Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri rebounds at Arkansas to maintain standing

Fretful Tigers basketball fans saw the ugly Tennessee loss coming from a mile away.
After Mizzou’s offensive meltdown against Bradley in its harrowing 54-53 non-loss, the Tigers appeared vulnerable against the defensively stout Tennessee Volunteers. Sure enough, a 20-point defeat ensued as the Vols clogged lanes and forced Missouri to miss shot after shot after shot after shot from the perimeter.
So how did the Tigers respond at Arkansas against the previously unbeaten Razorbacks? They solved their vexing Jeremiah Tilmon mystery for one game, anyway, and rode his career-high 25 points to a valuable 81-68 road victory Saturday.
That kept the Tigers atop our regional ranking and it should keep them in the national rankings for at least another week.
Here is how the area’s NCAA Division I stack up:
Missouri (7-1): Guard Xavier Pinson rebounded from a sloppy and dispirited performance against Tennessee with an excellent effort against the Razorbacks. Can he play that way the rest of the season? If he can, that could help the Tigers survive treacherous SEC play. Also against the Razorbacks, both Mark Smith and Dru Smith made timely three-pointers with the game still in the balance. So here is the path to the NCAA Tournament for the Tigers: Tilmon finally scoring more points inside, Pinson breaking down defenses with controlled drives and the Smiths knocking down more perimeter shots. Oh, and Dru Smith needs to quit earning reach-on fouls away from the basket and charging fouls on forced drives to the hoop. Whistle-happy SEC referees are only too glad to ring him up and the Tigers need him on the court.
Illinois (7-3): The Fighting Illini ran their Big Ten winning streak to three games by dispatching Purdue 66-58 at home Saturday. While guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn deservedly gain much attention for their team’s impressive success this season, how about a shout-out for senior guard Da’Monte Williams? He has been the glue guy for this talented team and he excelled against the Boilermakers by scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also blocked a shot, earned a steal and committed zero turnovers. The victory over Purdue will bump the Illini further up the national rankings. Coach Brad Underwood has settled on a tight playing rotation that's getting the job done.
SLU (7-1): The only good news for the Billikens during their untimely COVID-19 shutdown in the continued success of Minnesota -- the only team to beat them this season -- and North Carolina State. The Golden Gophers have won three of four Big Ten games since defeating the Billikens 90-82 at home. So that loss shouldn’t become a black mark on SLU’s postseason resume. And North Carolina State followed its loss to SLU with three victories, including a big one over North Carolina at home. So that non-conference Billikens victory should age well.
SIU Carbondale (7-2): The Salukis got some much-appreciated national television exposure with their back-to-back games against Drake in Missouri Valley Conference play. They broke out to quick 20-10 lead Sunday, but the Bulldogs roared back for a 73-55 victory. The two teams play again Monday as 12-0 Drake continues its push for national recognition. The Bulldogs earned victories over Kansas State and Air Force in non-conference play and rolled to a 3-0 start in the MVC to become one of the better stories in college basketball. In Sunday’s game, they held Salukis standout Marcus Domask to just five points in 32 minutes.
Missouri State (6-1): The Bears continued their roll with 84-74 and 70-66 MVC victories over Indiana State over the weekend. Sophomore small forward Isiaiah Mosely poured in 52 points in those back-to-back games, lifting his season scoring average to 22.1 points. Missouri State postman Gaige Prim scored 22 points in the first victory before foul trouble limited him to 10 points in the second game. The Bears will have their chance to build more momentum this coming weekend with two games at Valparaiso.
SEMO (3-6): At long last the Redhawks enjoyed a breakthrough in a tight game. After suffering overtime losses to SIU Carbondale, Lipscomb and Evansville earlier this season, they persevered for an 83-79 double-overtime victory over Tennessee State at home Saturday. Guard DQ Nicholas filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 44 minutes of play. The Redhawks earned their first Ohio Valley Conference victory for first-year coach Brad Korn.
SIU Edwardsville (3-4): The Cougars have been on pandemic hiatus since their 69-65 victory over Morehead State back on Dec. 18. How much rust has been accumulating in the interim? Also, making up postponed OVC games could force them to play a busy schedule later this season.