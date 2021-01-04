Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri rebounds at Arkansas to maintain standing

Missouri (7-1): Guard Xavier Pinson rebounded from a sloppy and dispirited performance against Tennessee with an excellent effort against the Razorbacks. Can he play that way the rest of the season? If he can, that could help the Tigers survive treacherous SEC play. Also against the Razorbacks, both Mark Smith and Dru Smith made timely three-pointers with the game still in the balance. So here is the path to the NCAA Tournament for the Tigers: Tilmon finally scoring more points inside, Pinson breaking down defenses with controlled drives and the Smiths knocking down more perimeter shots. Oh, and Dru Smith needs to quit earning reach-on fouls away from the basket and charging fouls on forced drives to the hoop. Whistle-happy SEC referees are only too glad to ring him up and the Tigers need him on the court.