Gordo ranks area hoops: Mizzou halts free fall, Illini roll on

MISSOURI STATE (8-4): The Bears ran their winning streak to four games by handling South Dakota State 75-63 and routing Central Arkansas 106-70 in home games last week. Jaylen Minnett scored 30 points for Missouri State in the two victories and Gaige Prim has 27 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots. Isiaih Mosley’s up-and-down season trended up as he scored 28 points against Central Arkansas and hit six shots from 3-point range. Next up for the Bears is a tough test at St. Mary’s before the Christmas break.

SIU CARBONDALE (7-4): The Salukis got balanced scoring in their 80-55 victory over geographical rival SEMO. Steven Verplancken Jr, (17 points, six rebounds), Marcus Domask (16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists), Ben Coupet Jr. (15 points) and Kyler Filewich (12 points, five rebounds) all stepped up. SIU Carbondale followed that with a 75-55 victory over Division II Maryville University with six players scoring in double figures –led by Coupet’s 16 points.

MISSOURI (6-5): Martin made a point of giving his key freshmen a look, starting Anton Brookshire and Trevon Brazile and giving Yaya Keita eight minutes off the bench. Even seldom-seen Sean Durugordon got a peek in the first half and, of course, he attacked the basket the first chance he got. Brazile’s vertical leap and impressive wingspan changes the look of Missouri at the defensive end. They have a much better chance of succeeding with their small lineup if he can log significant minutes. But against the monstrous Cockburn, Martin may have no choice but to deploy the 7-foot-3 Jordan Wilmore for as long as he can last.