Gordo ranks area hoops: Mizzou climbs after upsetting Ducks

Missouri holds top spot in our poll on the strength of its 83-75 upset of No. 21 Oregon in Omaha.
The Tigers caught a break for a change with this matchup. The Ducks were shorthanded and a bit disorganized while playing their first game.
Still, beating a ranked team in a neutral site was a breakthrough for Mizzou after two difficult campaigns. The Tigers followed that success by scoring a 72-62 road victory over Wichita State.
Once again the Tigers caught a break. The Shockers had just nine scholarship players available due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
The Tigers took control of the choppy game earlier and maintained it, despite Xavier Pinson’s rough afternoon. After scoring 39 points in his first two games, Pinson scored just three in Wichita while missing 12 of 13 shots from the floor – including all seven from three-point range.
These things happen.
Fortunately Mark Smith (19 points, six rebounds) took over late in the game to keep things from getting hairy. Dru Smith (14 points, four assists, two steals) was steady throughout and Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun hit timely three-point shots to keep the Tigers in control.
The Tigers have plenty of clean-up to do before facing Liberty and Illinois this week.
The Illini you know about. They’re loaded. Barring injuries, they will earn a nice NCAA Tournament seed.
As for Liberty, the Flames have banked double-digit victories over Mississippi State and South Carolina this season, so they will offer a stiff challenge at Mizzou Arena.
Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:
Missouri (3-0): The officiating crew in Omaha let Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon play, so he played a robust 30 minutes against the Ducks. He banged around in the paint for 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and ZERO turnovers. He drew just three fouls despite initiating a fair amount of contract. Except for one unfortunate mid-range jumper – which fell short of the rim – Tilmon delivered a polished performance that left Martin wanting to see him get more touches on the low post. And then came disappointment in Wichita. He drew an early offensive foul fighting for low post position, then a second foul trying to block a shot. So he sat out the rest of the half. Then he took a ridiculously bad foul stepping out on a defensive switch six miles from the basket seven seconds into the second half. So was limited to seven points in five rebounds in just 18 minutes. Coach Cuonzo Martin can only hope that was just a one-game relapse.
SLU (3-0): The Billikens followed their ultra-valuable victory over LSU with their 107-54 demolition of undermanned Arkansas Pine Bluff. Center Hasahn French (15 points, six assists, four rebounds, two blocked shots in 21 minutes) returned from his concussion to dominate during his first action of the season. Coach Travis Ford emptied his bench and 13 of his 15 players scored. For the first time in his regime, Ford actually has more good players than he can use. He is accustomed to running seven-and eight-man rotations and he can easily go 12 deep with this group. One example: Guard Demarius Jacobs is averaging 10.3 points in 18.3 minutes per game.
Illinois (3-1): The Illini took a good run at No. 2 Baylor but lost steam in the final 10 minutes of their 82-69 loss. Guard Ayo Dosunmu had a frustrating game against the talented Bears, missing 12 of 18 shots from the floor. Top recruit Adam Miller missed all six tries from three-point range and Trent Frazier turned the ball over five times. Then their next scheduled game, against Tennessee Martin, became a COVID-19 casualty. But the Illini will have ample opportunities to score big victories this season to fortify their national ranking and advance their quest for a high NCAA Tournament seed. We’re guessing they can’t wait to get to Columbia to face the Tigers.
SIU Carbondale (2-0): The Salukis are battling through COVID-19 issues that knocked them out of a multi-team event at the University of Louisville and sidelined coach Bryan Mullins. But their 87-79 overtime victory over SEMO brought some pre-holiday cheer to the program. Sophomore forward Marcus Domask scored 24 points in 44 minutes and Eastern Illinois transfer Ben Harvey (22 points, seven rebounds) excelled in his SIU Carbondale debut. Lewis University transfer Anthony D’Avanzo, 6-foot-8 forward, was an excellent rebounder at the Division II level – so he must help offset the loss of postman J.D. Muila (knee surgery) for the season. The Salukis followed their victory over SEMO by manhandling Division II Quincy 102-61 with assistant Brendan Mullins coaching again in place of his brother. Five Salukis scored in double figures, led by Domask’s 18 points.
SIU Edwardsville (2-3): The Cougars scored one of their most impressive road victories in memory by rolling 73-53 at Northern Illinois. UConn transfer Sidney Wilson poured in 22 points and senior wing player Mike Adewumni scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. But then their home-court comeback against Omaha fell short during a 65-63 loss. They erased a nine-point halftime deficit but lost when Omaha’s Matt Pile converted a dunk shot with one second left. Adewumni scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in defeat and guard Courtney Carter had 12 points and three assists.
SEMO (1-1): The Redhawks held tough at home against the Salukis even though key players Chris Harris, Nygal Russell and Nana Akenten all fouled out of the overtime game. Eric Reed Jr. picked up some slack, scoring 17 points and grabbing five rebounds in 38 minutes. Next up for the Redhawks is a home-and-home series against Lipscomb from the American Sun Conference.
Missouri State (0-0): At the moment the Bears are not scheduled to play until Dec. 19 against Northwestern State. Positive COVID-19 tests forced the cancellation of their first five games. Missouri State may only get two opportunities in non-conference play to prepare for their Missouri Valley campaign.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!