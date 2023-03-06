Southeast Missouri State stepped out of the low-major shadows by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Saturday and claiming an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Redhawks won four games in four grueling days. After finishing their regular season 15-16, they provided the latest proof that all things are possible in college basketball in March.

Win and you keep playing. Most Division I teams get that opportunity come conference tourney time, and the Redhawks seized it to earn their second-ever trip to the Big Dance and their first since 2000.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” third-year SEMO coach Brad Korn said. “We set out a long time ago, three years ago when we came, to do this. To see it come to fruition so quickly . . . in these moments, you give the players all the credit in the world.”

Fittingly, SEMO’s championship game victory over Tennessee Tech was sheer insanity. The Redhawks led nearly the entire game. And with 1:12 left in regulation, bulldozing guard Chris Harris converted a 3-point play to put them up 72-65.

And then . . .

Jayvis Harvey knocked down a 3-point jumper for Tennessee Tech to cut the lead to 72-68 with 68 seconds left.

And then . . .

SEMO point guard Phillip Russell got trapped just across half court for a jump ball before the Redhawks could call time out.

And then . . .

Harvey drove the basket to the cut the lead to 72-70 with 43 seconds left.

And then . . .

Harris tried to plow up through traffic in the middle of the front court and lost the basketball. Teammate Nate Johnson recovered it under the basket, but his pass toward Russell went out of bounds with 22 seconds left.

And then . . .

Brett Thomson hit a 3-pointer to put Tennessee Tech up 73-72 with 15 seconds left.

And then . . .

Harris was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left. He made all three shots, putting SEMO back on top 75-73. Once again, the game appeared to be in hand for the Redhawks.

And then . . .

With SEMO pressuring in the backcourt, Tennessee Tech’s Jaylen Sebree threw a long pass to Diante Wood at the top of the key. Wood spun and hit an apparent 3-pointer at the buzzer, triggering a wild Tennessee Tech celebration.

But wait! Upon further review, the officials noticed that Wood’s foot was on the 3-point line. The game went into overtime and Tennessee Tech took a four-point lead.

Then the Redhawks dug in, rallied, and pulled away to an 89-82 victory. It was their turn to celebrate, this time for real.

“It’s that’s not the definition of March Madness,” Korn said, “I don’t know what is.”

Elsewhere on the region’s Division I landscape:

Missouri earned the No. 4 seed and double-bye in the Southeastern Conference Tournament by squeezing out close-call victories at LSU and at home to Ole Miss.

SLU split their games with VCU and Dayton this week and earned a double-bye at the Atlantic 10 Tournament. So the Billikens have given themselves a better chance to win that event and grab the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois beat Michigan and took a good run at Purdue. The Illini remained on track for a mid-bracket seed at the Big Dance. They reached the 20-victory level for the fourth straight season, which is their longest streak since 1999-2007.

SIU Carbondale fell in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament against Drake. The Salukis finished with 23 victories, their most since the 2006-07 season.

SIU Edwardsville’s season ended with a second-round loss to UT Martin at the OVC Tournament. The Cougars set a school record for victories at the Division I level with 19, won an early season tournament at Longwood University, and scored a mammoth victory at SLU during their breakthrough campaign.

Here is how the region’s Division I teams stack up in our final ranking of the season:

Illinois (20-11): Freshman forward Ty Rodgers was the big story in the 91-87 double OT victory over Michigan Thursday. He scored a season-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench. Matthew Mayer (24 points, seven rebounds) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (21 points, seven rebounds, four assists) couldn’t go it alone against the desperate Wolverines. On Sunday the Illini rallied in the second half against No. 5 Purdue with four players scoring in double figures, led by Mayer (16) and Shannon (13). But their upset bid fell just short in the 76-71 loss.

