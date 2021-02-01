Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini rise, Tigers survive during busy week

After hitting some turbulence in Big Ten play, Illinois needed another hallmark victory to reestablish itself as a major NCAA Tournament threat.
The Fighting Illini got it with its highly entertaining 80-75 home-court victory over No. 7 Iowa. That improved their national standing and vault back to the top of our regional rankings.
These teams don’t like each other and that showed during this spirited battle.
“Everyone knows where we stand with Iowa and where Iowa stands with us when it comes to relationship-wise. Coming out here, we know we’d get their best shot,” guard Ayo Dosunmu told reporters after the game. “It was a tough game. 40 minutes, every possession, hard-nosed. It was a very difficult game, but that’s what basketball’s about. This felt like a true last day of the season game for all the marbles. It felt like that intensity.”
And ....
“I feel like it definitely was a statement to come out and get this win on the home court and compete for a Big Ten title,” he said. “We needed this win to make our dreams come true, so it was very fortunate to get this W.”
Elsewhere, Missouri kept its Big Dance quest alive by rallying for a 102-98 overtime victory over TCU, a distant also-ran in the Big 12. Xavier Pinson salvaged that victory by playing hero ball down the stretch of his career-best 36-point performance.
This game was way more entertaining than the harrowing 54-53 non-loss to Bradley earlier this season. But it served the same purpose: The Tigers kept their season moving forward.
They erased a late 12-point deficit and avoiding a huge misstep at home versus a lesser team.
SLU scraped off some rust with its unfortunate 76-71 loss at home to Dayton Tuesday, then they bailed on Friday’s game at Richmond due to COVID-19 concerns and got some additional preparation time before they play to two games this week.
And how about this: Long-suffering Southeast Missouri State and SIU Edwardsville both enjoyed two-victory weeks in the Ohio Valley Conference. When was the last time that happened?
Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:
Illinois (11-5): The big story for the Illini against Iowa Friday was guard Trent Frazier, who scored 24 points and turned the ball over just once in 38 minutes. That gave Dosunmu (25 points, four assists) the support he needed. Illini center Kofi Cockburn scored just nine points, but he grabbed 10 rebounds, earned two steals and kept Hawkeyes star Luke Garza (19 points, four rebounds) from going crazy. Illini coach Brad Underwood also got nice production (11 points and 10 rebounds) from Jacob Grandison in this critical victory.
Missouri (11-3): Every now and then an opponent will shoot lights out. See: State, Norfolk. TCU played the game of its season Saturday in Columbia, hitting step-back jumpers and driving to the rim for basket after basket after basket over outstretched arms. The Horned Frogs scored 98 points, which is definitely not like them. They averaged fewer than 50 points in their previous three games and failed to score more than 67 points in their previous six games. But with TCU scoring like an NBA team, the Tigers needed Pinson’s big finish to force overtime and then prevail. And they needed this victory after suffering an avoidable 88-82 loss at Auburn Tuesday. Jeremiah Tilmon continued his long-awaited breakout by scoring 54 points and grabbing 21 rebounds in the two games last week.
SLU (7-2): After sitting out for more than a month in their pandemic shutdown, the Billikens showed plenty of fight in their loss to Dayton. They only had a few full-team practices to prepare and it showed. Usual suspects Javonte Perkins (20 points), Hasahn French (16 points), Jordan Goodwin (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Yuri Collins (11 assists) were productive but the Billikens came up just short at both ends of the court. It will be interesting to see how many games they manage to play in the Atlantic 10 this season and if the league follows through with its postseason tourney plans.
Missouri State (9-4): The Bears returned to Missouri Valley Conference play with two difficult games against unbeaten Drake. They lost the first game 68-61 Tuesday night despite strong performances from postman Gaige Prim (18 points, 16 rebounds, three assists) and forward Isiaih Mosley (17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists). Mosley (23 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) and Prim (20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists) starred in the second game too — but Missouri State still fell 78-73 after despite building a 15-point halftime lead. Then the Bears did not make a great impression during their national TV exposure Sunday. They fell behind Loyola 41-12 (gasp) in the first half en route to a 72-46 loss. The two teams play again Monday and it will be interesting to see how the Bears respond.
SIU Carbondale (8-6): The Salukis got back to action with two games at Indiana State — and they lost them both with forward Marcus Domask sidelined with a foot injury after the team’s weeks-long shutdown. They lost 69-66 Monday despite getting 25 points from guard Lance Jones. They lost 71-59 on Tuesday with Jones scoring just 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting. Guard Trent Brown led the Salukis with 13 points and freshman center Kyler Filewich had 10 points and nine rebounds. Their suffering continued Saturday with a 74-62 loss to visiting Northern Iowa. On the plus side, Filewich (10 points, seven rebounds) had another solid game. Finally the Salukis snapped their seven-game losing streak by beating Northern Iowa 71-68 in their rematch Sunday. Jones (27 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals) led the way.
SIU Edwardsville (6-6): The Cougars dispatched reeling Eastern Illinois 87-74 Tuesday night. They had five scorers in double figures led by guard Carlos Curtis with 18. But then they fell short at SEMO Thursday night, losing 64-62 despite getting 23 points from UConn transfer Sidney Wilson. SIUE bounced back with a 76-60 victory at Tennessee Martin Saturday with Mike Adewumni (20 points, seven rebounds) and Wilson (18 points, three assists) leading the way. The Cougars carry a 4-2 record in OVC play into Monday night's home game against Austin Peay.
SEMO (6-10): The Redhawks got another big game from Nebraska transfer Nana Akenten (18 points, seven rebounds) Tuesday, but they lost 69-66 at Tennessee Martin. A three-point play by Chris Harris put the Redhawks up 66-65 with 1:44 left but they couldn’t finish out the victory. The Redhawks rebounded with their home court victory over SIUE with DQ Nicholas hitting a game-tying three-pointer and Eric Reed Jr. hitting the winning free throws with less than one second left. Then SEMO backed that up by leaning on Eastern Illinois 75-44 Saturday. Akenten (13 points, five rebounds, five steals) and Nicholas (10 points, eight rebounds, five assists) paced a balanced attack.