmont. But SEMO took a step forward this season under first-year coach Brad Korn. The Redhawks finished 7-24 the year before and 3-15 in the OVC. This year they suffered three overtime losses while coming surprisingly close to playing .500 basketball. Now comes the hard part: player retention, which has been a glaring program failure in recent years.
SIU Edwardsville (9-17): Injuries and lengthy COVID-19 disruptions made for a nightmarish campaign for the Cougars. They lost seven of their last eight games, capped by the OVC tourney loss to Belmont. But coach Brian Barone has something to build around with twins Shamar and Lamar Wright making big strides this season.