Missouri (23-8): The Tigers needed another impressive comeback to avoid a bad loss at LSU Wednesday. With D’Moi Hodge (23 points) making steals and hitting timely 3-point jumpers and DeAndre Gholston (20 points) attacking the basket, Missouri overcame LSU’s early 3-point barrage and dug out of a 40-22 hole. Kobe Brown had a quiet game (eight points, six rebounds), so the team needed more from Noah Carter (13 points, seven rebounds) to close out the 81-76 victory. Then Missouri closed out its regular season with a needlessly tense 82-77 victory over Ole Miss Saturday. The Tigers, who are 8-0 in games decided by five points or less, got the critical 3-point play on an inbounds pass to Carter. Brown (17 points, seven rebounds), Carter (17 points, five rebounds, three assists), Gholston (15 points, four assists) and Hodge (14 points, five steals) all did their thing.

SLU (20-11): The Billikens’ road woes continued as they fell to the A-10 regular season champions VCU 79-67 Tuesday. Francis Okoro missed the game due to illness, but Jake Forrester had a nice game in his stead with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Terrence Hargrove Jr. stepped up with 15 points, but Gibson Jimerson scored just six points on 2-for-10 shooting from the floor. SLU rebounded with a solid 65-61 victory over Dayton at home Friday. Javonte Perkins (17 points), Yuri Collins (12 points, 10 assists) and Okoro (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots) were all on point as the Billikens prepared for their win-or-else challenge at the A-10 tourney.

SIU Carbondale (23-10): The Salukis survived poor shooting by standout guard Lance Jones (1-for-11 overall, 0-for-5 from 3-point range) to edge Missouri State 54-51 in Friday's quarterfinals of the MVC Tournament. Marcus Domask scored 17 points and Xavier Johnson (13 points, three steals) and Troy D’Amico (10 points, five rebounds) picked up some slack. Jones bounced back to score 18 points against Drake on Saturday, but SIU Carbondale was overwhelmed 65-52 in the semifinals at Arch Madness. The Salukis shot just 33.9 percent from the floor and missed 17-of-23 shots from 3-point range.

SEMO (19-16): The Redhawks shrugged off a tough final week of the regular season to make their run at the OVC Tournament. Russell had 19 points, five assists and five steals in the 84-65 victory over Lindenwood Wednesday. Josh Earley had 14 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. Harris took over in the 91-83 victory over Tennessee State Thursday with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Russell (18 points, six rebounds, seven assists) and Johnson (17 points, three blocked shots) also excelled and the Redhawks made 34-of-42 free throws. Then the Redhawks upset OVC regular season champion Morehead State 65-58 Friday with Harris (15 points, seven rebounds), Russell (14 points, five rebounds) and Earley (11 points, 13 rebounds) leading the way. Then came the thrilling title game victory with Harris and Russell combining for 47 points and 21-of-24 shooting from the free throw line. But the key player for the Redhawks against Tennessee Tech was Israel Barnes, who made the pivotal baskets while stepping up with 16 of his 19 points coming after halftime. He also loomed large at the defensive end, rotating in to provide interior defense with his length.

Missouri State (17-15): The Bears opened their MVC Tournament by routing UIC 74-57 Thursday. Alston Mason (17 points), Jonathan Mogbo (15 points, eight rebounds) and Damien Mayo Jr. (13 points) all had strong games as coach Dana Ford leaned hard on his seven-play rotation. Then Missouri State’s season ended Friday with its rock fight against SIU Carbondale. Donovan Clay scored 18 points with a strong inside game, but the Bears missed 14-of-18 shots from 3-point range as the program’s Arch Madness frustration continued.

SIU Edwardsville (19-14): The Cougars rolled past Southern Indiana 68-54 in the first round of the OVC Tournament Wednesday behind Damarco Minor’s 27-point performance. SIUE held Southern Indiana to 29.2 percent shooting from the floor and exploited its depth while giving nine players double-digit minutes. But the Cougars’ season came to an end Thursday with an 81-75 loss to UT Martin in the second round. Minor poured in 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists while Lamar Wright scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench

Lindenwood (11-21): The Lions’ first season at Division I ended with their loss to SEMO in the first round of the OVC Tournament Wednesday. Kevin Caldwell Jr. (19 points), Cam Burrell (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Chris Childs (15 points) finished their season on a high note. Lindenwood won six times in league play and made the eight-team tourney bracket in Evansville. The Lions made an impressive first impression after moving up from Division II.