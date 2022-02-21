Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini reaffirm lofty standing by knocking off Spartans

Illinois coach Brad Underwood got what he wanted.

He challenged the Illini to toughen up after they took a 70-59 beating at Rutgers Wednesday night. They responded with hard-fought 79-74 victory at No. 19 Michigan State midday Saturday.

This wasn’t a Pizza Hut parking lot brawl – the colorful analogy Underwood used before the game – but the Illini delivered a determined effort start to finish in a hostile environment.

Jacob Grandison provided the necessary offensive lift, scoring a season-high 24 points on the strength of 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo couldn’t have seen this coming, since Grandison had scored just 20 points in his previous four games combined.

Sparty made a late run at the Illini with a roaring crowd at the Breslin Center fueling its rally, but Trent Frazier calmly buried a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to clinch the huge road victory.

The No. 12 Illini are 12-4 in Big Ten play this season, a half-game back of first-place Purdue. They have four games remaining before the conference tournament.

They earned a No. 3 seed in Saturday’s NCAA tournament selection committee bracket preview and they will have ample opportunity to improve their positioning at the Big Dance.

Elsewhere in the region, SLU took a hard fall at Davidson to fall to fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Also, Missouri State tumbled out a first-place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference by losing at Northern Iowa and Missouri suffered still another painful close loss at home.

Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:

ILLINOIS (19-7): Super-sized center Kofi Cockburn just keeps pounding away at opponents. While the Illini struggled overall at Rutgers, Cockburn scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Michigan State swarmed him in the low post three days later, but he still scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Cockburn was efficient in East Lansing, making 10-of-15 shots from the field and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. Next up for the Illini is a visit from Our Town's E.J. Liddell and Ohio State Thursday night in Champaign.

SLU (18-9): The Billikens showed no mercy on hapless La Salle with a 90-64 thrashing Wednesday at home. Coach Travis Ford was able to pace his starters and make liberal use of his bench. He gave nine players double-digit minutes and got 21 points from Fred Thatch Jr. and 16 points from Jordan Nesbitt. Alas, the Billikens could not carry that momentum through their game at Davidson. The Wildcats buried them with accurate 3-point shooting, knocking down 14-of-24 shots from beyond the arc. They raced to a 24-11 lead and never let the Billikens back in the game. Yuri Collins (10 points, five assists) and Francis Okoro (nine points, 11 rebounds) had their moments in the game, but this was a struggle from start to finish.

MISSOURI STATE (20-8): Gaige Prim tore up Indiana State in a 79-70 victory at home Tuesday night, scoring 32 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Isiaih Mosley had an off night, scoring just seven points, but Jaylen Minnett scored 22 points off the bench to tie his season high. Then the Bears suffered a 95-75 rout at Northern Iowa, with Mosley scoring just six points in 28 listless minutes before coach Dana Ford benched him. Prim starred again, producing 24 points, six rebounds and three assists before fouling out. Point guard Lu’Cye Patterson picked up some of Mosley’s slack with 18 points. The Bears will need to refocus with a tough challenge looming against Bradley at home Wednesday.

SIU CARBONDALE (15-13): The Salukis are rounding into form just in time for Arch Madness. They have games remaining at home against Illinois State and at Drake entering the MVC Tournament as the No. 6 seed. Marcus Domask broke out for a season-high 25 points as the Salukis scored a notable 65-57 victory over Bradley at home Tuesday night. He had been held to single-digit point totals in six of his previous nine games. Ben Coupet Jr. added 19 points in that victory. Domask was outstanding again Saturday, scoring 21 points as SIU Carbondale won 76-72 at Indiana State. Lance Jones scored 24 and Coupet had 16 points, with 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, and six rebounds. But the biggest shot of the game was a corner 3-pointer by Troy D’Amico with 1:08 left that gave Salukis control of the closing sequence.

MISSOURI (10-17): Just when the Tigers appeared to be making strides in Southeastern Conference play, they hit a wall. Arkansas came to town and administered a 76-57 beating Tuesday night. Guards Boogie Coleman and Amari Davis combined to shoot 1-for-11 from the floor and freshman Kaleb Brown turned the ball over three times in 12 minutes. Missouri finally got to Mississippi State Friday after spirit-sapping travel delays and they fell 68-49 with a groggy performance. Coach Cuonzo Martin benched Coleman to start the game, forcing Brown to run the point . . . and it did not go well. The Tigers missed 14 of 17 shots from 3-point range and shot just 31.4 percent overall. Missouri had a chance to defeat the Bulldogs in the rematch, but poor late-game offensive execution doomed them to a 58-56 defeat. Javon Pickett and Coleman combined for 31 points, but each missed a long jump shot with the game on the line in the final minute. Next up for Missouri is a tough week with Tennessee visiting Tuesday and trip to see old friend Xavier Pinson and LSU on Saturday.

SEMO (12-16): Eric Reed Jr. had himself a week. He poured in 35 points and dished five assists as the Redhawks lost a 98-94 shootout at Tennessee Tech Thursday. Manny Patterson scored 20 points in that game and Nana Akenten added 14 in his best offensive game since Jan. 20. Reed kept firing at Morehead State on Saturday, scoring 28 points as SEMO prevailed 92-84. Phillip Russell (15 points, six assists), Nygal Russell (12 points, seven rebounds, five assists), Chris Harris (12 points) and Akenten (11 rebounds) also had strong games as the Redhawks looked more prepared for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE (9-19): The depleted Cougars took to the OVC road and lost twice, 81-65 at Tennessee State Thursday and 73-62 at Belmont Saturday to fall to 3-12 in league play. Shaun Doss Jr. (31 points, 10 rebounds in the two games) and DeeJuan Pruit (26 points, 12 rebounds combined) had good weeks for a team that really, really misses injured guard Ray’Sean Taylor.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.