Teams don’t want to stagger toward Selection Sunday with a late-season slump. An untimely downturn can negate months of hard work.

So Missouri was thrilled to escape with a harrowing 66-64 overtime victory over Mississippi State Tuesday after losing its previous two games.

The Tigers followed that near disaster with an impressive 85-63 victory at Georgia Saturday to solidify their place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

While Georgia has struggled lately, the Bulldogs earned home victories over Big Dance-bound Auburn and Kentucky earlier this season. So this victory had some value for Mizzou.

Illinois won two of three games last week to remain firmly in the middle of the Big Dance bracket with a 10-8 mark in Big Ten play.

SLU continued its push for a Top 4 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament by routing Loyola Saturday. But the Billikens have a tough week ahead with games at A-10 leader VCU and at home against their nemesis Dayton.

Both SIU Carbondale and Missouri State won twice in the final week of their Missouri Valley Conference regular season. The roll into Arch Madness at Enterprise Center with momentum.

The good news for SIU Edwardsville: The Cougars have set a school record for Division I victories with 18. The bad news: They are stuck with the sixth seed for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, so they must win four times there to earn the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Lindenwood capped its first Division I season by winning two games and escaping the OVC cellar. The Lions reached the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed but, as D-I newcomers, they are not eligible to win the league’s automatic berth.

(If either Lindenwood or fellow D-I newbie Southern Indiana win the OVC Tournament, the loser of the title game would get the ticket to the Big Dance.)

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Illinois (19-10): With Terrence Shannon Jr. sidelined, Matthew Mayer took charge with 22 points and seven rebounds as the Fighting Illini handled Minnesota 79-68 at home Monday night in a COVID-rescheduled game. RJ Melendez reemerged with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Coleman Hawkins (16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, just one turnover) and Jayden Epps (17 points) also had very strong games. Then Shannon returned to help Illinois rally past No. 21 Northwestern 66-62. The Illini trailed 37-19 at the half, which likely caused coach Brad Underwood’s blood pressure to spike to unhealthy levels. But they overwhelmed the Wildcats 47-25 in the second half to squeeze out the victory. Shannon scored 24 of his 26 points during the last 20 minutes and Mayer (14 points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots) also had another strong game. Illinois returned to the road Sunday with a 72-60 loss at Ohio State. Shannon fouled out after scoring just 10 points and the Illlini could not stop the Buckeyes from scoring at the rim again and again during the final minutes. Hawkins (14 points, seven rebounds, two steals) and Mayer (11 points) couldn’t pick up Shannon’s slack.

Missouri (21-8): In the narrow escape against Mississippi State, Noah Carter hit 3-point jumper in the final minute of OT, then Nick Honor hit his decisive 3-point bomb with seven seconds left. Kobe Brown (17 points, six rebounds, five steals) and D’Moi Hodge (16 points) did their part to give the Tigers a chance. Then the Tigers erased a 10-point first-half deficit while winning at Georgia. They pulled within one point at the half, then outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 the rest of the way. Hodge and Honor combined for 35 points with 11-for-18 shooting from 3-point range. The Tigers forced 19 turnovers, with 10 coming on steals. Gritty guard Tre Gomillion’s return from his groin muscle strain made a big difference last week; in the two games he scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and made four steals.

SLU (19-10): Big games from Javonte Perkins (28 points), Yuri Collins (17 assists, four steals) and Gibson Jimerson (19 points, six rebounds) couldn’t prevent a tough come-from-ahead 81-78 loss at Richmond Tuesday. The Spiders knocked down 17 3-pointers (!) and made 16-of-20 free throws while erasing a 12-point deficit in the second half. Jimerson continued his hot shooting with 21 points against A-10 also-ran Loyola Chicago as the Billikens prevailed 81-62 at home Saturday. Jake Forrester had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. The Billikens rolled to a 16-point halftime lead and didn’t look back. Can they carry that momentum into their challenging final week of the regular season?

SIU Carbondale (22-9): The Salukis got their offense back in gear Wednesday at the expense of Northern Iowa during their 86-63 victory at home. Usual suspects Lance Jones (28 points, four assists) and Marcus Domask (24 points, four assists) combined to shoot 11-for-17 from 3-point range and 18-for-26 overall. Then SIU Carbondale went to the road to edge UIC 68-65 with Jones (19 points, three assists, two steals) and Domask (16 points, five rebounds, three assists) leading the way still again.

Missouri State (16-14): The Bears routed Murray State 84-69 at home Tuesday with Donovan Clay filling the stat sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds seven assists and three blocked shots. Alston Mason (18 points, five rebounds, six assists) and Jonathan Mogbo (13 points, nine rebounds, three assists) also had strong all-around games. Then Missouri State closed out its regular season by holding off Indiana State 66-62 on the road with Kendle Moore (22 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Clay (15 points) leading the way. Clay hit two free throws and Moore hit one in the final 17 seconds to clinch the game.

SIU Edwardsville (18-13): The Cougars fell at home to Little Rock 79-76 Thursday despite getting 21 points, five assists and two steals from Ray’Sean Taylor. DeeJuan Pruitt (13 points, seven rebounds) and Shamar Wright (13 points, three steals) also had solid games. Then SIUE snapped its four-game losing streak by running past SEMO 93-78 at home Saturday. Damarco Minor (25 points, six rebounds) and Taylor (16 points, seven rebounds, six assists) helped the Cougars finish their regular season on a high note. Now they head to Evansville for the OVC Tournament and a first-round game against Southern Indiana – which will have a hometown edge.

SEMO (15-16): The Redhawks really missed standout point guard Phillip Russell Thursday night at Lindenwood while he served a one-game OVC suspension for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy. SEMO lost a crazy 105-102 double overtime game despite massive games from Chris Harris (36 points), Aquan Smart (22 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Israel Barnes (20 points, seven rebounds). Russell returned with 13 points and four assists at SIU Edwardsville, but the Redhawks lost by 15. Harris (20 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Smart (14 points also excelled. Now they get a rematch against Lindenwood in the first round of the OVC Tournament.

Lindenwood (11-20): The Lions outscored SEMO 46-33 with a fierce second-half rally to take the Redhawks into two overtimes. The result was their most memorable victory since moving up to Division I: 105-102 in double overtime despite having four starters foul out of the game. Chris Childs scored 25 points off the bench, Kevin Caldwell Jr. had 18 points and five steals and Keenon Cole had 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Then Lindenwood won another thriller on Saturday, 97-96 over Little Rock. Caldwell (26 points, five assists), Cam Burrell (23 point, nine rebounds) and Childs (20 points) led the Lindenwood charge into the OVC Tournament.