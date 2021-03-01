Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini roll while Mizzou and SLU stumble

Both SEMO and SIU Edwardsville reached the eight-team Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, beating out the four league also-rans to reach the bracket. SEMO will face Morehead State Wednesday night while SIU Edwardsville takes on top-seeded Belmont.

The Cougars will be massive underdogs in the game, of course, but they are just glad to be heading to Evansville for the tourney. They endured a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown and the loss of Cam Williams to a season-ending knee injury.

Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (18-6): After losing at Michigan State 81-72 Tuesday– and losing Dosunmu to a cheap shot – the Illini handled hapless Nebraska at home 86-70 Thursday. Then they earned a huge 74-69 victory at No. 23 Wisconsin Saturday. Kofi Cockburn was Shaq-tastic last week, scoring 43 points in those wins. Adam Miller (18 points against the Cornhuskers) and Andre Curbelo (17 points against the Badgers) stepped up to help offset the loss of Dosunmu. Steady senior Da’Monte Williams (12 points, four rebounds four assists) also had a strong all-around game at Wisconsin. Having other players step will be a good thing for the Illini as the postseason nears – as long as they get Dosunmu back.