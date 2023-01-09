Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri, Illinois, SLU rebound from tough losses

Last week started badly and finished better for the region’s Top Division I teams.

Missouri suffered a come-from-ahead 74-68 loss at Arkansas on Wednesday, then bounced back to defeat Vanderbilt 85-82 in a mostly full Mizzou Arena Saturday. Last season that game would have not have drawn flies.

Illinois took an ugly 73-60 tumble at Northwestern, then recovered with a badly needed 79-69 victory over No. 14 Wisconsin at home on Saturday.

SLU lost 90-81 at UMass Wednesday, then rebounded to smother St. Bonaventure 79-55 Saturday at Chaifetz Arena to brighten coach Travis Ford's mood.

Along the way the Illini and Billikens had to overcome major personnel setbacks. Freshman Illinois point guard Skyy Clark stepped away from basketball for personal reasons, at least for now, while SLU lost key role player Fred Thatch Jr. to a knee injury that ended his Billikens career.

The Illini and Billikens shuffled their player rotation for their games Saturday and the new looks produced impressive results. SLU renewed their commitment to tough defense while Illinois made successful offensive adjustments.

“It’s nice to see them play the right way,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood noted after the game. “It’s nice to see them playing free and having fun and smiling and chest bumpin’. Let’s get our swagger back.

“It was therapeutic as heck.”

Meanwhile Missouri, using their familiar nine-man rotation, avoided a wrong turn that would have cut short their time in the national spotlight. The Tigers remain one of the better stories in college basketball.

Elsewhere in the area, SIU Edwardsville won twice to improve to 3-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Cougars are tied with Morehead State for the league lead and they keep getting national exposure in NCAA Tournament bracket projections as the OVC representative.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up:

Missouri (13-2): The Tigers raced to a 17-point lead at Arkansas . . . and then faded in the face of increased defensive pressure and red-hot Razorbacks shooting. Their 74-68 loss was a missed opportunity to earn a huge Southeastern Conference road victory over a team struggling to overcome the absence of forward Trevon Brazile (season-ending knee surgery) and potential NBA lottery pick Nick Smith Jr. (knee soreness) Foul trouble limited Kobe Brown to 20 minutes and 11 points in that game. Brown also got in foul trouble against Vanderbilt, but he rallied for an 18-point, eight-rebound performance in 25 minutes. DeAndre Gholston (18 points), D’Moi Hodge (17 points) and Noah Carter (16 points) had strong games as the Tigers continued demonstrating offensive balance. But the Tigers got destroyed on the boards while using three- and four-guard lineups.

Illinois (10-5): In the loss at Northwestern the Illini missed 20-of-28 shots from 3-point range and shot just 39.7 percent from the floor overall. Matthew Mayer scored 17 points, but he didn’t get much help against the Wildcats. Underwood fumed afterward about his team’s poor offensive performance. Terrence Shannon Jr. took charge against Wisconsin with 24 points and eight rebounds and Coleman Hawkins (20 points, five rebounds, just one turnover) had one of his better games during his uneven season.

SLU (10-6): The Billikens were missing Javon Pickett at UMass due to illness. Then they lost Thatch to his serious knee injury and their defense suffered as a result. Yuri Collins (16 points, 10 assists) starred and Sincere Parker stepped up with 15 points in the loss. SLU got Pickett back against St. Bonaventure and played much tougher at the defensive end. Parker, Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Larry Hughes Jr. will all get more minutes with Thatch out. Hughes played 28 minutes in the last two games and scored 12 points. Prior to that he had played in just eight games, mostly in garbage time. Another plus against the Bonnies: Gibson Jimerson’s offensive surge in the closing minutes could lift him out of his offensive rut for the rest of Atlantic 10 play.

SIU Carbondale (12-5): The Salukis ran their winning streak to seven games by subduing Drake 53-49 at home Wednesday. Marcus Domask continued his bid for Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors with another strong all-around effort: 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists. Alas, SIU Carbondale’s streak ended at Northern Iowa with a 69-57 loss. Lance Jones scored 17 points, but he was the only Saluki to score in double figures. Jones and Domask combined to miss all 10 of their shot attempts from beyond the arc.

SIU Edwardsville (12-5): Shamar and Lamar Wright struggled with foul trouble at home against Tennessee State Thursday – earning nine calls between them in 43 minutes combined -- but the Cougars still prevailed 81-72. Damarco Minor (18 points, 10 rebounds) and DeeJuan Pruitt (16 points, 13 rebounds) led the way. Then SIU Edwardsville hit the road to claim a 69-62 victory at Southern Indiana. Minor scored a season-high 27 points, with 15-for-15 shooting at the free-throw line, and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Cougars won despite missing 17-of-21 shots from 3-point range.

Missouri State (8-8): The Bears ran their winning streak to four games by overwhelming Evansville 85-62 Wednesday at home. Missouri State got balanced scoring from Chance Moore (19 points), Donovan Clay (17), Dalen Ridgnal (14) and Jonathan Mogbol (14). But their roll ended at Belmont with a 74-61 loss. Clay asserted himself again with 20 points and eight rebounds and Moore added 12 points off the bench. The Bears earned just eight assists and turned the ball over 17 times.

SEMO (7-10): Phillip Russell poured in 28 points at UT Martin, but the Redhawks fell 87-82 Thursday. Israel Barnes scored 14 points in his third game back from the injured list and Chris Harris added 12. SEMO hiked up 39 attempts from 3-point range and hit 13. The Redhawks shot just 6-for-26 from long range at Little Rock, but the they earned a 74-69 road victory Saturday with Dylan Branson (19 points), Russell (16 points, five assists, four steals) and Harris (16 points, seven rebounds) standing tall.