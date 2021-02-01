Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini rise, Tigers survive during busy week

Missouri (11-3): Every now and then an opponent will shoot lights out. See: State, Norfolk. TCU played the game of its season Saturday in Columbia, hitting step-back jumpers and driving to the rim for basket after basket after basket over outstretched arms. The Horned Frogs scored 98 points, which is definitely not like them. They averaged fewer than 50 points in their previous three games and failed to score more than 67 points in their previous six games. But with TCU scoring like an NBA team, the Tigers needed Pinson’s big finish to force overtime and then prevail. And they needed this victory after suffering an avoidable 88-82 loss at Auburn Tuesday. Jeremiah Tilmon continued his long-awaited breakout by scoring 54 points and grabbing 21 rebounds in the two games last week.