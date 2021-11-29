Gordo ranks area hoops: SLU builds momentum with early success

ILLINOIS (4-2): After passing on pro opportunities, returning to the Illini and sitting out a three-game NCAA suspension, Kofi Cockburn has resumed his domination of college foes. He scored 61 points and 23 rebounds in victories over Kansas State (72-64) and UT Rio Grande Valley (94-85). Alfonso Plummer, a transfer from Utah, poured in 51 points in those two victories as the Illini bounced back their disappointing 71-51 loss to Cincinnati in Kansas City. The Illini beat UTRGV with Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Jacob Grandison all sidelined. With the flu bug biting his team, coach Brad Underwood has had to give his bench depth an early stress test. He needs Frazier and Curbelo to get healthy and settle the backcourt play as the Illini move on from the Ayo Dosunmu era.

MISSOURI STATE (4-2): The Bears won two of three games at the Naples Invitational, sandwiching victories over Long Beach State and Georgia Washington around a tough 77-76 loss to East Tennessee State. Gaige Prim scored 57 points in the three games and Isiaih Mosley added 48. Jaylen Minnett, a transfer from IUPUI, scored 16 points against GW to add much appreciated scoring depth. The Bears have a big week coming up with a game at MVC rival Illinois State and a home game against No. 18 BYU telecast by the CBS Sports Network.