Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini skirt danger while Tigers tumble, Bears roll

Missouri (13-5): Dru Smith showed up at Ole Miss with a 17-point performance and Javon Pickett scored 10 off the bench. That was about it for the positives for Mizzou during their epic collapse in Oxford. Xavier Pinson came out of his fog to score 23 against Arkansas. But Mark Smith went 0-for-8 from the floor, Dru Smith turned the ball over six times and Pickett repeatedly lost his man on defense. With Tilmon missing, that was too much to overcome against the streaking Razorbacks. Seldom-seen Torrence Watson came through with nine points, three steals and zero turnovers in 26 minutes. So he needs to play more. Parker Braun delivered the best sequence of his career, scoring the game-tying basket at one end and blocking the potential game-winning shot at the other end to force overtime. That was an encouraging sign for his development.