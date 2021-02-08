Gordo ranks area hoops: Illinois, Mizzou make strides while SLU rebounds

Illinois (13-5): The Badgers had no answer for guard Ayo Dosunmu (21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) and center Kofi Cockburn (23 points, 14 rebounds). This was a plant-your-flag performance for these two NBA-bound players and the Illini in general. Defensively Illini held Wisconsin to 4-for-24 shooting from three-point range and they allowed the Badgers to claim just two offensive rebounds. So it was OK for coach Brad Underwood to crack a smile afterward. Earlier in the week the Illini got past the desperate Hoosiers with guard Trent Frazier taking over. He played 43 minutes, scored 19 points and turned the ball over just once while picking up for Dosunmu – who fouled out after scoring 10 points in 29 minutes. Frazier’s strong play in the latter half of league play make the Illini look more capable of making a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Missouri (13-3): Blowing a 22-point lead and losing to Alabama would have been a major buzzkill for the Tigers. But once again they skirted disaster at the end of the game -- this time because Mizzou lifer Mitchell Smith rose up for the game-saving blocked shot in the 68-65 victory. He also hit a key basket down the stretch with a rare turnaround jumper on the low post. Smith also played a big role in the 75-70 victory over Kentucky by coming off the bench to grab 12 rebounds. Kobe Brown was strong against the Crimson Tide (13 points, nine rebounds, two blocked shots) after getting nothing done against the Wildcats. Dru Smith stepped up in both games, scoring a combined 42 points to drive the offense. If the Tigers can ever get guards Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson clicking at the same time, they will earn higher grades on the eye test. And one more thing: Javon Pickett’s ankle injury is a big deal. Had he been able to play his usual strong all-around game against Alabama, odds are the Tigers would have done a better job holding their second-half lead.