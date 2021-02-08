Gordo ranks area hoops: Illinois, Mizzou make strides while SLU rebounds

Last week was another very good stretch for the region’s top Division I basketball programs.
Illinois and Missouri continued their push toward high seeds in the NCAA Tournament with huge victories. Also, SLU finally got back on the right track after its extended COVID-19 shutdown and all the other area programs won at least once.
The week’s highlight was the optimal Fighting Illini performance at home against Wisconsin. They put the No. 19 Badgers down in the first half and kept them there with a strong closeout.
The Illini won in overtime at Indiana earlier in the week, so they have an impressive 9-3 record and a four-game winning streak in the brutally competitive Big Ten. Iowa’s 67-65 loss at Indiana Sunday reiterated the value of Illinois’ victory over the Hoosiers.
This surge sends the Illini climbing in the national polls and keeps them atop our regional poll.
Missouri dispatched struggling Kentucky at home, then held on (barely!) to upset No. 10 Alabama at Mizzou Arena in one of the more harrowing victories in recent program history.
They, too, climb higher in that national polls – even with some of the advanced evaluation ratings throwing shade on them.
After doing some soul searching, SLU handled Atlantic 10 leader St. Bonaventure to snap its two-game, post-shutdown losing streak. The Billikens will need to stack victories the rest of the way to regain favor with the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
Missouri State snapped its four-game losing streak, suffered at the hands of Missouri Valley Conference powers Drake and Loyola, to resume its bid for a top-half seed in the Arch Madness bracket.
Here’s how the regions Division I programs stack up:
Illinois (13-5): The Badgers had no answer for guard Ayo Dosunmu (21 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) and center Kofi Cockburn (23 points, 14 rebounds). This was a plant-your-flag performance for these two NBA-bound players and the Illini in general. Defensively Illini held Wisconsin to 4-for-24 shooting from three-point range and they allowed the Badgers to claim just two offensive rebounds. So it was OK for coach Brad Underwood to crack a smile afterward. Earlier in the week the Illini got past the desperate Hoosiers with guard Trent Frazier taking over. He played 43 minutes, scored 19 points and turned the ball over just once while picking up for Dosunmu – who fouled out after scoring 10 points in 29 minutes. Frazier’s strong play in the latter half of league play make the Illini look more capable of making a deep NCAA Tournament run.
Missouri (13-3): Blowing a 22-point lead and losing to Alabama would have been a major buzzkill for the Tigers. But once again they skirted disaster at the end of the game -- this time because Mizzou lifer Mitchell Smith rose up for the game-saving blocked shot in the 68-65 victory. He also hit a key basket down the stretch with a rare turnaround jumper on the low post. Smith also played a big role in the 75-70 victory over Kentucky by coming off the bench to grab 12 rebounds. Kobe Brown was strong against the Crimson Tide (13 points, nine rebounds, two blocked shots) after getting nothing done against the Wildcats. Dru Smith stepped up in both games, scoring a combined 42 points to drive the offense. If the Tigers can ever get guards Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson clicking at the same time, they will earn higher grades on the eye test. And one more thing: Javon Pickett’s ankle injury is a big deal. Had he been able to play his usual strong all-around game against Alabama, odds are the Tigers would have done a better job holding their second-half lead.
SLU (8-3): The Billikens bottomed out with a messy 82-75 loss at La Salle. Before their pandemic shutdown, they ranked among the most efficient offensive teams in the country. But they missed 15-of-19 shots from three-point range against the Explorers and got just two points and two rebounds from Hasahn French before he fouled out. This dismal performance prompted team meetings and a strong response: SLU handled St. Bonaventure 70-59 with Javonte Perkins delivering a more typical 21-point performance. This week the Billikens will try to build momentum with games at home to Rhode Island and at Fordham. Every contest is magnified given the amount of games SLU has missed and the uncertainty how many more they will play.
Missouri State (11-5): The Bears got back to winning at Illinois State, prevailing 74-67 Saturday and 72-62 Sunday. Forward Isiaih Mosley (43 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists) and postman Gaige Prim (30 points, 17 rebounds) starred as usual during the two victories. After struggling earlier in the MVC play, forward Jared Ridder enjoyed a 24-point weekend for the Redbirds. He has traveled a long road back from injuries after originally signing with Xavier and then returning home to Springfield to play for the Bears.
SIU Carbondale (9-7): The Salukis are still scuffling with forward Marcus Domask recovering from a foot injury. They fell at Bradley 74-66 Saturday despite getting another strong effort from Steven Verplancken Jr., who scored 14 points for the second straight game. Previously he had scored in double figures just once this season, against Division II Quincy. They bounced back to edge the Braves 69-68 Sunday. Trent Brown scored 14 points in the victory and Lance Jones hit the decisive free throw with two seconds to play.
SIU Edwardsville (7-9): The Ohio Valley Conference does not joke around while scheduling make-up games. The Cougars have been busy since returning from their extended COVID-19 shutdown. They went 1-3 at home last week, losing to Austin Peay (74-59), Eastern Illinois (70-61) and Belmont (94-62). They sandwiched a 68-62 victory over Tennessee State in there. They conclude their five-game homestand Monday against Eastern Kentucky, which will be making a farewell appearance in Edwardsville before exiting the OVC (along with Jacksonville State) for the Atlantic Sun Conference next season. The big story for the Cougars lately is the breakout of Carlos Curtis, a JUCO transfer from Triton College who scored 36 points in his last two games.
SEMO (7-12): The Redhawks capped a four-game homestand with three games last week. They defeated Tennessee Tech (68-64) between losses to Murray State (77-60) and Jacksonville State (66-54). The highlight of the week was Manny Patterson scoring a career-high 22 points in the victory over Tennessee Tech. The Redhawks have won five games in the OVC under first-year coach Brad Korn after finishing 3-15 in league play last season under Rick Ray.