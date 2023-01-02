Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri draws national love, Missouri State gets on track

The surprising Missouri Tigers continued to reign over the region by following their Braggin’ Rights upset of Illinois by routing Kentucky 89-75 in their Southeastern Conference opener.

They will be feeling national love, too. Gary Parrish ranked them 18th in his Top 25 and 1 ranking Sunday. Mike DeCourcy’s bracket projection for Fox Sports had the Tigers as a No. 7 seed.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello made Missouri forward Kobe Brown his player of the week. He wrote:

Brown's back-to-back efforts against Illinois and Kentucky are unmatched by anyone this season, when considering the top-25 opposition in both games. Against the Illini in the Tigers' blowout win, Brown finished with 31 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four steals. And then in Missouri's 89-75 win over Kentucky, Brown ran it back with 30 points and six rebounds. In the two games, he averaged 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 61.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT%, 87.5 FT%. Brown stuck it out in Columbia through the coaching change from Cuonzo Martin to Dennis Gates, and he's playing the best basketball of his career.

Missouri State also enjoyed a big week, scoring Missouri Valley Conference victories at Northern Iowa and at home against Drake. After a rough go in non-conference play, the Bears (3-1 in league play) are hitting stride when it really counts.

Elsewhere in the area, SLU regained traction by winning at Saint Joseph’s and Illinois enjoyed its walkover against Bethune-Cookman to put a bow on the holiday season.

SEMO snapped its eight-game losing streak at the expense of SIU Edwardsville and Division I newcomer Lindenwood earned its first Ohio Valley Conference victory.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Missouri (12-1): It’s hard to believe we are seeing the same Kobe Brown who scored just four points against Kansas and six points at Wichita State. But the Tigers have many offensive threats and they take turns stepping up at key points in the game. D’Moi Hodge scored 15 points against the Wildcats and hit a vital 3-pointer than snapped a scoring drought. Sean East II scored seven straight points during a span of the first half, and DeAndre Gholston had his take-over moments in the second half of his 12-point game to keep the Tigers in control of the game. Except for the Kansas game, which was a disaster from start to finish, Missouri has been able to find somebody to get hot and stop an opposing run this season.

Illinois (9-4): After leaving St. Louis with nothing to go Braggin’ about after their blowout loss to Mizzou, the Illini got back to work in practice. They took out some frustration on Bethune-Cookman Thursday, racing to a 47-19 halftime lead. This was a far cry from their sleepy first 30 minutes against Alabama A&M. This time around Dain Dainja dominated with 22 points and six rebounds in what became an 85-52 victory. On the down side, Matthew Mayer and RJ Melendez combined to miss 12-of-14 shots from 3-point range, so there is still work to do as the Illini get back to the Big Ten wars.

SLU (9-5): Gibson Jimerson is back! He poured in a season-high 22 points as the Billikens got back on track with an 83-78 victory at Saint Joseph’s to open Atlantic 10 play. Jimerson scored just three points in the loss to SIU Edwardsville and four points in the loss to Boise State. Javon Pickett, who scored just two points against SIUE, broke out for 20 points, Yuri Collins got back into distribution mode by dishing 15 assists and attempting just two shots from the floor. In short, this was the team coach Travis Ford expected to have all along this season.

SIU Carbondale (11-4): Salukis coach Bryan Mullins has identified the right player combinations for his team, which has rolled to six consecutive victories. Lance Jones (21 points, four assists) and Marcus Domask (20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) did their thing in SIU Carbondale’s 63-57 victory at MVC newcomer Murray State Thursday. And Jones (16 points, three steals) and Domask (14 points, five assists) led the way as the Salukis routed MVC newcomer Belmont 63-45 Sunday.

SIU Edwardsville (10-5): Shamar Wright scored a season-high 18 points and had five rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Cougars rolled over Tennessee Tech 64-51 Thursday. Ray’Sean Taylor (14 points, seven rebounds) and DeeJuan Pruitt (13 points, six rebounds) also had typically strong games. Then SIUE fell 82-73 at SEMO in its first OVC road game. Taylor poured in 23 points, Lamar Wright added 12 and Damarco Minor went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line – but he fouled out after playing 27 minutes. The Cougars turned the ball over 16 times and earned just 12 assists.

Missouri State (7-7): Georgia transfer Dalen Rignal led the Bears to its 79-67 victory at Northern Iowa Wednesday with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Damien Mayo Jr. added 13 points, three assists and two steals. Then the Bears edged Drake 52-47 at home Sunday with Donovan Clay producing the sort of performance coach Dana Ford has been expecting this season: 15 points, eight rebounds five assists and four blocked shots. Colorado State transfer Kendle Moore scored 28 points in those two season-reversing victories while hitting 6-of-14 shots from 3-point range.

SEMO (6-9): The Redhawks fell short at OVC newcomer Southern Indiana 86-81 Thursday despite getting 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals from Chris Harris. Point guard Phillip Russell fouled out after scoring just six points in 23 minutes. Then SEMO finally broke through for a victory, handling SIUE 82-73 with Russell scoring 19 points and dishing seven assists. Harris and Dylan Branson each scored 14 points and Josh Early added 12. Coach Brad Korn has dealt with injures all season and only three players have seen action in all 15 games. If healthy, SEMO can still be a factor in the OVC this season.