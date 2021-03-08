Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini keep soaring while Tigers, Billikens stall

Otherwise they will head to the NIT as a high seed.

Missouri State took a good run in Arch Madness, but the Bears fell 71-69 to Drake in the semifinals. They would have been an excellent bet for a NIT berth with the usual 32-team field, but this year the event welcomes only 16 teams.

Injury-depleted SIU Carbondale won its play-in game in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, so that added a positive note at the end of a difficult season.

Southeast Missouri State and SIU Edwardsville reached the eight-team bracket of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, then lost in the first round. But both long-suffering programs made real progress.

Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (20-6): Since losing back-to-back games against Maryland and Ohio State back in mid-January, the Fighting Illini went 11-1 and capped their season with road victories at Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State. They got star guard Ayo Dosunmu back from a facial injury against the Buckeyes, so they head into the Big Ten Tournament at full speed. Even if they suffer a misstep there, they should still own a No. seed.