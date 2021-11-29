Gordo ranks area hoops: SLU builds momentum with early success

The SLU Billikens are the region’s only major college team to avoid a bad loss so far this season.
Yes, they suffered a 90-74 beating at Memphis -- but the Tigers are loaded this season. The Billikens were underdogs in that game, especially after losing go-to shooter Javonte Perkins with a season-ending knee injury.
Otherwise they have handled their business. The Billikens have dispatched six middling opponents to build some momentum heading into Tuesday’s game at Boise State.
Ah, but can they keep it going? Look at the next five SLU games after that: home games against UAB, Belmont, Boston College and Auburn and a date with Missouri Valley Conference power Drake in Las Vegas.
This is a non-conference schedule designed to build at-large credentials for the NCAA Tournament. If the Billikens can hold up against that competition despite the loss of Perkins, then they’ll head into Atlantic 10 play with a chance to play their way onto the Big Dance bubble.
Here is how the area’s Division I teams stack up this week:
SLU (6-1): The Billikens won the Cancun Challenge-Riviera Division with a nice run south of the border. They beat Illinois State 82-76 and Stephen F. Austin 79-68 with Gibson Jimerson scoring 19 points in each game. The two-headed pivot of Marten Linssen and Francis Okoro is producing 19.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game this season while replacing Hasahn French. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is delivering his breakout campaign with 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Coach Travis Ford has settled into a nice eight-man rotation with his well-constructed roster.
ILLINOIS (4-2): After passing on pro opportunities, returning to the Illini and sitting out a three-game NCAA suspension, Kofi Cockburn has resumed his domination of college foes. He scored 61 points and 23 rebounds in victories over Kansas State (72-64) and UT Rio Grande Valley (94-85). Alfonso Plummer, a transfer from Utah, poured in 51 points in those two victories as the Illini bounced back their disappointing 71-51 loss to Cincinnati in Kansas City. The Illini beat UTRGV with Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Jacob Grandison all sidelined. With the flu bug biting his team, coach Brad Underwood has had to give his bench depth an early stress test. He needs Frazier and Curbelo to get healthy and settle the backcourt play as the Illini move on from the Ayo Dosunmu era.
MISSOURI STATE (4-2): The Bears won two of three games at the Naples Invitational, sandwiching victories over Long Beach State and Georgia Washington around a tough 77-76 loss to East Tennessee State. Gaige Prim scored 57 points in the three games and Isiaih Mosley added 48. Jaylen Minnett, a transfer from IUPUI, scored 16 points against GW to add much appreciated scoring depth. The Bears have a big week coming up with a game at MVC rival Illinois State and a home game against No. 18 BYU telecast by the CBS Sports Network.
SIU CARBONDALE (3-3): After beating Colorado 67-63 to open the Paradise Jam, the Salukis lost to Northeastern 59-47 and Creighton 66-64. They regrouped to dispatch winless Alcorn State 62-59 at home with Marcus Domask scoring 24 points and Lance Jones adding 21. But their depth has been compromised with Ben Harvey (undisclosed) and Trent Brown (back) sidelined by injuries. The Salukis got just two points off the bench in the Alcorn State game. They will be tested in their next three games: at Evansville, Southern Miss at home and at Tulsa against Frank Haith’s Hurricane.
MISSOURI (3-3): The Tigers don’t have a true point guard, which makes running their half-court offense difficult. They are poor shooting team from three-point range and they are struggling to convert shots in the lane, too. Their lack of accomplished big men forces them to play a small lineup more often than not, which reduces their ability to defend the rim and rebound. This helps explain how they have suffered painful losses at home to mid-major opponents Kansas City and Wichita State. In short, they appear to be in for a world of hurt with challenging non-conference games looming ahead of their Southeastern Conference gauntlet. After facing NAIA school Paul Quinn Monday, they will face a tough challenge at mid-major powerhouse Liberty.
SEMO (3-4): The Redhawks won one of three games at the Incarnate Word Thanksgiving Invitational. They defeated the host school 79-76, then lost to Portland 74-68 and 75-68 to Montana State. Guard Phillip Russell, the Vashon product who played for SLU last season as a walk-on, scored 50 points in the three games. Guard Chris Harris scored 41 points in the holiday event including 17 against Montana State.
SIU EDWARDSVILLE (2-5): The Cougars lost two of three games at the J. Arnold Wealth Management Company Basketball Tournament. They fell to Niagara 70-60, defeated host Youngstown State 69-66 and lost to St. Thomas-Minnesota 86-73. Then the Cougars took a good run at Creighton before falling 70-65 Saturday. Ray’Sean Taylor has emerged as one of the freshman at the mid-major level while averaging 17.3 points per game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Shane Doss Jr. is adding 11. 6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.