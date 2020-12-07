Gordo ranks area hoops: Mizzou climbs after upsetting Ducks

Missouri (3-0): The officiating crew in Omaha let Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon play, so he played a robust 30 minutes against the Ducks. He banged around in the paint for 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one blocked shot and ZERO turnovers. He drew just three fouls despite initiating a fair amount of contract. Except for one unfortunate mid-range jumper – which fell short of the rim – Tilmon delivered a polished performance that left Martin wanting to see him get more touches on the low post. And then came disappointment in Wichita. He drew an early offensive foul fighting for low post position, then a second foul trying to block a shot. So he sat out the rest of the half. Then he took a ridiculously bad foul stepping out on a defensive switch six miles from the basket seven seconds into the second half. So was limited to seven points in five rebounds in just 18 minutes. Coach Cuonzo Martin can only hope that was just a one-game relapse.