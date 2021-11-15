Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini tests depth with early victories

SEMO (1-1): The Redhawks 99-94 victory at Missouri State was the most impressive in Brad Korn’s tenure. Unfortunately, they followed that with a 97-79 loss at home to Youngstown State – which turned the ball over just seven times and shot nearly 50 percent from the floor in a highly efficient offensive performance. Eric Reed Jr. (19 points per game), Chris Harris (14 points, four assists per game) and Nygal Russell (12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds per game after off to strong starts.

MISSOURI STATE (1-1): The Bears bounced back from their startling home-court loss to SEMO by stepping on Alabama State 78-60. Isiaih Mosley went off for 31 points and five rebounds in the mismatch while backcourt mate Ja’Monta Black added 16 points. In two games dominant postman Gaige Prim as filled the stats sheet as expected with 39 points, 29 rebounds, six blocked shots and three steals.