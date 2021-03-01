Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini roll while Mizzou and SLU stumble

The Fighting Illini shrugged off the loss of star guard Ayo Dosunmu this week to bank two more Big Ten victories.
Illinois still has a shot at earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but that path is a rough road through Michigan and Ohio State. They will need Dosunmu back from his head injury to have their best shot at sweeping those powerhouses.
Missouri’s struggle continued with its fourth loss in five games. Since this untimely downturn came during the softer spot in its schedule, TigerFan has ample reason to fret.
The Tigers are teetering. They need to be beat somebody, anybody, to prove they are still viable.
SLU split its must-win games against VCU and Richmond, so the Billikens may need to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament reach the Big Dance.
That’s not fair, given all they have had to deal with, but that’s reality with blueblood programs like Duke, North Carolina and Michigan State making a late move toward the bracket.
Missouri State split two games this week and earned a No. 3 seed at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Bears have a bye into their Friday matchup with Valparaiso. If they win that, they will likely see injury-depleted Drake in the semis.
SIU Carbondale lost two of three games in the MVC this week to cap its difficult regular season. The No. 8-seeded Salukis must face No. 9 seed Bradley in Thursday’s play-in round.
Both SEMO and SIU Edwardsville reached the eight-team Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, beating out the four league also-rans to reach the bracket. SEMO will face Morehead State Wednesday night while SIU Edwardsville takes on top-seeded Belmont.
The Cougars will be massive underdogs in the game, of course, but they are just glad to be heading to Evansville for the tourney. They endured a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown and the loss of Cam Williams to a season-ending knee injury.
Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:
Illinois (18-6): After losing at Michigan State 81-72 Tuesday– and losing Dosunmu to a cheap shot – the Illini handled hapless Nebraska at home 86-70 Thursday. Then they earned a huge 74-69 victory at No. 23 Wisconsin Saturday. Kofi Cockburn was Shaq-tastic last week, scoring 43 points in those wins. Adam Miller (18 points against the Cornhuskers) and Andre Curbelo (17 points against the Badgers) stepped up to help offset the loss of Dosunmu. Steady senior Da’Monte Williams (12 points, four rebounds four assists) also had a strong all-around game at Wisconsin. Having other players step will be a good thing for the Illini as the postseason nears – as long as they get Dosunmu back.
Missouri (14-7): After catching many breaks earlier this season, the Tigers are catching none lately. They would have been big favorites at home against Texas A&M, but the Aggies were a no-show to their COVID-19 issues. They would have favored over Vanderbilt, too, but the SEC decided not to make up that game. Instead the Tigers will finish their regular season at Florida Wednesday before hosting big-budget LSU Saturday. Both will be vigorous tests for a team reeling after a 60-53 loss at home to Ole Miss Tuesday. Kobe Brown had another solid game (12 points, seven rebounds) against the Rebels, but none of the other Tigers rose to the occasion. Coach Cuonzo Martin has often mused about the SEC giving teams a bye week to refresh. The Tigers just got one. Let’s see what they do with it.
SLU (12-5): Speaking of rising to the occasion, Hasahn French did just that last week. If he sustains that assertiveness in the A-10 Tournament, the Billikens can win that event and earn the automatic berth. French scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the heartbreaking 67-65 loss at VCU Tuesday night. Then he starred again (15 points, nine rebounds, three blocks) in the 72-67 win at home over Richmond Friday. The Billikens need to build some momentum against UMass Monday as they get into do-or-die mode.
Missouri State (16-6): After a welcomed nine-day break in the schedule, the Bears ran their winning streak to seven games by winning 90-81 at Evansville Friday. Gaige Prim poured in 33 points and Isiaih Mosley added 26. Then the Bears dropped their regular season finale to the Aces 72-63 Saturday despite getting 22 points from Mosley and 17 points and six rebounds from Prim. They head into Arch Madness as a noteworthy threat to win the event and swipe the automatic berth.
SEMO (11-15): The Redhawks finished regular season with a flourish, winning four of their last five games to earn the No. 7 seed in the OVC Tournament. The loss came at home to Eastern Kentucky 87-65, despite 15 points, seven assists and four steals by Chris Harris. On their final road trip they beat Eastern Illinois 94-88 Thursday, then they SIU Edwardsville 69-63 Saturday. SEMO had five scorers in double figures at Eastern Illinois, led by Eric Reed Jr.’s 27 points. Against the Cougars, Harris (16 points, five assists), DQ Nicholas (11 points, six assists) and Nana Akenten (11 points, 10 rebounds) had standout games.
SIU Carbondale (11-13): The Salukis closed out their regular season by losing twice at No. 21 Loyola, 60-52 and then 65-58 in overtime. SIU Carbondale coach Bryan Mullins took a good run at his old boss Porter Moser, but the depleted Salukis didn’t have quite enough. Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 17 points in the first game in Chicago and Lance Jones poured in 30 in the second. If only Marcus Domask had not suffered a broken foot . . .
SIU Edwardsville (9-16): The Cougars lost six of their last seven games, with the final three games in that stretch coming at home. But they earned the last spot in the OVC tourney by beating UT Martin 66-53 Thursday. Twins Shamar Wright (17 points, six assists) and Lamar Wright (16 points, 10 rebounds starred. Prior to that the Cougars fell to Morehead State 56-48. Courtney Carter (16 points, six rebounds, five assists) finished in a high note in the loss to SEMO Saturday. The Wright brothers combined for 21 points before each fouled out.