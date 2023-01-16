Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini rebound, Tigers stumble, Billikens persevere

Illinois coach Brad Underwood has his team back on the track.

After the Illini suffered an offensive meltdown during a 73-60 loss at Northwestern, things came to a head. Freshman guard Skyy Clark took leave from the program, at least for the time being, and Underwood reset his offensive schemes.

The results: Big Ten victories over Wisconsin, Nebraska and Michigan State, a return to the top spot in our regional rankings, and notable strengthening of their NCAA Tournament resume.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo took note of Underwood’s transformative work after Sparty took its 75-66 tumble in Champaign Friday.

“I don’t know his team. But something happened when they changed,” Izzo told reporters. “Something happened. I think Brad’s done a great job, too. He’s running a completely different offense. I think it’s maybe to control some things, to be honest with you. A brilliant job on his part.

“I don’t know any of the situation but when a guy leaves and all of a sudden the team plays a lot better, not blaming the guy, I’m not blaming the coach, I’m not blaming myself, but something changed. They’re a different team now than they were, I don’t think a month ago, but a couple weeks ago. And in my opinion, a different team in a positive way.”

Illinois travels to Minnesota to play Monday, then it hosts Indiana and Ohio State in its following two games. The Illini, now 3-3 in conference play, move forward with a tighter and more focused player rotation.

SLU banked two more Atlantic 10 wins – including an 81-74 victory at Georgia Washington despite missing point guard Yuri Collins due to illness. On the flip side, Missouri suffered two more Southeastern Conference road losses while enduring its inevitable reality check.

Elsewhere in the region, SIU Edwardsville and SEMO both won twice in Ohio Valley Conference play and SIU Carbondale won twice to continue rolling in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (12-5): Terrence Shannon Jr. tore up Nebraska for 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Illini scored an impressive 76-50 road victory. Matt Mayer had an off night shooting – 2-for-10 from the field – but it didn’t matter because Illinois had a strong defensive effort. Then it was Dain Dainja’s turn to take over during the victory over Michigan State. He scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Shannon was solid too (17 points, five rebounds) despite an off-night shooting (5-for-13 overall, 1-for-5 from 3-point range). Coleman Hawkins played under control with nine points, eight rebounds and just two turnovers, and Mayer knocked down timely 3-point shots.

Missouri (13-4): Life on the road is hard. Kobe Brown made his first four shots at Texas A&M, but otherwise the Tigers shot 17-for-55 in that game. With Brown in foul trouble and nobody else shooting well against the hard-working Aggies, the Tigers staggered to an 82-64 loss. D’Moi Hodge and Noah Carter combined to miss 14-fo-17 shots from 3-point range. The Tigers started fast at Florida, racing to an 11-0 lead before they started wasting possessions. Then Florida settled in and put its home-court edge to good use. Brown (21 points, six rebounds, five steals) had a stellar game, but Sean East II (two points, three turnovers) was a no-show and Hodge and DeAndre Gholston combined to score just 12 points. The Tigers missed 15-of-18 shots from 3-point range. On the plus side, coach Dennis Gates brought 6-foot-10 Mohamed Diarra out of exile in these two games to give his team more defensive length in spot duty.

SLU (12-6): It wasn’t pretty, but the Billikens got past Kim English’s George Mason team 63-62 at Chafeitz Arena Wednesday by scoring the game’s final nine points. That dramatic late push came with excitable Billikens coach Travis Ford back in the hallway after getting ejected from the game. Terrence Hargrove Jr. asserted himself, again, in place of the injured Fred Thatch. He started, scored 10 points – including a late 3-pointer – and grabbed five rebounds. Gibson Jimerson hit 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range in his 16-point performance. With Collins out at George Washington, Larry Hughes Jr. started, played 26 minutes and did his part to keep the ball moving. Javonte Perkins stepped up with a season-high 27 points and Javon Pickett came off the bench to score 24.

SIU Carbondale (14-5): The Salukis earned a big 69-61 victory at Indiana State, handing the Sycamores their first loss in seven Missouri Valley Conference games. Lance Jones (18 points), Marcus Domask (14 points, seven rebounds) and Xavier Johnson (13 points) led the way. Then they returned home to dispatch Illinois State 69-57 Saturday with Jones pouring in 21 points. The Salukis have added more heft for the stretch run by getting 6-foot-10 back-up center Scottie Ebube back to active duty and into the playing rotation.

SIU Edwardsville (14-5): The Cougars took advantage of lower-tier OVC teams last week to improve to 5-1 in league play and set a school record for overall victories. DeeJuan Pruitt did a job on Eastern Illinois Thursday, scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as the Cougars earned an 80-62 road victory. Shamar Wright (14 points), Damarco Minor (12 points, four assists, two steals) and Ray’Sean Taylor (11 points, six assists) remained reliably productive. Then the Cougars handled Lindenwood 68-58 Saturday with Taylor (18 points, five assists) and Minor (16 points, nine rebounds) stepping up again.

Missouri State (9-9): The Bears missed 26-of-34 shots from 3-point range during their 76-66 overtime loss at Illinois State. Chance Moore and Alston Mason combined to shoot 2-for-16 from behind the arc. Jonathan Mogbo had a strong all-around game with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Missouri State bounced back to edge Indiana State 64-62 Sunday to improve to 5-3 in MVC play after their messy non-conference season. Donovan Clay scored 21 points and Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 20 points off the bench.

SEMO (9-10): The Redhawks have reversed course. After losing eight straight games, they have won four of their last five to become a factor in the OVC race. Israel Barnes scored 20 pounds and grabbed three steals the Redhawks punished Lindenwood 94-71 at home Thursday. Phillip Russell (16 points, four assists, three steals) and Chris Harris (13 points, three assists) were typically prominent as well. Then SEMO earned a huge 91-86 victory at Morehead State behind Russell’s 37-point outburst. Harris added 23 points and center Mason Hanback played a season-high 13 minutes while filling in with Kobe Clark sidelined.

Lindenwood (7-12): Chris Childs (22 points), Keenon Cole (18 points) and Cam Burrell (17 points) all had excellent offensive games in the SEMO loss. But the Lions allowed the Redhawks to shoot 63.6 percent from the floor and 12-for-23 from 3-point range. Lindenwood fell at SIU Edwardsville Saturday with another poor field goal shooting percentage (35.6 percent). Cole and Brandon Trimble led them in scoring with 12 points each.