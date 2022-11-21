Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini, SLU earn big wins, suffer instructive losses

The basketball season got real for Illinois and SLU this week. They earned big tournament victories against name-brand foes, but also learned some things in defeat.

The No. 15 Illini toppled No. 8 UCLA 79-70 at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas to reaffirm their standing as a national power. Terrence Shannon Jr. went off for 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Ah, but then Illinois ran into Virginia’s defensive wall and fell 70-61 as the disciplined Cavaliers forced a slower tempo and frustrated Shannon.

But overall, Illini coach Brad Underwood was happy how his rebuilt team held up against elite competition. He is leaning hard on transfers and freshmen and the Illini played just three tune-ups before facing two opponents with Final Four potential.

“We’re pretty good,” Underwood said during his postgame news conference. “We’re going to be really good. The two teams that are playing right now are top-10 teams. Virginia is one of the most experienced teams in the country. Obviously, they have a point guard that won a national championship leading them. They have all five starters back. We’re right there. Our ceiling, we’re not even close to it. I’m still learning eight new guys.”

The Billikens handled Memphis 90-84 Tuesday at home, then traveled to Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic. SLU suffered a disastrous first half against Maryland while stumbling to a 95-67 loss Saturday.

To their vast credit, the Billikens responded on Sunday with a spirited second-half rally to edge Providence 76-73. That was a big victory for the group, given the gritty nature of the comeback, and it was big for SLU’s NCAA Tournament profile.

SIU Edwardsville bounced back from its 25-point loss to Missouri by winning three times at the Longwood Invitational. The Cougars served notice to the rest of the Ohio Valley Conference by stringing together non-conference victories away from home.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (4-1): The Illini survived an uneven performance from Coleman Hawkins in their victory over the Bruins. He dished seven assists, but he also turned the ball over five times and scored just five points in the new “five out” look for Illinois. It didn’t matter because Shannon took over that game. Then the Cavaliers put their clamps on Shannon, holding him to nine points in 36 minutes. He turned the ball over six times, missed 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range and fouled out. But the good news for the Illini was the play of freshman guard Jayden Epps, who came off the bench to score a team-high 14 points while suffering zero turnovers in 27 minutes. Playing the tenacious Cavaliers was an early growth opportunity for Epps and fellow freshman guards Skyy Clark and Sencire Harris.

SLU (4-1): Yuri Collins dominated Memphis with 22 points and nine assists. Gibson Jimerson (18 points) and Javon Pickett (14 points, seven rebounds) also excelled against the rugged Tigers. The ugly loss to Maryland produced one positive: Javonte Perkins' resurgence. After producing just two points in 17 tentative minutes against Memphis, he scored 17 points in 19 minutes against the Terrapins while asserting himself in the second half. Collins was the hero again against Providence with 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. His last-minute 3-point play – made possible by a NBA-style continuation foul call – made the difference. Fred Thatch Jr. missed the game with an injury and the Billikens missed his defensive toughness. Providence got 15 offensive rebounds and nearly won the game by winning 50-50 balls and scoring second-chance points.

Missouri (5-0): Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley is finally finding his way under coach Dennis Gates. After leading the Missouri Valley in scoring the previous two years, Mosley sat out one game this season and he came off the bench in the other four. He had 10 points, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the 105-80 blowout of SIU Edwardsville Tuesday. D’Moi Hodge grabbed the headlines in that game with 30 points and seven rebounds. Then Mosley led the charge with 18 second-half points as the Tigers finally pulled away from lowly Mississippi Valley State 83-62 Sunday. Hodge was excellent again with 18 points and six steals, but the Delta Devils manhandled the Tigers in the paint for long stretches of the game. That is more than a little concerning with games against Kansas and Illinois ahead of Southeastern Conference play.

SIU Carbondale (3-1): The Salukis threw a defensive blanket on Tennessee State during their 57-44 victory Thursday at home. The visitors came into the game 3-0, but they shot just 28.3 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers. As usual Marcus Domask led the way for SIU Carbondale with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. The Salukis kept control of the game despite missing 18-of-21 shots from beyond the arc. Next up is a trip to California for the SoCal Challenge and a game against UNLV.

SEMO (3-1): Redhawks coach Brad Korn wanted more heft for his lineup this season and he succeeded. Georgetown transfer Kobe Clark (13 points, six rebounds) and 6-foot-9 freshman Adam Larson (seven points, three rebounds) stepped up in a notable 67-61 victory Wednesday at Evansville after center Nate Johnson got in foul trouble. Then SEMO came out knocking down 3-pointers at Bradley, but the Redhawks’ half-court defense got burned repeatedly for easy baskets during their 73-60 loss Saturday. Clark (10 points, nine rebounds, three steals, blocked shot) continued his progression while his old Vashon running make Phillip Russell had 13 points and seven assists.

SIU Edwardsville (4-2): The Cougars had a good time in Farmville. First they edged Farleigh Dickinson 79-78 Friday. The game came down to their final possession and Lamar Wright knocked down the winning jumper with five seconds left. Guard Damarco Minor scored 33 points and 6-foot-10 center Jonathan Kurtas (13 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks) and forward DeeJuan Pruitt (13 points, seven rebounds) also had strong games. There was no such drama Saturday as the Cougars blasted VMI 93-67 with big games from Wright (24 points, seven rebounds), Ray’Sean Taylor (19 points in 21 minutes) and Pruitt (17 points, eight rebounds). Then the Cougars edged host Longwood 61-56 behind Taylor’s 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Coach Brian Barone has the best team in his tenure.

Missouri State (2-1): Arkansas transfer Chance Moore continued his strong early-season play with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Bears fell 66-64 Wednesday at BYU. Akron transfer Bryan Trimble Jr. hit 3-of-5 shots from 3-point range and added 11 points. The Bears rebounded by routing Middle Tennessee State 75-51 Saturday with Moore (19 points, four rebounds, two steals), Alston Mason (16 points) and Donovan Clay (15 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals) delivering big games. Missouri State hit 12-of-27 shots from 3-poinr range with five players connecting from beyond the arc. Next up for the Bears is a trip to the Bahamas over the weekend for the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.

Lindenwood (2-4): The Lions’ new Division I adventure continued with three games at the McNeese Tournament in Louisiana. Lindenwood suffered a painful 73-71 loss to Lamar Friday despite getting big games from Kevin Caldwell Jr. (19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists), Chris Childs (17 points, six rebounds, three assists) and Cam Burrell (16 points, nine rebounds). The Lions bounced back Saturday to roll over McNeese State 78-60 with Childs scoring 21 points and Caldwell adding 18 points, six assists and three steals. Then they took Western Carolina into overtime Sunday before losing 90-88. Cam Burrell had 24 points and seven rebounds while Caldwell had another brilliant all-around game (20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds). Next up for Lindenwood is Wednesday’s home game against Idaho State and the mysterious Ed Chang, who was an apparition in the Missouri program during the Cuonzo Martin Era.