Gordo ranks area hoops: Mizzou enjoys offensive breakthrough

The Missouri Tigers snapped out of their offensive stupor Sunday and avoided second-tier placement in our weekly regional rankings.

Hey, they can score! After totaling just 18 points during an excruciating first half against SMU – with three of those points coming on a random Yaya Keita swish from three-point range -- they scored 44 in the second half and 18 (!) in overtime.

That allowed the Tigers to earn a quality 80-75 neutral site victory over SMU at the Jacksonville Classic. That was much more impressive than their 54-37 rock fight with Northern Illinois earlier in the week.

So what happened? Well, Kobe Brown is a hero. He has to play all five positions on this oddly constructed team and he scored his 24 points just about every way possible.

Sometimes Brown has to play point guard. Sometimes he must play center. Sometimes he attacks off the wing and sometimes he gets on the block as a power forward. He moves from spot to spot while plugging this lineup hole and that one.

DuJuan Gordon came to life (14 points, eight rebounds) and made a difference at both ends. He hit a three-pointer to loosen things up, he was finally able to finish at the rim, and he got his feet moving on defense.