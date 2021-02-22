Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini soar, Tigers stabilize, Billikens fall

SLU (11-4): The Billikens earned their second straight blowout victory, this time dismantling La Salle 78-57 on Tuesday at home. How in the world did they lose to the Explorers earlier this season? Anyway, Jordan Goodwin played his usual great all-around game (16 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists). Javonte Perkins scored 19 efficient points while missing just two shots from the floor. That seem to put SLU in a good place before their game on Friday at Dayton . . . and the Billikens flopped. The Flyers raced to a 10-0 lead, then hit the accelerator again late in the first half while building a 43-23 margin. The Billikens became utterly discombobulated. Perkins missed 14-of-16 shots from the floor and Goodwin missed 13-of-16 in the 76-53 loss. SLU is in must-win mode from here on out.

Missouri State (15-5): The Bears extended their winning streak to six games by racing to a 68-53 victory on Wednesday at SIU Carbondale. Missouri State scored the first 14 points of the game and maintained control from there. Gaige Prim overwhelmed the Salukis in the lane with 29 points, 21 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots. The Bears are 11-5 in Missouri Valley Conference play and they have clinched a Top 4 seed in for Arch Madness.