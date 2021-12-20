Gordo ranks area hoops: Mizzou halts free fall, Illini roll on

So maybe the Missouri Tigers aren’t the worst Power 5 conference basketball team in the country after all.
While suffering a 102-65 humiliation at Kansas, the Tigers looked quite capable of losing the rest of their games this season.
Then they bounced back to upset Utah 83-75. Sure, the Utes were missing their best player – 7-foot center Branden Carlson -- but this was a still an appreciated tourniquet victory for Missouri.
The Tigers lost to Kansas City at home this season. They fell behind 33-7 in an ugly loss at Liberty. Then the Jayhawks embarrassed them on national TV.
So beating Utah was a big positive, asterisk and all. Given his team’s startling struggles, coach Cuonzo Martin must make his case to get another season to get the program on track.
This game helped, especially with massive challenges looming against Illinois at Enterprise Center and at Kentucky next on Mizzou’s schedule.
We’re guessing Kobe Brown (career-high 27 points, six rebounds) won’t get as much space to operate as Utah afforded him. The Utes shifted to a 1-3-1 zone that allowed Brown to make easy catches and attack the rim with relative ease.
From here on out the Tigers will need Amari Davis (17 points against Utah), Javon Pickett (12 points) and Boogie Coleman (two 3-pointers) to provide consistent offensive support.
The Tigers missed 17 of 21 shots from beyond the arc, so we’re guessing that Martin will continue stressing his team’s need to attack the basket.
Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up:
ILLINOIS (8-3): Illini coach Brad Underwood got after his team after its loss to Arizona last Saturday. He railed against its softness and vowed to address that issue with tough practices. The result: a 106-48 demolition of overmatched St. Francis (PA) that should have the Illini primed for their Braggin’ Rights date against Missouri. Kofi Cockburn was unstoppable (21 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks in 26 minutes) and Alfonso Plummer (19 points) and Jacob Grandison (18 points, five rebounds) feasted on the lesser competition as well.
SLU (8-4): The Billikens let a potentially huge victory against No. 13 Auburn get away from them. With go-to scorer Javonte Perkins out for the season with a knee injury, they blew a 13-point lead with another second half fade. But there were encouraging signs for the Billikens as Atlantic 10 play draws closer. As he did against Memphis earlier this season, Terrence Hargrove Jr. elevated his game against elite competition. He led the Billikens’ upset bid with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Francis Okoro (12 points, eight rebounds in 27 minutes) came off the bench to continue his recent upswing.
MISSOURI STATE (8-4): The Bears ran their winning streak to four games by handling South Dakota State 75-63 and routing Central Arkansas 106-70 in home games last week. Jaylen Minnett scored 30 points for Missouri State in the two victories and Gaige Prim has 27 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots. Isiaih Mosley’s up-and-down season trended up as he scored 28 points against Central Arkansas and hit six shots from 3-point range. Next up for the Bears is a tough test at St. Mary’s before the Christmas break.
SIU CARBONDALE (7-4): The Salukis got balanced scoring in their 80-55 victory over geographical rival SEMO. Steven Verplancken Jr, (17 points, six rebounds), Marcus Domask (16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists), Ben Coupet Jr. (15 points) and Kyler Filewich (12 points, five rebounds) all stepped up. SIU Carbondale followed that with a 75-55 victory over Division II Maryville University with six players scoring in double figures –led by Coupet’s 16 points.
MISSOURI (6-5): Martin made a point of giving his key freshmen a look, starting Anton Brookshire and Trevon Brazile and giving Yaya Keita eight minutes off the bench. Even seldom-seen Sean Durugordon got a peek in the first half and, of course, he attacked the basket the first chance he got. Brazile’s vertical leap and impressive wingspan changes the look of Missouri at the defensive end. They have a much better chance of succeeding with their small lineup if he can log significant minutes. But against the monstrous Cockburn, Martin may have no choice but to deploy the 7-foot-3 Jordan Wilmore for as long as he can last.
SIU EDWARDSVILLE (6-6): The Cougars overwhelmed NAIA opponent William Woods 84-29 while getting 21 points in 23 minutes from Ray’Sean Taylor, the redshirt freshman averaging 17.7 points per game. Courtney Carter had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. SIU Edwardsville has a much tougher test looming Tuesday at South Alabama.
SEMO (5-7): The Redhawks' road woes continued as they took that hard fall at SIU Carbondale before heading to the West Coast for an 83-77 loss at Pepperdine. After scoring just 10 points against the Salukis, Phillip Russell scored a career-high 25 points against Pepperdine. Nygal Russell (15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and Sam Thompson (13 points) also had strong games.