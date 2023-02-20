This was a really rough week on the region’s college basketball scene.

Missouri and Illinois each slid deeper into the NCAA Tournament bracket while absorbing two losses. The Tigers suffered a spectacular implosion at Auburn, then followed that up with an awful first half at home against streaking Texas A&M.

Are they beginning a late-season fade that could endanger their bid to reach the Big Dance? We’ll know more Tuesday when Mizzou hosts tenacious Mississippi State in another difficult matchup.

The Bulldogs are trying to fight their way into the bracket with smothering defense. The Tigers have hit an offensive rut. Mississippi State frustrated Missouri 63-52 earlier this season in StarkVegas and skilled Bulldogs postman Tolu Smith is a matchup nightmare for the Tigers.

The Fighting Illini fell twice on the road, at Penn State and at No. 14 Indiana in a heartbreaker. They nearly upset the Hoosiers while playing without go-to scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., who was sidelined with a concussion.

Illinois had the upper hand over the Hoosiers deep into the second half. By making another shot here and a shot there – like the 3-point jumper RJ Melendez missed at the buzzer – the Illini would have stolen a huge win.

They will get a chance to regroup this week at home against Minnesota and surprising Northwestern.

SLU won twice at home against lesser Atlantic 10 teams to continue its preparations for the do-or-die league tournament. Resurgent Gibson Jimerson poured in 52 points in those victories to raise hopes for the Billikens.

SIU Carbondale reached the 20-victory plateau at the expense of hapless Valparaiso, but they came up just short against Bradley in that battle of Missouri Valley Conference powers.

SEMO improved to 10-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference by banking home-court victories over Eastern Illinois and Southern Indiana. The Redhawks climbed into a second-place tie with UT Martin improve their potential league tournament seeding.

They will have their best shot earning the OVC automatic bid since 2000, when the program made its only NCAA Tournament appearance.

Meanwhile SIU Edwardsville’s late-season struggles continued with losses at UT Martin and Tennessee State. The Cougars have lost three straight games in OVC play and seven of their last 10.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (17-9): In their 93-81 loss at Penn State Tuesday, the Illini allowed Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett to score 41 points and dish eight assists. Oof! Shannon and Jayden Epps combined to score 32 points for Illinois, but they missed 11-of-12 shots from 3-point range in the process. Freshman forward Ty Rodgers (11 points, eight rebounds, three assists) was one of the bright spots on a tough night. Matt Mayer gave Illinois a chance to topple Indiana Saturday with arguably his best all-around game (24 points, eight rebounds, five blocked shots) and seldom-seen center Brandon Lieb provided seven minutes while Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja grappled with foul trouble. Also notable was Luke Goode playing 23 minutes in his third game back from the injured list. He is adding valuable depth as Illinois prepares for the Big Ten Tournament.

Missouri (19-8): The Tigers played horrendously during the first half of their 89-56 drubbing at Auburn Tuesday. They clanked 3-point shots. They missed shots at the rim. They fumbled rebounds. They didn’t guard anybody, nor did they seal the defensive boards. Sean East II was the least terrible Tiger with 14 points and four rebounds, but he also turned the ball over four times. Kaleb Brown got some run and he didn’t turn the ball over during his 10 minutes. And he threw in a 3-pointer. So there was that. Then the Tigers came out cold at home against the Aggies on Saturday, missing 9-of-10 shots, including their first five from 3-point range, to set a bad tone for the game. They put up a decent fight in the second half before fading to the 69-60 loss. Kobe Brown (24, six rebounds, three steals) had a nice bounce-back game, but he didn’t get much help, The only other highlight was Mohamed Diarra playing 20 solid minutes and contributing across the board (five points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists) with his sturdiest performance.

SLU (18-9): After losing three of their previous four games, the Billikens got back on track with their 78-65 home victory over Davidson Wednesday. Jimerson took over with 24 points on 6-for-12 shooting from 3-point range. Javon Pickett scored 14 points, giving him 30 points in two games against the Wildcats this season. The inconsistent Pickett scored just 20 points in his last six games against other A-10 teams. Sincere Parker (13 points in 23 minutes off the bench) and Yuri Collins (11 points, 11 assists) also had strong games. Jimerson continued his offensive surge with 28 points in the 90-85 victory over Duquesne Saturday. Francis Okoro came back to life with 14 points and 16 rebounds and Collins (13 points, nine assists) did his usual good job running the show. Can the Billikens carry momentum into Tuesday’s game at Richmond?

SIU Carbondale (20-9): Valparaiso ran the Salukis off the 3-point line Tuesday. But they escaped with a 66-62 road victory despite missing 12-of-14 shots from 3-point range. Forward Clarence Rupert scored 14 points for the Salukis and forward Marcus Domask (13 points, five rebounds, seven assists) filled the stat sheet again. Domask starred against Bradley with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. But the tough Braves defense blanked Lance Jones while holding the four SIU Carbondale starters not named Domask to 17 points combined. The Salukis were still positioned to finish off the victory, but they allowed a 4-point play with 20 seconds left. SIU Carbondale is 12-6 in SEC play, tied for fourth place, and it finishes with a game at home to Northern Iowa and at UIC.

SIU Edwardsville (17-12): The Cougars suffered a discouraing defensive week while falling at UT Martin 90-84 and Tennessee State 100-85 during their southern OVC tour. Damarco Minor (20 points, five rebounds, four assists), Ray’Sean Taylor (18 points, four assists) and DeeJuan Pruitt (12 points, 10 rebounds) had good individual performances in the first game and Shamar Wright (20 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Taylor (17 points) and Minor (15 points, six rebounds put up numbers in the second. But Tennessee State shot 59.3 percent from the floor and hit 9-of-21 shots from 3-point range in the rout to keep the Cougars reeling.

SEMO (15-14): Chris Harris missed 11-of-13 shots against Eastern Illinois, but the Redhawks got eight or more points from seven other players in their 78-64 victory Thursday. Aquan Smart led the way with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists and Dylan Branson had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Harris scored 20 points on the strength of 11-for-13 shooting from the free-throw line, in the 85-80 victory over Southern Indiana Saturday. Branson (16 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals) had one of his best college games and Israel Barnes added 12 points. The Redhawks turned the ball over just six times and made 31-of-40 (!) free throws. They will finish their regular season with a St. Louis swing to face Lindenwood and SIU Edwardsville this week.

Missouri State (14-14): Bradley is one of the top defensive teams at the mid-major level and Missouri State saw that for itself with their 64-54 road loss. Donovan Clay and Alston Mason combined to score 30 points, but they missed 20-of-31 shots overall and 11-of-14 from 3-point range. The Bears shot just 33.3 percent from the field overall and 21.9 percent from 3-point range. Then Missouri State suffered a tough 69-66 loss to Northern Iowa after leading for much of the second half. Chance Moore came off the bench to score 17 points, grab six rebounds and make six steals. Clay (11 points, five rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots) had a typically strong all-around game.

Lindenwood (9-20): The Lions saw their OVC losing streak reach four games with losses at Tennessee Tech (77-68) and Morehead State (71-58). Keenon Cole had an epic week in defeat while scoring 45 points and grabbing 24 rebounds in those losses. Kevin Caldwell Jr. scored 21 points against Tennessee Tech and Chris Childs scored 15 at Morehead State.